GENERAL:

All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi courts and shall be governed by the laws applicable in India. LGEIL shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period of the promotional offer. LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This offer is subject to Force Majeure Conditions including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, Natural Disasters Etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne by the customer. Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same.

Products are available for purchase without the offers as well.

LGEIL reserves the right to modify, alter or withdraw these offers at any point of time without any prior notice to any person or third party.

Finance option available in select cities and at the sole discretion of the financer.

Offers may not be available on purchase from any of the e-commerce website other than the order booked through LG Electronics India Ltd. Official website lg.com/in.

For more detail customers you can contact our customer care by calling on 0806-937-9999 or contact us via email through https://www.lg.com/in/support/email or through WhatsApp at 9711709999

1. LG Back to College Sale

1.1 The Back to College sale on LG Monitors is live from 21st to 25th July 2025 on selected models and may change without prior notice. The offer is valid until 11:59 PM IST on 25TH Jul 2025 and will automatically expire thereafter.

1.2 During the Back to College sale, a discount upto 61% is applicable on the selected models*

Model MRP OBS Discount % 27US500-W.ATR 30000 19799 34% 29WQ600-W.ATR 26000 17699 32% 34GS95QE-B.ATR 166500 109499 34% 34SR60QC-B.ATR 50000 19699 61% 43SQ700S-W.ATR 67000 33999 49% 45GS95QE-B.ATR 235000 148000 37%

1.3 Prior registration as LG Member on( https://www.lg.com/in/my-lg/login?page=signup ) is required under this offer. The customer should refer, read, understand, accept and agree to the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website, and proceed only if the customer agrees to abide by the same. The customer will be required to give personal information and other details online. The customer should read and understand the privacy policy of the website, prior to providing any such information. LGEIL is committed to collect, store or use personal data only for the purposes of this contest, in accordance with its stated Privacy Practices( www.lg.com/in/privacy ). By visiting this platform, providing your information or availing out product/service, you expressly agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy and the applicable service/product and offer terms and conditions

1.4 This discount offer cannot be combined with any other promotional discount/coupon on the same bill or be redeemed for cash.

2. Cashback and No Cost EMI

2.1 For purchase of product, payment is allowed only from one card (single payment cannot be divided between two or more cards). 2.2 Three Transaction Per card is allowed during offer period (Jul'25~Jsep'25). Except SBI One Card one Transaction Per month is allowed. 2.3 Cash back & No Cost EMI is instant to Participant

2.4 Upto 10% upto INR 10,000 Cashback is available on selected models on the below banks:

Bank Name Credit Card Debit Card Axis Bank Y Y BOB Y Y CITI Y Y ICICI Y Y SCB Y Y IndusInd Bank Y Y ONE CARD Y Y YES Bank Y Y Kotak Y Y