LG UltraGear OLED Series Terms & Conditions

All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi courts and shall be governed by the laws applicable in India. LGEIL shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period of the promotional offer. LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This offer is subject to Force Majeure Conditions including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, Natural Disasters Etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne by the customer. Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same.

Products are available for purchase without the offers as well.

Offer cannot be redeemed for cash at any point of time.

LGEIL reserves the right to modify, alter or withdraw these offers at any point of time without any prior notice to any person or third party.

Finance option available in select cities and at the sole discretion of the financer.

This offer is exclusively available for purchases made through lg.com/in during the Offer Period i.e. from 08th Jul to 30th July, 2024, and is not applicable on any other of the e-commerce website.

For more detail customer can contact our customer care by calling on 0806-937-9999 or contact us via email through https://www.lg.com/in/support/email or through WhatsApp at 9711709999

1. Notify Me

1.1 By clicking on the "Notify Me" button and providing your personal details, you consent to receive communications from us via phone or text message regarding the availability of the product you are interested in. LG UltraGear OLED Monitors Notify Me starts from 2nd Jul to 7th Jul 2024.

1.3 Notify Me is applicable on the UltraGear OLED Models: 27GS95QE-B, 34GS95QE-B, 39GS95QE-B

1.4 The customers are requested to submit their Personal information on the Enquiry form to be notified for the Launch period

1.5 By submitting the Enquiry Form, such Individual shall be deemed as a customer of this offer. The customer agrees to the terms and conditions of this Offer and agrees to shares his/her personal information with LGEIL. The customer should refer, read, understand, accept and agree to the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website, and proceed only if the Participant agrees to abide by the same. The customer should read and understand the privacy policy of the website, prior to providing any such information. LGEIL is committed to collect, store or use personal data only for the purposes of this offer, in in accordance with its stated Privacy Practices (www.lg.com/in/privacy). By filling the Enquiry Form the customer expressly agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy and the applicable offer terms and conditions.

2. LG UltraGear OLED Launch Bundle Offer

2.1 LG UltraGear OLED models will be exclusively available on Lg.com from 8th Jul to 30th Jul 2024 (“Offer Period”)

2.2 Launch timeline will be 27GS95QE & 34GS95QE will be launched on 8th Jul 2024 and 39GS95QE will be launched on 22nd Jul 2024. Please rephrase this as suggested in comments .

2.3 During the Offer Period, customers will get exciting bundle gifts;

• 27GS95QE + Gaming Headset worth INR 2000

• 34GS95QE + Gaming Keyboard worth INR 5000

• 39GS95QE + Gaming Chairs worth INR 15,000

2.4 This offer is open to Citizens of India only above 18 years of age. Participation in the offer is voluntary.

2.5 Income tax, gift tax, or any other statutory levies, if any, as may be applicable from time to time, arising out of the gift shall be payable by the winner. LGEIL shall not be liable for any of these charges.

2.6 This offer is applicable on available on above models only and may change without prior notice.

2.7 LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to discontinue or cancel this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government/Court, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control.

2.8 LGEIL shall not be liable for any incorrect information/or any information not provided by the Customer.

2.9 LGEIL has the right to dismiss customer at its sole discretion including but not limited to pertaining any of the following conditions:

A. Violation of the minimum age limit required for entry in Offer

B. Use of false or other people's personal information for entry.

C. Multiple entries using multiple accounts.

D. Using any software program or unfair means or any other means.

E. Any other violation of terms & conditions of the offer

3. Get upto 30% off

3.1 During the Offer Period on LG UltraGear OLED Monitor, a discount upto 30% will be applicable on the product.

3.2 The offer is valid from 8th June to 30th Jul 2024 (23:59PM)

3.3 The offer is valid only on LG UltraGear models only (27GS95QE, 34GS95QE, 39GS95QE)

4. 5% Discount Coupon on first time purchase by a Member

4.1 This is member exclusive offer. To avail this offer customer will have to signup on lg.com/in, make a purchase on the website and pay the listed price, while transacting customer will receive a discount coupon of 5% on select models

4.2 Maximum 1 coupon of 5% on listed price will be issued per customer and no multiple registrations are allowed by a single user.

4.3 Prior registration as LG Member on (https://www.lg.com/in/my-lg/login?page=signup) is required under this offer. The customer should refer, read, understand, accept and agree to the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website, and proceed only if the customer agrees to abide by the same. The customer will be required to give personal information and other details online. The customer should read and understand the privacy policy of the website, prior to providing any such information. LGEIL is committed to collect, store or use personal data only for the purposes of this offer, in in accordance with its stated Privacy Practices (www.lg.com/in/privacy). By visiting this platform, providing your information or availing out product/service, you expressly agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy and the applicable service/product and offer terms and conditions

4.4 Any disclosure of information made by the customer towards availing or fulfilment of the offer is at the sole discretion of the customer and LGEIL will not be responsible for the same

4.5 This Offer may change without prior notice.

4.6 The special coupon will be valid for 90 days from the date of membership registration.

5. No Cost Emi and Cash back

5.1 For purchase of product, payment is allowed only from one card (single payment cannot be divided between two or more cards).

5.2 Three Transaction Per card is allowed during offer period (Apr'24~Jun'24). Except SBI One Card one Transaction Per month is allowed.

5.3 Cash back & No Cost EMI is instant to Participant

10% Cashback is available on selected models on the below banks:

Bank Name Credit Card Debit Card Axis Bank Y Y BOB Y Y CITI Y Y ICICI Y Y SCB Y Y IndusInd Bank Y Y ONE CARD Y Y YES Bank Y Y Kotak Y Y

5.4 Processing/convenience fee charged on the transactions may vary from Bank to Bank.

5.5 EMI conversion is the sole discretion of card issuer bank. For non-conversion to EMI participant need to connect with their bank. EMI is governed by the terms and conditions of Bank/ finance company only and are at their sole discretion. . Participants are advised to check with respective bank/ finance companies for details. EMI option available on select banks only