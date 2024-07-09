Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Ganesha Offers Terms And Condition

This coupon (the "Coupon") is issued by LG Electronics India Private Limited ("we" or "us"). By using the Coupon, the customer confirms that they have read, understood, and accepted these Terms and Conditions and agrees to be bound by all terms and conditions outlined herein.

 

Validity:

 

The Coupon is valid for a discount as mentioned in the below table and is applicable to the products listed below (the "Discount"), subject to stock availability.

 

Category

Model

Coupon Value (In INR)

Washing Machine

FHD0905SWM

1000

Refrigerator

GL-B257HDSY

3499

Washing Machine

P7020NGAZ

250

Refrigerator

GL-D199OSEY

349

Refrigerator

GL-D241ABCU

349

Refrigerator

GL-D201ABEU

349

MWO

MS2043BP

399

Washing Machine

T65SKSF4Z

400

Washing Machine

T70SKSF1Z

400

Washing Machine

T80SKSF1Z

400

Water Purifier

WW142NPC

499

Water Purifier

WW152NP

499

Air Conditioner

TS-Q13JNYE

499

Air Purifier

AS60GHWG0

499

Washing Machine

FHM1065SDW

500

Washing Machine

FHM1207SDW

500

Washing Machine

THD09NPF

500

MWO

MC2846BV

599

Water Purifier

WW155NPB

599

Air Conditioner

TS-Q18JNXE3

599

Air Conditioner

TS-Q18TNXE2

599

Refrigerator

GL-T342TPZY

699

Refrigerator

GL-T382TPZX

699

Refrigerator

GL-I292RPZX

699

Refrigerator

GL-T262TESX

699

MWO

MJ2887BFUM

699

Washing Machine

FHM1408BDW

700

Washing Machine

FHM1408BDM

700

Washing Machine

FHM1207SDM

700

Washing Machine

FHP1208Z3M

700

Washing Machine

FHP1209Z5M

700

Air Conditioner

TS-Q19YNZE

799

MWO

MJEN286UFW

899

Dishwasher

DFB424FP

899

Water Purifier

WW184EPB

999

Air Conditioner

TS-Q24ENXE

999

 

The Coupon is valid from 4th September, 2024 to 17th September, 2024, or until stocks last, whichever is earlier (the "Validity Period"). We may modify the offer Validity Period at any time without notice.

 

Redemption:

 

The Coupon Code will be auto applied at checkout.
The Coupon can only be redeemed once per customer/transaction.
The Coupon can only be combined with membership discount.
The Coupon is not valid on previously purchased items.
The Coupon has no cash value and cannot be redeemed for cash or credit.
The Coupon is only applicable on lg.com.

 

Restrictions:

 

The Coupon may not apply to all products.
The Coupon may not apply to shipping and handling charges or taxes.
We reserve the right to cancel or modify the Coupon at any time without notice.

 

Miscellaneous:

 

These Terms and Conditions are governed by the laws of India.
Actual products may vary in appearance and features due to enhancements. LG shall not assume any legal or financial responsibility for unclaimed benefits beyond the promotional Validity Period. We reserve the right to interpret these Terms and Conditions at our sole discretion.
By registering as LG Member on (https://www.lg.com/in/my-lg/login?page=signup ), the customer agrees and accepts the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website and accepts. By registering under this offer the customer agrees to have read, understood and unconditionally accept the Privacy Policy (www.lg.com/in/privacy ) and specifically agrees to be contacted by us in relation to the offer.