Terms and conditions for no cost emi and cash back
• Three Transaction Per card is allowed during offer period (Jul~Sep'23)
• Cash back & NCEMI is instant to Customer.
• Cash Offer is applicable on 6 months & above tenor for SCB /Indusind /ICICI/SBI Cards Transactions . For others banks it is applicable on 3 Months & above EMI.
• Processing/ convenience fee charged on the transactions may vary from Bank to Bank.
Cash back participating banks for online models:
• Cash back also applicable on Selected Laptop Models on following banks with 10% Cashback with 10,000 maximum discount:
Bank Name
Credit Card
Debit Card
Axis Bank
Y
Y
BOB
Y
Y
CITI
Y
Y
ICICI
Y
Y
SCB
Y
Y
IndusInd Bank
Y
Y
ONE CARD
Y
Y
YES Bank
Y
|Y
Kotak
Y
|Y
Applicable banks for Monitor & Laptop Models on NCEMI Cash back : SCB CC/BOB CC/Induslnd CC/OneCard CC/KOTAK CC/YES CC/ICICI CC-DC/Axis CC-DC/CITI CC.
Coupon terms and condition
This offer coupons is brought to you by LG Electronics India and any participation in the said offer is voluntary
Coupons applicable on below selected models of LG laptops only
Model with suffix
Discount %
Coupon Code
14Z90R-G.CH54A2
5%
PCDAYGRAM14
14Z90R-G.CH75A2
5%
PCDAYGRAM14
16Z90R-G.CH74A2
10%
PCDAYGRAM16
16Z90R-G.CH78A2
10%
PCDAYGRAM16
17Z90R-G.CH75A2
12%
PCDAYGRAM17
17Z90R-G.CH77A2
12%
PCDAYGRAM17
14Z90RS-G.CH74A2
5%
PCDAYGRAM14
16Z90R-G.CH75A2
10%
PCDAYGRAM16
• Coupon Period valid from 23rd.August.2023 till 31st.August.2023. (Both days inclusive).
• Coupon is applicable only in case stock is available for above listed products and may change without prior notice.
• LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. shall assume no liability financial or otherwise and reserves the right to change, amend, modify, suspend, continue, or terminate all or any part of the offer/coupon at any time without notice.
• By visiting this platform, providing your information or availing out product/service, you expressly agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy and the applicable service/product terms and conditions.
• Prior to registering as LG Member on (https://www.lg.com/in/my-lg/login?page=signup), the customer should refer, read, understand, accept and agree to the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website, and proceed only if the customer agrees to abide by the same. The customer will be required to give personal information and other details online. The customer should read and understand the privacy policy of the website, prior to providing any such information. LG is committed to collect, store or use personal data only for the purposes of this contest, in line with applicable data protection laws and in accordance with its stated Privacy Practices (www.lg.com/in/privacy). By registering under this offer the customer agrees to have read, understood and unconditionally accept the Privacy Policy and specifically agrees to be contacted by LGEIL in relation to the offer.