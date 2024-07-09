This coupon (the "Coupon") is issued by LG Electronics India Private Limited ("we" or "us"). By using the Coupon, you agree to these Terms and Conditions.



Validity:

The Coupon is valid for a discount as mentioned in the below table and is applicable to the products listed below (the "Discount"), subject to stock availability.

CATEGORY MODEL COUPON VALUE (IN INR) Refrigerator GL-D199OBEY.DBEZPST 350 Refrigerator GL-B199OBJC.BBJZEBN 350 Refrigerator GL-B199OSJC.BSJZEBN 350 Refrigerator GL-S342SPZX.APZZEBN 700 Refrigerator GL-S382SDSX.ADSZEBN 1500 Refrigerator GL-S342SDSX.ADSZEBN 1500 Refrigerator GL-S382SPZX.APZZEBN 700 Refrigerator GL-S302SPZY.APZZEBN 700 Refrigerator GL-I292RPZX.BPZZEBN 600 Refrigerator GL-D211HBCZ.ABCZEBN 350 Refrigerator GL-B257HDSY.DDSZEBN 3500 Refrigerator GL-S262SESX.DESZEBN 700 Refrigerator GL-D199OSEY.DSEZPST 350 Refrigerator GL-D201ABEU.ABEZEBN 350 Refrigerator GL-B257HWBY.DWBZEBN 3500 Refrigerator GL-D201ABPU.ABPZEBN 350 Refrigerator GL-S292RDSX.ADSZEBN 700 Washing Machine FHM1065SDW.ABWQEIL 500 Washing Machine FHM1408BDW.BBWQEIL 700 Washing Machine FHM1408BDM.AMBQEIL 700 Washing Machine FHM1207SDW.ABWQEIL 500 Washing Machine FHM1207SDM.AMBQEIL 700 Washing Machine FHP1208Z3M.AMBQEIL 700 Washing Machine FHP1209Z5M.AMBQEIL 700 Washing Machine FHD0905SWM.AMBQEIL 1000 Washing Machine T65SKSF4Z.ASFQEIL 400 Washing Machine T70SKSF1Z.ASFQEIL 400 Washing Machine T80SKSF1Z.ASFQEIL 400 Washing Machine THD09NPF.ASFQEIL 500 Washing Machine P8030SRAZ.ABGQEIL 250 Washing Machine P7020NGAZ.ADGQEIL 250 Microwave Ovens MC3286BRUM.DBKQILN 500 Microwave Ovens MC2886BRUM.DBKQILN 500 Microwave Ovens MC2846BV.DBKQILN 500 Microwave Ovens MC2146BV.DBKQILN 500 Microwave Ovens MS2043BP.DBKQILN 350 Dishwasher DFB424FP.APZPEIL 700 Water Purifier WW142NPC.CSRQEIL 500 Water Purifier WW152NP.CBKQEIL 500 TV OLED55A3PSA.ATR 2000 TV 55UQ7550PSF.ATR 900 TV 55UR7500PSC.ATR 900 TV 65UR7500PSC.ATR 1300 TV 32LQ635BPSA.ATR 310 TV OLED55C3PSA.ATR 3200 TV OLED65C3PSA.ATR 4800 TV 32LQ576BPSA.ATR 350 TV 32LQ643BPTA.ATRQ 300 TV 43UQ7550PSF.ATR 700 TV 43UR7500PSC.ATR 650 TV 50UR7500PSC.ATR 800 TV OLED55B3PSA.ATR 3100 TV 32LM563BPTC.ATR 300 Audio S95QR.DINDLLK 490 Audio SC9S.DINDLLK 490 Audio SP8A.DINDLLK 513 Audio S40T.DINDLLK 495 Audio S77TY.CINDLLK 490 Audio SQ70TY.AINDLLK 490 Audio SQ75TR.AINDLLK 495 Audio S65TR.AINDLLK 510 Audio RNC5.DINDLLK 504 Audio RNC7.DINDLLK 513 Audio RNC9.DINDLLK 520

The Coupon is valid from 2nd August, 2024 to 15th August, 2024 (the "Validity Period"). We may modify the Validity Period at any time without notice.

Redemption:

The Coupon Code will be auto applied at checkout.

The Coupon can only be redeemed once per customer/transaction.

The Coupon can only be combined with membership discount.

The Coupon is not valid on previously purchased items.

The Coupon has no cash value and cannot be redeemed for cash or credit.

The Coupon is only applicable on lg.com.

Restrictions:

The Coupon may not apply to all products.

The Coupon may not apply to shipping and handling charges or taxes.

We reserve the right to cancel or modify the Coupon at any time without notice.

Miscellaneous:

These Terms and Conditions are governed by the laws of India.

We reserve the right to interpret these Terms and Conditions at our sole discretion.