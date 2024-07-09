Duration : 9 July~14 July 2024



Models Applicable : LG SQ70TY & SQ75TR



Special Discount : ( auto applied at time of checkout based on size variant)

INR 5000 Additional Discount







OBS Exclusive Consumer offer : Get INR 5000 Additional off on pre-Book



Kindly Note

•Exclusive consumer offer applicable on SQ75TR and SQ70TY Pre-booked on OBS

•New Member Discount coupon of 5% shall be applicable

Member T&C - https://www.lg.com/in/terms-and-conditons-of-purchase/ ,

Exchange Program T&C - https://www.lg.com/in/exchangeoffers/tnc/

How To avail Offer:

•Customer Lands at lg.com & Clicks on the banner.

•Auto directed to the Offer Page with Product listing of LG SQ70TY & SQ75TR

•Discount coupon (based on the product) auto applies once the Customer clicks on checkout and lands on the payment page

•Once the soundbar is delivered to the Customer, Customer has to call LG Service Centre & register a request for installation of the soundbar

•Customer will get a ”RNP NO” via sms on the mobile number provided by Customer, which may be quoted for future reference

•Service representative will call the customer and confirm the details provided by the Customer for installation of soundbar

•Shipping of soundbar starts from 16th July 2024