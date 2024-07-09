We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
This coupon (the "Coupon") is issued by LG Electronics India Private Limited ("we" or "us"). By using the Coupon, the customer confirms that they have read, understood, and accepted these Terms and Conditions and agrees to be bound by all terms and conditions outlined herein.
Validity:
The Coupon is valid for a discount as mentioned in the below table and is applicable to the products listed below (the "Discount"), subject to stock availability.
CATEGORY
MODEL
COUPON VALUE (IN INR)
Audio
S95QR.DINDLLK
489.93
Audio
SC9S.DINDLLK
489.86
Audio
SP8A.DINDLLK
512.81
Audio
S40T.DINDLLK
494.67
Audio
S77TY.CINDLLK
489.86
Audio
SQ70TY.AINDLLK
489.86
Audio
SQ75TR.AINDLLK
494.89
Audio
S65TR.AINDLLK
509.83
The Coupon is valid from 15th August, 2024 to 20th August, 2024, or until stocks last, whichever is earlier (the "Validity Period"). We may modify the offer Validity Period at any time without notice.
Redemption:
The Coupon Code will be auto applied at checkout.
The Coupon can only be redeemed once per customer/transaction.
The Coupon can only be combined with membership discount.
The Coupon is not valid on previously purchased items.
The Coupon has no cash value and cannot be redeemed for cash or credit.
The Coupon is only applicable on lg.com.
Restrictions:
The Coupon may not apply to all products.
The Coupon may not apply to shipping and handling charges or taxes.
We reserve the right to cancel or modify the Coupon at any time without notice.
Miscellaneous:
These Terms and Conditions are governed by the laws of India.
Actual products may vary in appearance and features due to enhancements. LG shall not assume any legal or financial responsibility for unclaimed benefits beyond the promotional Validity Period. We reserve the right to interpret these Terms and Conditions at our sole discretion.
By registering as LG Member on (<https://www.lg.com/in/my-lg/login?page=signup), the customer agrees and accepts the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website and accepts. By registering under this offer the customer agrees to have read, understood and unconditionally accept the Privacy Policy (www.lg.com/in/privacy) and specifically agrees to be contacted by us in relation to the offer.