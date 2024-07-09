This coupon (the "Coupon") is issued by LG Electronics India Private Limited ("we" or "us"). By using the Coupon, the customer confirms that they have read, understood, and accepted these Terms and Conditions and agrees to be bound by all terms and conditions outlined herein.

Validity:

The Coupon is valid for a discount as mentioned in the below table and is applicable to the products listed below (the "Discount"), subject to stock availability.

CATEGORY MODEL COUPON VALUE (IN INR) Audio S95QR.DINDLLK 489.93 Audio SC9S.DINDLLK 489.86 Audio SP8A.DINDLLK 512.81 Audio S40T.DINDLLK 494.67 Audio S77TY.CINDLLK 489.86 Audio SQ70TY.AINDLLK 489.86 Audio SQ75TR.AINDLLK 494.89 Audio S65TR.AINDLLK 509.83

The Coupon is valid from 15th August, 2024 to 20th August, 2024, or until stocks last, whichever is earlier (the "Validity Period"). We may modify the offer Validity Period at any time without notice.

Redemption:

The Coupon Code will be auto applied at checkout.

The Coupon can only be redeemed once per customer/transaction.

The Coupon can only be combined with membership discount.

The Coupon is not valid on previously purchased items.

The Coupon has no cash value and cannot be redeemed for cash or credit.

The Coupon is only applicable on lg.com.

Restrictions:

The Coupon may not apply to all products.

The Coupon may not apply to shipping and handling charges or taxes.

We reserve the right to cancel or modify the Coupon at any time without notice.

Miscellaneous: