Ganesha Offers Terms And Condition
This coupon (the "Coupon") is issued by LG Electronics India Private Limited ("we" or "us"). By using the Coupon, the customer confirms that they have read, understood, and accepted these Terms and Conditions and agrees to be bound by all terms and conditions outlined herein.
Validity:
The Coupon is valid for a discount as mentioned in the below table and is applicable to the products listed below (the "Discount"), subject to stock availability.
Category
Model
Coupon Value (In INR)
Washing Machine
FHD0905SWM
1000
Refrigerator
GL-B257HDSY
3499
Washing Machine
P7020NGAZ
250
Refrigerator
GL-D199OSEY
349
Refrigerator
GL-D241ABCU
349
Refrigerator
GL-D201ABEU
349
MWO
MS2043BP
399
Washing Machine
T65SKSF4Z
400
Washing Machine
T70SKSF1Z
400
Washing Machine
T80SKSF1Z
400
Water Purifier
WW142NPC
499
Water Purifier
WW152NP
499
Air Conditioner
TS-Q13JNYE
499
Air Purifier
AS60GHWG0
499
Washing Machine
FHM1065SDW
500
Washing Machine
FHM1207SDW
500
Washing Machine
THD09NPF
500
MWO
MC2846BV
599
Water Purifier
WW155NPB
599
Air Conditioner
TS-Q18JNXE3
599
Air Conditioner
TS-Q18TNXE2
599
Refrigerator
GL-T342TPZY
699
Refrigerator
GL-T382TPZX
699
Refrigerator
GL-I292RPZX
699
Refrigerator
GL-T262TESX
699
MWO
MJ2887BFUM
699
Washing Machine
FHM1408BDW
700
Washing Machine
FHM1408BDM
700
Washing Machine
FHM1207SDM
700
Washing Machine
FHP1208Z3M
700
Washing Machine
FHP1209Z5M
700
Air Conditioner
TS-Q19YNZE
799
MWO
MJEN286UFW
899
Dishwasher
DFB424FP
899
Water Purifier
WW184EPB
999
Air Conditioner
TS-Q24ENXE
999
The Coupon is valid from 4th September, 2024 to 17th September, 2024, or until stocks last, whichever is earlier (the "Validity Period"). We may modify the offer Validity Period at any time without notice.
Redemption:
The Coupon Code will be auto applied at checkout.
The Coupon can only be redeemed once per customer/transaction.
The Coupon can only be combined with membership discount.
The Coupon is not valid on previously purchased items.
The Coupon has no cash value and cannot be redeemed for cash or credit.
The Coupon is only applicable on lg.com.
Restrictions:
The Coupon may not apply to all products.
The Coupon may not apply to shipping and handling charges or taxes.
We reserve the right to cancel or modify the Coupon at any time without notice.
Miscellaneous:
These Terms and Conditions are governed by the laws of India.
Actual products may vary in appearance and features due to enhancements. LG shall not assume any legal or financial responsibility for unclaimed benefits beyond the promotional Validity Period. We reserve the right to interpret these Terms and Conditions at our sole discretion.
By registering as LG Member on (https://www.lg.com/in/my-lg/login?page=signup ), the customer agrees and accepts the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website and accepts. By registering under this offer the customer agrees to have read, understood and unconditionally accept the Privacy Policy (www.lg.com/in/privacy ) and specifically agrees to be contacted by us in relation to the offer.