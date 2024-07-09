This coupon (the "Coupon") is issued by LG Electronics India Private Limited ("we" or "us" or “LGEIL”). By using the Coupon, the customer confirms that they have read, understood, and accepted these Terms and Conditions and agrees to be bound by all terms and conditions outlined herein.

Validity:

The Coupon is valid for a discount as mentioned in the below table and is applicable to the products listed below (the "Discount"), subject to stock availability.

Category Model Coupon Value (In INR) TV OLED65G3PSA.ATR 4500 TV OLED65C2XSC.ATR 5700 TV OLED65C3PSA.ATR 37000 TV OLED55G2PSA.ATR 4200 TV OLED55C2XSC.ATR 3700 TV OLED55G3PSA.ATR 3300 TV OLED65B3PSA.ATR 39000 TV 42LX1QPSA.ATRG 6000 TV 65QNED80SRA.ATR 12000 TV OLED48C3PSA.ATR 8000 TV OLED48C3XSA.ATR 3800 TV OLED55A3PSA.ATR 13000 TV 55QNED80SRA.ATR 8500 TV 55UR8040PSB.ATR 11000 TV 55UR8050PSB.ATR 9100 TV 43UR8020PSB.ATR 2500

The Coupon is valid from 21st September, 2024 to 27th September, 2024, or until stocks last, whichever is earlier (the "Validity Period"). We may modify the offer Validity Period at any time without notice.

Redemption:

The Coupon Code will be auto applied at checkout at the time of buying of the product.

The Coupon can only be redeemed once per customer/transaction.

The Coupon can only be combined with membership discount.

The Coupon is not valid on previously purchased items.

The Coupon cannot be redeemed for cash or credit.

The Coupon is only applicable on lg.com .

Restrictions:

The Coupon may not apply to all products.

The Coupon may not apply to shipping and handling charges or taxes.

We reserve the right to cancel or modify the Coupon at any time without notice.

Miscellaneous:

These Terms and Conditions are governed by the laws of India. All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi courts and shall be governed by the laws applicable in India. LGEIL shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period of the promotional offer. LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This offer is subject to Force Majeure Conditions including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, Natural Disasters Etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne by the customer. Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same.

Actual products may vary in appearance and features due to enhancements. LGEIL shall not assume any legal or financial responsibility for unclaimed benefits beyond the promotional Validity Period. We reserve the right to interpret these Terms and Conditions at our sole discretion.