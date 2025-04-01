We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Terms And Conditions For LG Back To School Monitor And Projector Sale
GENERAL:
All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi courts and shall be governed by the laws applicable in India. LGEIL shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period of the promotional offer. LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This offer is subject to Force Majeure Conditions including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, Natural Disasters Etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne by the customer. Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same.
Products are available for purchase without the offers as well.
LGEIL reserves the right to modify, alter or withdraw these offers at any point of time without any prior notice to any person or third party.
Finance option available in select cities and at the sole discretion of the financer.
Offers may not be available on purchase from any of the e-commerce website other than the order booked through LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Official websitelg.com/in.
For more detail customers you can contact our customer care by calling on 0806-937-9999 or contact us via email through https://www.lg.com/in/support/email or through WhatsApp at 9711709999
1. 5% Discount Coupon on first time purchase by a Member
1.1 This is member exclusive offer. To avail this offer customer will have to signup onlg.com/in., make a purchase on the website and pay the listed price, while transacting customer will receive a discount coupon of 5%.
1.2 Maximum 1 coupon of 5% on listed price will be issued per customer and no multiple registrations are allowed by a single user.
1.3 Prior registration as LG Member on (https://www.lg.com/in/my-lg/login?page=signup) is required under this offer. The customer should refer, read, understand, accept and agree to the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website, and proceed only if the customer agrees to abide by the same. The customer will be required to give personal information and other details online. The customer should read and understand the privacy policy of the website, prior to providing any such information. LGEIL is committed to collect, store or use personal data only for the purposes of this offer, in in accordance with its stated Privacy Practices (www.lg.com/in/privacy). By visiting this platform, providing your information or availing out product/service, you expressly agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy and the applicable service/product and offer terms and conditions.
1.4 Any disclosure of information made by the customer towards availing or fulfilment of the offer is at the sole discretion of the customer and LGEIL will not be responsible for the same.
1.5 Offer may change without prior notice.
1.6 The special coupon will be valid for 90 days from the date of membership registration.
2. LG Back to School Sale
2.1 LG Back To School Sale on Monitor and Projector sale is live from 16th to 25th Apr 2025 on selected models and may change without prior notice. The offer is valid until 11:59 PM IST on 25TH Apr 2025 and will automatically expire thereafter.
2.2 During the Back To School sale, a discount upto 53% is applicable on the selected models*
2.3 The coupon code is applicable only for 1 time by a single user.
Model
Student Discounts
EVENT Coupon
24QP750-B.ATR
5%
STUDENTDEAL5
27SR50F-W.ATR
5%
STUDENTDEAL5
29WQ600-W.ATR
10%
STUDENTDEAL10
32SR50F-W.ATR
7%
STUDENTDEAL7
27GS95QE-B.ATR
10%
STUDENTDEAL10
34GS95QE-B.ATR
10%
STUDENTDEAL10
HU710PB.ATRZ
15%
STUDENTDEAL15
27GS60QC-B.ATRQ
10%
STUDENTDEAL10
27GS65F-B.ATR
5%
STUDENTDEAL5
34WR55QC-B.ATR
10%
STUDENTDEAL10
32GS75Q-B.ATR
10%
STUDENTDEAL10
27US500-W.ATR
10%
STUDENTDEAL10
32GS60QC-B.ATRQ
10%
STUDENTDEAL10
27SR75U-W.ATR
5%
STUDENTDEAL5
32SR75U-W.ATR
5%
STUDENTDEAL5
34SR60QC-B.ATR
7%
STUDENTDEAL7
2.5 This discount offer cannot be combined with any other promotional discount/coupon on the same bill or be redeemed for cash.
3. Cashback and No Cost EMI
-
3.1 For purchase of product, payment is allowed only from one card (single payment cannot be divided between two or more cards).
3.2 Three Transaction Per card is allowed during offer period (Apr'25~Jun'25). Except SBI One Card one Transaction Per month is allowed.
3.3 Cash back & No Cost EMI is instant to Participant
Upto 10% Cashback is available on selected models on the below banks:
Bank Name
Credit Card
Debit Card
Axis Bank
Y
Y
BOB
Y
Y
CITI
Y
Y
ICICI
Y
Y
SCB
Y
Y
IndusInd Bank
Y
Y
ONE CARD
Y
Y
YES Bank
Y
Y
Kotak
Y
Y
-
3.4 Processing/convenience fee charged on the transactions may vary from Bank to Bank.
3.5 EMI conversion is the sole discretion of card issuer bank. For non-conversion to EMI participant need to connect with their bank. EMI is governed by the terms and conditions of Bank/ finance company only and are at their sole discretion. . Participants are advised to check with respective bank/ finance companies for details. EMI option available on select banks only
3.6 Get 10%* instant Cashback up to ₹1500* (Max Discount) on No Cost EMI on selected credit and debit cards. Cashback offer not valid on payment via SMS payment link and QR Code. For More details click here