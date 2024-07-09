GENERAL

Product are available without offer. Offers are available on selected products only, kindly check with store manager for offers before making purchase. Products shown are for illustration purposes only and actual product may vary due to product enhancement. Please ask your retailer/store manager for detailed offers, gifts, etc. before purchasing. LG reserves the right, at any time and without prior notice, to cancel the offer or amend/modify the terms and conditions of the offer. LG makes no express representation with respect to quality and performance of any third party benefits/services/gifts given under this offer and LG shall not be directly or indirectly responsible/ liable for any losses, whether directly or indirectly, arising out of such third party benefits/service/gifts. LG shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period of the promotional offer. Offer cannot be clubbed and cannot be redeemed for cash at any point of time. LG shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This offer is subject to Force Majeure Conditions including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, Natural Disasters Etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne by the customer. All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi Court. Please ask your retailer/store manager for detailed offers, gifts, etc. before purchasing. Visit www.lg.com/in for more details.

Cash Back

- Cash back also applicable on Selected Models on following banks with 7.5% Cashback with Rs. 2000 maximum value of cashback. Cash back should appear on charge slip for applicability. Cash back is governed by the terms and conditions of Bank/ finance company only and are at their sole discretion; LGEIL expressly disclaims any and all liability in any manner whatsoever. Processing/ convenience fee charged on the transactions may also vary from Bank to Bank. Cashback will be posted to the consumer account after 90 days from end of offer period, unless instant cashback is activated in store. Cash back should appear on charge slip for applicability. Customers are advised to check with respective bank/ finance companies for details.:

Bank Name Credit Card Debit Card Axis Bank Y Y BOB Y Y CITI Y Y ICICI Y Y SCB Y Y IndusInd Bank Y Y ONE CARD Y Y YES Bank Y Y Kotak Y Y

- For purchase of product, payment is allowed only from one card (single payment cannot be divided between two or more cards)

- Cash back & NCEMI is instant to Customer.

- Cash Offer is applicable on 6 months & above tenor for SCB /Indusind /ICICI/SBI Cards Transactions. For others banks it is applicable on 3 Months & above EMI.

- Processing/ convenience fee charged on the transactions may vary from Bank to Bank.

EMI Offer:

EMI are finance offers brought by select finance companies and the offers are available at their sole discretion only. LGEIL expressly disclaims any and all liability in any manner whatsoever in relation to EMI offers. Processing/ convenience fee charged on the transactions may also vary from Bank to Bank. EMI option is available on selected products only, kindly check with store manager for offers before purchase.- To avail this offer customer will have to signup on lg.com/in, make a purchase on the website and pay the listed price, while transacting customer will receive a discount coupon of 5%. On signup the customer shall agree to Privacy Policy & other terms of usage of the website.

Maximum 1 coupon of 5% on listed price will be issued per customer and no multiple registrations are allowed by a single user.

5 % Discount Coupon on first time purchase by a Member

- Offer is applicable on available products and may change without prior notice. The special coupon will be valid for 90 days from the date of membership registration.