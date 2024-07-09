Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
General Terms & Conditions:

This coupon (the "Coupon") is issued by LG Electronics India Private Limited ("we" or "us"). By using the Coupon, you agree to these Terms and Conditions.

 

Validity:

The Coupon is valid for a discount as mentioned in the below table and is applicable to the products listed below (the "Discount"), subject to stock availability.

 

CATEGORY

MODEL

COUPON VALUE (IN INR)

Refrigerator

GL-D199OBEY.DBEZPST

350

Refrigerator

GL-B199OBJC.BBJZEBN

350

Refrigerator

GL-B199OSJC.BSJZEBN

350

Refrigerator

GL-S342SPZX.APZZEBN

700

Refrigerator

GL-S382SDSX.ADSZEBN

1500

Refrigerator

GL-S342SDSX.ADSZEBN

1500

Refrigerator

GL-S382SPZX.APZZEBN

700

Refrigerator

GL-S302SPZY.APZZEBN

700

Refrigerator

GL-I292RPZX.BPZZEBN

600

Refrigerator

GL-D211HBCZ.ABCZEBN

350

Refrigerator

GL-B257HDSY.DDSZEBN

3500

Refrigerator

GL-S262SESX.DESZEBN

700

Refrigerator

GL-D199OSEY.DSEZPST

350

Refrigerator

GL-D201ABEU.ABEZEBN

350

Refrigerator

GL-B257HWBY.DWBZEBN

3500

Refrigerator

GL-D201ABPU.ABPZEBN

350

Refrigerator

GL-S292RDSX.ADSZEBN

700

Washing Machine

FHM1065SDW.ABWQEIL

500

Washing Machine

FHM1408BDW.BBWQEIL

700

Washing Machine

FHM1408BDM.AMBQEIL

700

Washing Machine

FHM1207SDW.ABWQEIL

500

Washing Machine

FHM1207SDM.AMBQEIL

700

Washing Machine

FHP1208Z3M.AMBQEIL

700

Washing Machine

FHP1209Z5M.AMBQEIL

700

Washing Machine

FHD0905SWM.AMBQEIL

1000

Washing Machine

T65SKSF4Z.ASFQEIL

400

Washing Machine

T70SKSF1Z.ASFQEIL

400

Washing Machine

T80SKSF1Z.ASFQEIL

400

Washing Machine

THD09NPF.ASFQEIL

500

Washing Machine

P8030SRAZ.ABGQEIL

250

Washing Machine

P7020NGAZ.ADGQEIL

250

Microwave Ovens

MC3286BRUM.DBKQILN

500

Microwave Ovens

MC2886BRUM.DBKQILN

500

Microwave Ovens

MC2846BV.DBKQILN

500

Microwave Ovens

MC2146BV.DBKQILN

500

Microwave Ovens

MS2043BP.DBKQILN

350

Dishwasher

DFB424FP.APZPEIL

700

Water Purifier

WW142NPC.CSRQEIL

500

Water Purifier

WW152NP.CBKQEIL

500

TV

OLED55A3PSA.ATR

2000

TV

55UQ7550PSF.ATR

900

TV

55UR7500PSC.ATR

900

TV

65UR7500PSC.ATR

1300

TV

32LQ635BPSA.ATR

310

TV

OLED55C3PSA.ATR

3200

TV

OLED65C3PSA.ATR

4800

TV

32LQ576BPSA.ATR

350

TV

32LQ643BPTA.ATRQ

300

TV

43UQ7550PSF.ATR

700

TV

43UR7500PSC.ATR

650

TV

50UR7500PSC.ATR

800

TV

OLED55B3PSA.ATR

3100

TV

32LM563BPTC.ATR

300

Audio

S95QR.DINDLLK

490

Audio

SC9S.DINDLLK

490

Audio

SP8A.DINDLLK

513

Audio

S40T.DINDLLK

495

Audio

S77TY.CINDLLK

490

Audio

SQ70TY.AINDLLK

490

Audio

SQ75TR.AINDLLK

495

Audio

S65TR.AINDLLK

510

Audio

RNC5.DINDLLK

504

Audio

RNC7.DINDLLK

513

Audio

RNC9.DINDLLK

520

 

The Coupon is valid from 2nd August, 2024 to 15th August, 2024 (the "Validity Period"). We may modify the Validity Period at any time without notice.

 

Redemption:

 

The Coupon Code will be auto applied at checkout.

The Coupon can only be redeemed once per customer/transaction.

The Coupon can only be combined with membership discount.

The Coupon is not valid on previously purchased items.

The Coupon has no cash value and cannot be redeemed for cash or credit.

The Coupon is only applicable on lg.com.

 

 

Restrictions:

 

The Coupon may not apply to all products.

The Coupon may not apply to shipping and handling charges or taxes.

We reserve the right to cancel or modify the Coupon at any time without notice.

 

Miscellaneous:

 

These Terms and Conditions are governed by the laws of India.

We reserve the right to interpret these Terms and Conditions at our sole discretion.

By registering as LG Member on (https://www.lg.com/in/my-lg/login?page=signup), the customer agrees and accepts the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website and accepts. By registering under this offer the customer agrees to have read, understood and unconditionally accept the Privacy Policy (www.lg.com/in/privacy) and specifically agrees to be contacted by us in relation to the offer.