This coupon (the "Coupon") is issued by LG Electronics India Private Limited ("we" or "us"). By using the Coupon, the customer confirms that they have read, understood, and accepted these Terms and Conditions and agrees to be bound by all terms and conditions outlined herein.

Validity:

The Coupon is valid for a discount as mentioned in the below table and is applicable to the products listed below (the "Discount"), subject to stock availability.

Category Model Coupon Value (In INR) Washing Machine FHD0905SWM 1000 Refrigerator GL-B257HDSY 3499 Washing Machine P7020NGAZ 250 Refrigerator GL-D199OSEY 349 Refrigerator GL-D241ABCU 349 Refrigerator GL-D201ABEU 349 MWO MS2043BP 399 Washing Machine T65SKSF4Z 400 Washing Machine T70SKSF1Z 400 Washing Machine T80SKSF1Z 400 Water Purifier WW142NPC 499 Water Purifier WW152NP 499 Air Conditioner TS-Q13JNYE 499 Air Purifier AS60GHWG0 499 Washing Machine FHM1065SDW 500 Washing Machine FHM1207SDW 500 Washing Machine THD09NPF 500 MWO MC2846BV 599 Water Purifier WW155NPB 599 Air Conditioner TS-Q18JNXE3 599 Air Conditioner TS-Q18TNXE2 599 Refrigerator GL-T342TPZY 699 Refrigerator GL-T382TPZX 699 Refrigerator GL-I292RPZX 699 Refrigerator GL-T262TESX 699 MWO MJ2887BFUM 699 Washing Machine FHM1408BDW 700 Washing Machine FHM1408BDM 700 Washing Machine FHM1207SDM 700 Washing Machine FHP1208Z3M 700 Washing Machine FHP1209Z5M 700 Air Conditioner TS-Q19YNZE 799 MWO MJEN286UFW 899 Dishwasher DFB424FP 899 Water Purifier WW184EPB 999 Air Conditioner TS-Q24ENXE 999

The Coupon is valid from 4th September, 2024 to 17th September, 2024, or until stocks last, whichever is earlier (the "Validity Period"). We may modify the offer Validity Period at any time without notice.

Redemption:

The Coupon Code will be auto applied at checkout.

The Coupon can only be redeemed once per customer/transaction.

The Coupon can only be combined with membership discount.

The Coupon is not valid on previously purchased items.

The Coupon has no cash value and cannot be redeemed for cash or credit.

The Coupon is only applicable on lg.com.

Restrictions:

The Coupon may not apply to all products.

The Coupon may not apply to shipping and handling charges or taxes.

We reserve the right to cancel or modify the Coupon at any time without notice.

Miscellaneous: