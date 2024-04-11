TERMS AND CONDITIONS FOR LG MONITOR FLASH SALE

• Additional 24% discount valid for 24” Monitors on 24th May 2024 only, use code LGMDEAL24 at checkout*



GENERAL:

All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi courts and shall be governed by the laws applicable in India. LGEIL shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period of the promotional offer. LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This offer is subject to Force Majeure Conditions including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, Natural Disasters Etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne by the customer. Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same.

Products are available for purchase without the offers as well.

LGEIL reserves the right to modify, alter or withdraw these offers at any point of time without any prior notice to any person or third party.

Finance option available in select cities and at the sole discretion of the financer.

Offers may not be available on purchase from any of the e-commerce website other than the order booked through LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Official website lgbrandstore.com.

For more detail customers you can contact our customer care by calling on 0806-937-9999 or contact us via email through https://www.lg.com/in/support/email or through WhatsApp at 9711709999

1. 5% Discount Coupon on first time purchase by a Member

1.1 This is member exclusive offer. To avail this offer customer will have to signup on lg.com/in, make a purchase on the website and pay the listed price, while transacting customer will receive a discount coupon of 5%.

1.2 Maximum 1 coupon of 5% on listed price will be issued per customer and no multiple registrations are allowed by a single user.

1. 3 Prior registration as LG Member on ( https://www.lg.com/in/my-lg/login?page=signup ) is required under this offer. The customer should refer, read, understand, accept and agree to the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website, and proceed only if the customer agrees to abide by the same. The customer will be required to give personal information and other details online. The customer should read and understand the privacy policy of the website, prior to providing any such information. LGEIL is committed to collect, store or use personal data only for the purposes of this offer, in in accordance with its stated Privacy Practices (www.lg.com/in/privacy). By visiting this platform, providing your information or availing out product/service, you expressly agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy and the applicable service/product and offer terms and conditions.

1.4 Any disclosure of information made by the customer towards availing or fulfilment of the offer is at the sole discretion of the customer and LGEIL will not be responsible for the same.

1.5 Offer may change without prior notice.

1.6 The special coupon will be valid for 90 days from the date of membership registration.



2. LG Monitor Flash Offer

2.1 LG Monitor Flash sale has an additional 24% off on LG 24” Monitor on 24th May (23:59pm) by using code LGMDEAL24 at the time of checkout. LG Monitor Flash sale has an additional 27% off on LG 27” Monitor on 27th May 2024 (23:59pm) by using code LGMDEAL27 at the time of checkout of the product.

2.2 The offer is valid only for 1 day only

2.3 The coupon code is applicable only for 1 time by a single user.

2.4 Upto 33% off is applicable on selected products during the sale period

2.5 The offer is applicable on available LG 24” Monitor and 27” Monitor products and may change without prior notice.

2.6 Prior registration as LG Member on ( https://www.lg.com/in/my-lg/login?page=signup ) is required under this offer. The customer should refer, read, understand, accept and agree to the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website, and proceed only if the customer agrees to abide by the same. The customer will be required to give personal information and other details online. The customer should read and understand the privacy policy of the website, prior to providing any such information. LGEIL is committed to collect, store or use personal data only for the purposes of this contest, in accordance with its stated Privacy Practices (www.lg.com/in/privacy). By visiting this platform, providing your information or availing out product/service, you expressly agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy and the applicable service/product and offer terms and conditions

2.7 This discount offer cannot be combined with any other promotional discount/coupon on the same bill or be redeemed for cash.

3. No Cost Emi and Cash back

3.1 For purchase of product, payment is allowed only from one card (single payment cannot be divided between two or more cards)

3.2 Three Transaction Per card is allowed during offer period (Apr'24~Jun'24). Except SBI One Card one Transaction Per month is allowed.

3.3 Cash back & No Cost EMI is instant to Customer

3.4 5% Cashback is available on selected models on the below banks:

Bank Name Credit Card Debit Card Axis Bank Y Y BOB Y Y CITI Y Y ICICI Y Y SCB Y Y IndusInd Bank Y Y ONE CARD Y Y YES Bank Y Y Kotak Y Y

3.5 Processing/convenience fee charged on the transactions may vary from Bank to Bank.

3.6 EMI conversion is the sole discretion of card issuer bank. For non-conversion to EMI customer need to connect with their bank. EMI is governed by the terms and conditions of Bank/ finance company only and are at their sole discretion. . Customers are advised to check with respective bank/ finance companies for details. EMI option available on select banks only.