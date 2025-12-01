This Offer is brought to you by LG Electronics India Limited (“LG” or “LGEIL”). By participating in this offer, the participant/user confirms that they have read, understood, and accepted these Terms and Conditions and agrees to be bound by all terms and conditions outlined herein.

1. Offer Description

Offer 1: Buy 2 LG products and Get additional 7% discount on offer price at the time of Check-out from the cart.

Example

MRP (Inclusive of all Taxes): INR 125

offer Price: INR 100

after 7% Discount: INR 93

Offer 2: Buy 3 LG products and Get additional 10% discount on offer price at the time of Check-out from the cart.

Example

MRP (Inclusive of all Taxes): INR 125

offer Price: INR 100

after 10% Discount: INR 90

Participant/user can get additional discounts on LG products when purchasing the specified models of the select multiple LG products from the below table during the discount period (as mentioned below).

Air Conditioner US-Q19BNZE Air Conditioner US-Q18TNXE Air Conditioner US-H19VNXE Dishwasher DFB424FM Microwave MS2043BP Microwave MC2886BRUM Microwave MC2146BV Microwave MJEN286UBW TV OLED65C56LA TV 55QNED8GA6A TV 55UA83006LA TV 43UA83006LA TV 32LR573B6LA Water Purifier WW184ETC Water Purifier WW156RTTB Water Purifier WW176GTBW Washing Machine FHB1209Z2M Washing Machine FHB1207Z2M Washing Machine T80V4MB1S Washing Machine T80VBMB4Z Washing Machine T70VBMB1Z Washing Machine TX510SWO Washing Machine P8030SGAZ Refrigerator GL-D201ABCU Refrigerator GL-B257HWBY Refrigerator GL-S342SDSX Refrigerator GL-I292RPZX Refrigerator GL-D211HBCZ Refrigerator GL-B257HDSY Refrigerator GL-S312SPZX







2 Discount Period

The Promotion offer is effective starting on November 17th, 2025 and ends on December 31st, 2025 or until stock lasts, whichever is earlier.

3. Eligibility

This offer is available to all users, including both registered users on LG.Com as LG Member and guest users who are not registered at LG.Com.

This offer is available on LG.com only and not on any other platform or channel of purchase.

If the participant/ user wishes to register himself as a member on LG.Com the participant/user should refer, read, understand, accept and agree to the user agreement (available at: https://www.lg.com/in/lge-terms/) and terms and conditions of Purchase (available at https://www.lg.com/in/terms-and-conditons-of-purchase/), and proceed only if the participant/user agrees to abide by the same. The participant/user will be required to give personal information and other details online. The participant/user should read and understand LGEIL’s Privacy Policy (available at www.lg.com/in/privacy ), prior to providing any such information. LG is committed to collect, store or use personal data only for the purposes of this offer, in accordance with its stated Privacy Practices (www.lg.com/in/privacy). By visiting this platform, providing your information or purchasing/ availing any product/service, participant/user expressly agrees to be bound by the terms and conditions of LGEIL’s Privacy Policy, Terms and Conditions of Purchase (available at https://www.lg.com/in/terms-and-conditons-of-purchase/)) and the applicable offer terms and conditions.

4. Usage

4.1 Participant/ user who adds the select models of two (2) products from different product categories (e.g., one (1) Refrigerator and one (1) Washing Machine in a single transaction shall be eligible for a 7% discount

4.2 Participant/ user who adds the select models of three (3) products from different product categories (e.g., one (1) Refrigerator, one (1) Washing Machine, and one (1) Microwave) in a single transaction shall be eligible for a 10% discount.

.

4.3 This promotional offer is available on select products and models as mentioned above.

Miscellaneous

For anything related to purchase that is not specified here, please refer to the Terms and Conditions of Purchase (available at: https://www.lg.com/in/terms-and-conditons-of-purchase/).

All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi courts and shall be governed by the laws applicable in India. LG shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period under this Offer.

LG shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This offer is subject to Force Majeure Conditions including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, Natural Disasters Etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne by the participant/ user. Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same.



If at any point during the period of this offer, the participant/ user is unable to avail any of the stated offers due to a technical glitch or any reason whatsoever, the concerned participant/ user shall raise a request detailing the issue with the Customer Support team. Upon receipt of a valid request, the operations team will connect with the participant/ user to investigate the issue and work towards a resolution. The resolution will be subject to the sole discretion of LG.

4.5 Promotional offer cannot be redeemed for cash at any point of time.

4.6 This promotional offer cannot be combined with any other offer/coupon. If there are any other offer/s which are applicable on the select product/s and the participant/user wishes to use discount under this offer, once applied, any other offer/s which are applicable on such product would be cancelled/unavailable on the Select Product/s.

4.7 Products are available for purchase without this offer as well.

4.8 The Promotional offer will be auto applied at checkout at the time of buying of the select products and on the basis of number of products added (as per Offer 1 & 2). However, it would be upon the participant/ user to opt-out from availing the offer .

4.9 LG reserves the right to cancel or modify the promotional offer at any time without giving notice.

4.10 LGEIL shall not assume any legal or financial responsibility for unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period of this Offer. LG reserves the right to interpret these Terms and Conditions at its sole discretion.