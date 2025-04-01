Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Electronicsit Good Time Sale Terms And Condition

 

 

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

 

This coupon (the "Coupon") is issued by LG ELECTRONICS INDIA LIMITED ("we" or "us" or “LGEIL”). By using the Coupon, the customer confirms that they have read, understood, and accepted these Terms and Conditions and agrees to be bound by all terms and conditions outlined herein.

 

Validity:

 

The Coupon is valid for a discount as mentioned in the below table and is applicable to the products listed below (the "Discount"), subject to stock availability. The Coupon is valid from 8th April, 2025 to 22nd April, 2025, or until stocks last, whichever is earlier (the "Validity Period"). We may modify the offer Validity Period at any time without notice.

 

Category

Model

Coupon Value (In INR)

Monitor

27GS95QE-B.ATR

8090

Monitor

34GS95QE-B.ATR

10500

Monitor

39GS95QE-B.ATR

13200

Monitor

45GS95QE-B.ATR

14200

Monitor

34GP63A-B.ATR

1655

Monitor

34WQ75C-B.ATR

3290

Monitor

49WQ95C-W.ATR

12000

Monitor

34WQ650-W.ATR

3030

Audio

XL9T.DINDLLK

3249

Audio

RNC9.DINDLLK

2099

Audio

RNC7.DINDLLK

1349

Audio

RNC5.DINDLLK

1049

Audio

XL2S.EINDLLK

589

Audio

XG2TBK.CINDLLK

199

Audio

XO2TBK.CINDLLK

499

 

Redemption:

 

The Coupon Code will be auto applied at checkout at the time of buying of the product.
The Coupon can only be redeemed once per customer/transaction.
The Coupon can only be combined with membership discount.
The Coupon is not valid on previously purchased items.
The Coupon cannot be redeemed for cash or credit.
The Coupon is only applicable on LG.com

 

Restrictions:

 

The Coupon may not apply to all products.
The Coupon may not apply to shipping and handling charges or taxes.
We reserve the right to cancel or modify the Coupon at any time without notice.

 

Miscellaneous:

 

These Terms and Conditions are governed by the laws of India. All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi courts and shall be governed by the laws applicable in India. LGEIL shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period of the promotional offer. LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This offer is subject to Force Majeure Conditions including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, Natural Disasters Etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne by the customer. Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same. Actual products may vary in appearance and features due to enhancements. LGEIL shall not assume any legal or financial responsibility for unclaimed benefits beyond the promotional Validity Period. We reserve the right to interpret these Terms and Conditions at our sole discretion.
By registering as LG Member on (https://www.lg.com/in/my-lg/login?page=signup), the customer agrees and accepts the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website and accepts. By registering under this offer the customer agrees to have read, understood and unconditionally accept the Privacy Policy (www.lg.com/in/privacy) and specifically agrees to be contacted by us in relation to the offer.



    1.  