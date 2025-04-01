Electronicsit Good Time Sale Terms And Condition

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

This coupon (the "Coupon") is issued by LG ELECTRONICS INDIA LIMITED ("we" or "us" or “LGEIL”). By using the Coupon, the customer confirms that they have read, understood, and accepted these Terms and Conditions and agrees to be bound by all terms and conditions outlined herein.

Validity:

The Coupon is valid for a discount as mentioned in the below table and is applicable to the products listed below (the "Discount"), subject to stock availability. The Coupon is valid from 8th April, 2025 to 22nd April, 2025, or until stocks last, whichever is earlier (the "Validity Period"). We may modify the offer Validity Period at any time without notice.

Category Model Coupon Value (In INR) Monitor 27GS95QE-B.ATR 8090 Monitor 34GS95QE-B.ATR 10500 Monitor 39GS95QE-B.ATR 13200 Monitor 45GS95QE-B.ATR 14200 Monitor 34GP63A-B.ATR 1655 Monitor 34WQ75C-B.ATR 3290 Monitor 49WQ95C-W.ATR 12000 Monitor 34WQ650-W.ATR 3030 Audio XL9T.DINDLLK 3249 Audio RNC9.DINDLLK 2099 Audio RNC7.DINDLLK 1349 Audio RNC5.DINDLLK 1049 Audio XL2S.EINDLLK 589 Audio XG2TBK.CINDLLK 199 Audio XO2TBK.CINDLLK 499

Redemption:

The Coupon Code will be auto applied at checkout at the time of buying of the product.

The Coupon can only be redeemed once per customer/transaction.

The Coupon can only be combined with membership discount.

The Coupon is not valid on previously purchased items.

The Coupon cannot be redeemed for cash or credit.

The Coupon is only applicable on LG.com

Restrictions:

The Coupon may not apply to all products.

The Coupon may not apply to shipping and handling charges or taxes.

We reserve the right to cancel or modify the Coupon at any time without notice.

Miscellaneous:

These Terms and Conditions are governed by the laws of India. All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi courts and shall be governed by the laws applicable in India. LGEIL shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period of the promotional offer. LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This offer is subject to Force Majeure Conditions including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, Natural Disasters Etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne by the customer. Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same. Actual products may vary in appearance and features due to enhancements. LGEIL shall not assume any legal or financial responsibility for unclaimed benefits beyond the promotional Validity Period. We reserve the right to interpret these Terms and Conditions at our sole discretion.

By registering as LG Member on ( https://www.lg.com/in/my-lg/login?page=signup ), the customer agrees and accepts the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website and accepts. By registering under this offer the customer agrees to have read, understood and unconditionally accept the Privacy Policy ( www.lg.com/in/privacy ) and specifically agrees to be contacted by us in relation to the offer.





