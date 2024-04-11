Last Updated: April 12, 2024

#MonitorMadness Terms and Conditions

24% discount valid for 24” Monitors on 24 th April only, use code LGMNT24

27% discount valid for 27” Monitors on 27 th April only, use code LGMNT27

5% Membership Discount and 5% Cashback and No Cost EMI available on selected products





Summary

This summary is provided only for convenience. This summary is not a replacement for reading and understanding the terms and conditions. In case of any conflict between this summary and any other part of the terms, such other part of the terms shall govern.

At https://www.lg.com/in/ you can purchase products for delivery only in India. Use of this service is subject to the following conditions, among others:

• You must be at least 18 years old and competent to enter into a contract to use this service;

• Abusive or illegal behaviour will not be tolerated;

• Abusive or illegal behaviour will not be tolerated;

• Abusive or illegal behaviour will not be tolerated;

If you do any or all of the following, you indicate that you have read, understood, and agree to the terms and conditions:

• Explicitly accepting the terms and conditions such as by ticking a checkbox;

• Accessing the website or service;

• Creating an account;

• Accessing an account;

• Placing an order or making a payment;

• Undertaking any other action that involves interacting with the Service.

The terms are subject to change. Please see the date on this page to know when these terms were last modified.

Privacy Policy: https://www.lg.com/in/privacy

Cookie Policy: https://www.lg.com/in/privacy/#tabs-2858416bd2-item-b151aa0524-tab

5% Discount Coupon on first time purchase by a Member

1. This is member exclusive offer. To avail this offer customer will have to signup on lg.com/in, make a purchase on the website and pay the listed price, while transacting customer will receive a discount coupon of 5% .

2. Maximum 1 coupon of 5% on listed price will be issued per customer and no multiple registrations are allowed by a single user.

3. Offer is applicable on available products and may change without prior notice.

4. The special coupon will be valid for 90 days from the date of membership registration.

5. No two offers can be clubbed together. This discount offer cannot be combined with any promotional discount/coupon on the same bill or be redeemed for cash.

6. LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. shall assume no liability financial or otherwise and reserves the right to change, amend, modify, suspend, continue, or terminate all or any part of the offer at any time without notice.

7. By visiting this platform, providing your information or availing out product/service, you expressly agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy and the applicable service/product terms and conditions.

8. For more detail customers you can contact our customer care by calling on 0806-937-9999 or contact us via email through https://www.lg.com/in/support/email or through WhatsApp at 9711709999

LG #MonitorMadness Offer

1. LG #MonitorMadness offer is a flash sale with a 24% off on 24” Monitor on 24th April (23:59pm) using code LGMNT24 and 27% off on 27” Monitor 27th April 2024 (23:59pm) using code LGMNT27.

2. The offer is valid only for 1 day

3. The offer is applicable on available LG 24” and 27” products and may change without prior notice.

4. No two offers can be clubbed together. This discount offer cannot be combined with any promotional discount/coupon on the same bill or be redeemed for cash.

5. LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. shall assume no liability financial or otherwise and reserves the right to change, amend, modify, suspend, continue, or terminate all or any part of the offer at any time without notice.

6. By visiting this platform, providing your information or availing out product/service, you expressly agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy and the applicable service/product terms and conditions.

7. For more detail customers you can contact our customer care by calling on 0806-937-9999 or contact us via email through https://www.lg.com/in/support/email or through WhatsApp at 9711709999

No Cost Emi and Cash back

1. For purchase of product, payment is allowed only from one card (single payment cannot be divided between two or more cards)

2. Three Transaction Per card is allowed during offer period (Apr'24~Jun'24). Except SBI One Card one Transaction Per month is allowed.

3. Cash back & NCEMI is instant to Customer

4. 5% Cashback is available on selected models on the below banks:

Bank Name Credit Card Debit Card Axis Bank Y Y BOB Y Y CITI Y Y ICICI Y Y SCB Y Y IndusInd Bank Y Y ONE CARD Y Y YES Bank Y Y IndusInd Bank Y Y

5. Processing/convenience fee charged on the transactions may vary from Bank to Bank.

6. EMI conversion is the sole discretion of card issuer bank. For non-conversion to EMI customer need to connect with their bank.

7. In case transaction is not done under LG Brand EMI option, LG will not be responsible for any claim from Customer.