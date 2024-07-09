Study Gaming Days Terms And Conditions

This outlines the terms and conditions for the Study Hard, Play Harder Sale ("Offer") offered by LG Electronics India Private Limited ("We" or "Us").

By availing and participating in the Offer the customer agrees and accept a terms and conditions of the said website, and agrees to abide by the same. The customer will be required to give personal information and other details online. Customer also agrees and accepts the LG’s privacy policy published at www.lg.com/in/privacy . LGEIL is committed to collect, store or use personal data only for the purpose of this Offer and in accordance with its stated Privacy Practices.

1. Offer is only applicable on limited Monitors

2. Offer is valid from 10th Sep 2024 to 12th Sep 2024 on Study Monitors (23:59pm) and from 13th to 15th Sep2024 (23:59pm) on Gaming Monitors.

3. Additional discount can be availed by the customer by using below Coupon code depending upon the value and is only valid for orders placed on lg.com/in .

Study Days

Model Event Offer Coupon Code 25MS500-B.ATR 5% UPGRADE5 27SR50F-W.ATR 5% UPGRADE5 29WQ600-W.ATR 5% UPGRADE5 34WQ60C-B.ATR 6% UPGRADE10 43SQ700S-W.ATR 8% UPGRADE15 32SR50F-W.ATR 10% UPGRADE10 32UN880-B.ATR 15% UPGRADE15 34WN780-B.ATR 15% UPGRADE15 34WQ75C-B.ATR 15% UPGRADE15 49WQ95C-W.ATR 15% UPGRADE15

Gaming Days

Model Event Offer Coupon Code 24GS60F-B.ATR 5% GAMEUP5 27GP750-B.ATR 5% GAMEUP5 27GS60F-B.ATR 5% GAMEUP5 27GP850-B.ATR 10% GAMEUP10 27GS95QE-B.ATR 15% GAMEUP15 34GP63A-B.ATR 15% GAMEUP15 34GS95QE-B.ATR 15% GAMEUP15 39GS95QE-B.ATR 15% GAMEUP15 45GS95QE-B.ATR 15% GAMEUP15

1. Additional discount of upto Discount code is not valid in conjunction with any other voucher code or offer, unless otherwise stated.

2. We reserve the right to decline orders where, in its opinion, a coupon code is invalid.

3. Coupon codes are only valid on specific products, while stocks last and may be withdrawn at any time.

4. Only one coupon code can be used per order, per person/customer.

5. To avail this Offer, Customer needs to sign up and register itself on as LG Member on ( https://www.lg.com/in/my-lg/login?page=signup ).

6. Products are available for purchase without the Offer as well.

7. Finance option, if available, is at the sole discretion of the financer.

8. In the event of product return, refunds will be given for the value of the original purchase, i.e.: With applied discount. Not at the RRP of the item.

9. In the event of part of the order being returned, the monetary value returned will be the value of the item/s at the time of the transaction, ie: with discount applied. The promotional discount will not be applied to replacement items. If the offer is still valid at the time of making a return you should place a new order using the original coupon code.

10. LGEIL reserves the right to modify, alter or withdraw this Offer at any point of time without any prior notice to any person or third party.

5% Membership Discount on First Signup

1. This is member exclusive offer. To avail this offer customer will have to signup on lg.com/in , make a purchase on the website and pay the listed price, while transacting customer will receive a discount coupon of 5%.

2. Maximum 1 coupon of 5% on listed price will be issued per customer and no multiple registrations are allowed by a single user.

3. Offer is applicable on available products and may change without any prior notice.

4. The special coupon will be valid for 90 days from the date of membership registration.

5. LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. shall assume no liability financial or otherwise and reserves the right to change, amend, modify, suspend, continue, or terminate all or any part of the offer at any time without any notice.

6. By visiting this platform, providing your information or availing out product/service, you expressly agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of the Privacy Policy and the applicable service/product terms and conditions.

For more details, customers can contact our LG customer care by calling on 0806-937-9999 or contact us via email through https://www.lg.com/in/support/email or through WhatsApp at 9711709999

Exchange offer

Any LG product can be exchanged as per the terms and conditions provided herein; Exchange offer's terms and conditions: https://www.lg.com/in/exchangeoffers/tnc/

No Cost EMI and Cashback

1. For purchase of product, payment is allowed only from one card (single payment cannot be divided between two or more cards).

2. Three Transaction Per card is allowed during offer period (Jul'24~Sep'24). Except SBI One Card one Transaction Per month is allowed.

3. Cash back & No Cost EMI is instant to Participant

10% Cashback is available on selected models on the below banks:

Bank Name Credit Card Debit Card Axis Bank Y Y BOB Y Y CITI Y Y ICICI Y Y SCB Y Y IndusInd Bank Y Y ONE CARD Y Y YES Bank Y Y Kotak Y Y

4. Processing/convenience fee charged on the transactions may vary from Bank to Bank.

5. EMI conversion is the sole discretion of card issuer bank. For non-conversion to EMI participant need to connect with their bank. EMI is governed by the terms and conditions of Bank/ finance company only and are at their sole discretion. Participants are advised to check with respective bank/ finance companies for details. EMI option available on select banks only