Duration Launch period 26th May – 20th June (Period)

*LGEIL reserves the right to change date & product for promotion as per market conditions without prior notice

OLED C 55/65 ~ Prebook 26th May -1st June & Launch3rd June -9th June

OLED B 77 & QNED8CA 75/65/55/50/43 ~ Pre-Book 29th May - 4th June& Pre-Book (phase2) 14th June -20th June

Offer Proposal:

Buy OLED Or QNED TV & get a 2nd TV for Rupee 1 (INR) ( **1 On purchase of Select Models)

Buy QNED TV & get a launch discount of 5% ( **2 On On purchase of Select Models)

Models Applicable:

**1: 2nd TV Free

OLED C: LG OLEDC5 (55)139cms(65)165Cms

OLED B:LG OLEDB5 (77)195cms

QNED: LG QNED8CA (75)190cm, (65)165Cms,

**2: New Launch Discount 5%

QNED : LG QNED8CA (55)139cms, (50) 126cms,(43)109 cm

Launch Offer:

2nd TV: LG Smart TV example: 32LR600B6LC.ATRQ (80 Cms)

How To avail Offer:

1.Customer Lands at LG DOTCOM > Clicks on banner or Visits Product page directly

2.Customer Is Auto directed to the Offer Page with Product listing of LG OLEDC5, LG OLED B5 & LG QNED8CA

3.Person add the Primary Product(TV) as per list & Books the TV & proceeds to buy as per OBS buying process

4.2nd TV Free : Customer who has purchased TV from above list of SKU's through OBS. will be called by E- Promoter for availing the offer.

-After 7 days of IOD, we will arrange call via E-Promoter to purchase 2nd TV at RE1 from LG OBS

-Coupons Code will be generated by OBS Team after IOD of the primary product.

-2nd TV to be shipped as normal order through current SCM/ LMDS path.

Coupon Conditions-

- One Time Use only.

- Not to be clubbed with any other offer / coupon.

- To be linked to email of OBS customer account

Inaugural Discount

1.Person add the Primary Product(TV) as per list & Books the TV & proceeds to buy as per steps

2.In-case of Inaugural discount, its auto applied at the time of purchase from OBS

3.Complete the purchase via executing all the payment steps required

Kindly Note

• Exclusive consumer offer applicable till promo stock last

• CIC Additionall discount 2% & Weekly Offer shall be applicable over & above ( if new member 5% is re-started by Management, same to be applicable)

• Additionally Bank cashbacks/EMI/Weekly offers will be applicable .For detail of cashback/EMI/ Offer Details/ Weekly Offers please visit. https://www.lg.com/in/

• No Other Offers are applicable unless specifically mentioned

• LG shall assume no liability financial or otherwise and reserves the right to change, amend, modify, suspend, or terminate all or any part of the offer at any time without any notice, based on market conditions/stock availability.

• In-case of Return, both product will need to returned together ( in-case of TV + TV)

• In-case of Pre-book, product will be delivered after the stock arrives at respective local warehouse ( may take upward of 10 days for delivery)

• LGEIL May as per Business environment start with Offer on TV models in phase manner:1st phase OLED Models 2nd Phase QNED Models