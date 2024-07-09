We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
General Terms & Conditions:
This coupon (the "Coupon") is issued by LG Electronics India Private Limited ("we" or "us"). By using the Coupon, you agree to these Terms and Conditions.
Validity:
The Coupon is valid for a discount as mentioned in the below table and is applicable to the products listed below (the "Discount"), subject to stock availability.
CATEGORY
MODEL
COUPON VALUE (IN INR)
Refrigerator
GL-D199OBEY.DBEZPST
350
Refrigerator
GL-B199OBJC.BBJZEBN
350
Refrigerator
GL-B199OSJC.BSJZEBN
350
Refrigerator
GL-S342SPZX.APZZEBN
700
Refrigerator
GL-S382SDSX.ADSZEBN
1500
Refrigerator
GL-S342SDSX.ADSZEBN
1500
Refrigerator
GL-S382SPZX.APZZEBN
700
Refrigerator
GL-S302SPZY.APZZEBN
700
Refrigerator
GL-I292RPZX.BPZZEBN
600
Refrigerator
GL-D211HBCZ.ABCZEBN
350
Refrigerator
GL-B257HDSY.DDSZEBN
3500
Refrigerator
GL-S262SESX.DESZEBN
700
Refrigerator
GL-D199OSEY.DSEZPST
350
Refrigerator
GL-D201ABEU.ABEZEBN
350
Refrigerator
GL-B257HWBY.DWBZEBN
3500
Refrigerator
GL-D201ABPU.ABPZEBN
350
Refrigerator
GL-S292RDSX.ADSZEBN
700
Washing Machine
FHM1065SDW.ABWQEIL
500
Washing Machine
FHM1408BDW.BBWQEIL
700
Washing Machine
FHM1408BDM.AMBQEIL
700
Washing Machine
FHM1207SDW.ABWQEIL
500
Washing Machine
FHM1207SDM.AMBQEIL
700
Washing Machine
FHP1208Z3M.AMBQEIL
700
Washing Machine
FHP1209Z5M.AMBQEIL
700
Washing Machine
FHD0905SWM.AMBQEIL
1000
Washing Machine
T65SKSF4Z.ASFQEIL
400
Washing Machine
T70SKSF1Z.ASFQEIL
400
Washing Machine
T80SKSF1Z.ASFQEIL
400
Washing Machine
THD09NPF.ASFQEIL
500
Washing Machine
P8030SRAZ.ABGQEIL
250
Washing Machine
P7020NGAZ.ADGQEIL
250
Microwave Ovens
MC3286BRUM.DBKQILN
500
Microwave Ovens
MC2886BRUM.DBKQILN
500
Microwave Ovens
MC2846BV.DBKQILN
500
Microwave Ovens
MC2146BV.DBKQILN
500
Microwave Ovens
MS2043BP.DBKQILN
350
Dishwasher
DFB424FP.APZPEIL
700
Water Purifier
WW142NPC.CSRQEIL
500
Water Purifier
WW152NP.CBKQEIL
500
TV
OLED55A3PSA.ATR
2000
TV
55UQ7550PSF.ATR
900
TV
55UR7500PSC.ATR
900
TV
65UR7500PSC.ATR
1300
TV
32LQ635BPSA.ATR
310
TV
OLED55C3PSA.ATR
3200
TV
OLED65C3PSA.ATR
4800
TV
32LQ576BPSA.ATR
350
TV
32LQ643BPTA.ATRQ
300
TV
43UQ7550PSF.ATR
700
TV
43UR7500PSC.ATR
650
TV
50UR7500PSC.ATR
800
TV
OLED55B3PSA.ATR
3100
TV
32LM563BPTC.ATR
300
Audio
S95QR.DINDLLK
490
Audio
SC9S.DINDLLK
490
Audio
SP8A.DINDLLK
513
Audio
S40T.DINDLLK
495
Audio
S77TY.CINDLLK
490
Audio
SQ70TY.AINDLLK
490
Audio
SQ75TR.AINDLLK
495
Audio
S65TR.AINDLLK
510
Audio
RNC5.DINDLLK
504
Audio
RNC7.DINDLLK
513
Audio
RNC9.DINDLLK
520
The Coupon is valid from 2nd August, 2024 to 15th August, 2024 (the "Validity Period"). We may modify the Validity Period at any time without notice.
Redemption:
The Coupon Code will be auto applied at checkout.
The Coupon can only be redeemed once per customer/transaction.
The Coupon can only be combined with membership discount.
The Coupon is not valid on previously purchased items.
The Coupon has no cash value and cannot be redeemed for cash or credit.
The Coupon is only applicable on lg.com.
Restrictions:
The Coupon may not apply to all products.
The Coupon may not apply to shipping and handling charges or taxes.
We reserve the right to cancel or modify the Coupon at any time without notice.
Miscellaneous:
These Terms and Conditions are governed by the laws of India.
We reserve the right to interpret these Terms and Conditions at our sole discretion.
By registering as LG Member on (https://www.lg.com/in/my-lg/login?page=signup), the customer agrees and accepts the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website and accepts. By registering under this offer the customer agrees to have read, understood and unconditionally accept the Privacy Policy (www.lg.com/in/privacy) and specifically agrees to be contacted by us in relation to the offer.