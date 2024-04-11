Last Updated: May 1, 2024

gram sale Terms and Conditions

• Get upto 29% off on the MRP

• Additional 25% off using code GRAMDEAL25* at the checkout

1. 5% Discount Coupon on first time purchase by a Member

1.1 This is member exclusive offer. To avail this offer customer will have to signup on lg.com/in, make a purchase on the website and pay the listed price, while transacting customer will receive a discount coupon of 5% .

1.2 Maximum 1 coupon of 5% on listed price will be issued per customer and no multiple registrations are allowed by a single user.

1.3 Offer is applicable on available products and may change without prior notice.

1.4 The special coupon will be valid for 90 days from the date of membership registration.

1.5 No two offers can be clubbed together. This discount offer cannot be combined with any promotional discount/coupon on the same bill or be redeemed for cash.

1.6 LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. shall assume no liability financial or otherwise and reserves the right to change, amend, modify, suspend, continue, or terminate all or any part of the offer at any time without notice.

1.7 By visiting this platform, providing your information or availing out product/service, you expressly agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy and the applicable service/product terms and conditions.

1.8 For more detail customers you can contact our customer care by calling on 0806-937-9999 or contact us via email through https://www.lg.com/in/support/email or through WhatsApp at 9711709999



2. LG gram sale Offer

2.1 LG gram offer is valid from 6th May to 17th May (23:59pm).

2.2 LG gram provides upto 29% off on the MRP

2.3 Get additional flat 25% off using coupon code GRAMDEAL25* at the checkout

2.4 The coupon code is applicable only for 1 time by a single user.

2.5 The offer is applicable on available on selected models and may change without prior notice.

2.6 No two offers can be clubbed together. This discount offer cannot be combined with any promotional discount/coupon on the same bill or be redeemed for cash.

2.7 LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. shall assume no liability financial or otherwise and reserves the right to change, amend, modify, suspend, continue, or terminate all or any part of the offer at any time without notice.

2.8 By visiting this platform, providing your information or availing out product/service, you expressly agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy and the applicable service/product terms and conditions.

2.9 For more detail customers you can contact our customer care by calling on 0806-937-9999 or contact us via email through https://www.lg.com/in/support/email or through WhatsApp at 9711709999

3. No Cost Emi and Cash back

3.1 For purchase of product, payment is allowed only from one card (single payment cannot be divided between two or more cards)

3.2 Three Transaction Per card is allowed during offer period (Apr'24~Jun'24). Except SBI One Card one Transaction Per month is allowed.

3.3 Cash back & NCEMI is instant to Customer

3.4 10% Cashback is available on selected models on the below banks:

Bank Name Credit Card Debit Card Axis Bank Y Y BOB Y Y CITI Y Y ICICI Y Y SCB Y Y IndusInd Bank Y Y ONE CARD Y Y YES Bank Y Y Kotak Y Y

3.5 Processing/convenience fee charged on the transactions may vary from Bank to Bank.

3.6 EMI conversion is the sole discretion of card issuer bank. For non-conversion to EMI customer need to connect with their bank.

3.7 In case transaction is not done under LG Brand EMI option, LG will not be responsible for any claim from Customer.