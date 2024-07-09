We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Pre Book Soundbar Offers
Terms and Conditions
Duration : 9 July~14 July 2024
Models Applicable : LG SQ70TY & SQ75TR
Special Discount : ( auto applied at time of checkout based on size variant)
INR 5000 Additional Discount
OBS Exclusive Consumer offer : Get INR 5000 Additional off on pre-Book
Kindly Note
•Exclusive consumer offer applicable on SQ75TR and SQ70TY Pre-booked on OBS
•New Member Discount coupon of 5% shall be applicable
Member T&C - https://www.lg.com/in/terms-and-conditons-of-purchase/ ,
Exchange Program T&C - https://www.lg.com/in/exchangeoffers/tnc/
How To avail Offer:
•Customer Lands at lg.com & Clicks on the banner.
•Auto directed to the Offer Page with Product listing of LG SQ70TY & SQ75TR
•Discount coupon (based on the product) auto applies once the Customer clicks on checkout and lands on the payment page
•Once the soundbar is delivered to the Customer, Customer has to call LG Service Centre & register a request for installation of the soundbar
•Customer will get a ”RNP NO” via sms on the mobile number provided by Customer, which may be quoted for future reference
•Service representative will call the customer and confirm the details provided by the Customer for installation of soundbar
•Shipping of soundbar starts from 16th July 2024