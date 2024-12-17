This coupon (the "Coupon") is issued by LG ELECTRONICS INDIA LIMITED("we" or "us" or “LGEIL”). By using the Coupon, the customer confirms that they have read, understood, and accepted these Terms and Conditions and agrees to be bound by all terms and conditions outlined herein.

Validity:

The Coupon is valid for a discount as mentioned in the below table and is applicable to the products listed below (the "Discount"), subject to stock availability. The Coupon is valid from 7th February, 2025 to 16th February, 2025, or until stocks last, whichever is earlier (the "Validity Period"). We may modify the offer Validity Period at any time without notice.

Category Model SKU Coupon Amount (In INR) IT 34GP63A 1675 IT 27GS95QE 8500 IT 34GS95QE 11045 IT 39GS95QE 13117 IT 24GS60F 600 IT 27GQ50F 550 IT 27GS60F 700 IT 45GS95QE 14500 IT 27GS60QC 1025 IT 27GS65F 825 IT 32GS75Q 1500 IT 32GS85Q 1688 IT 32GS60QC 1150 IT 24GS50F 650 IT 27GS50F 750 IT 27SR50F 795 IT 32SR50F 900 IT HU710PB 11000 IT 24BA450 575 IT 32MR50C 725 CAV SC9S 7998 CAV SP8A 1250 CAV S77TY 1750 CAV SQ70TY 1500 CAV S70TY 1400 CAV S65TR 1250 CAV SNC4R 1000 CAV S40T 750 CAV SPQ8-S 2088 CAV XL9T 3250 CAV RNC9 9282 CAV RNC7 1470 CAV RNC5 1130 CAV XL2S 590 CAV XG2TBK 599 CAV XO2TBK 2208 CAV S90TY 4899 CAV S95TR 5099

Redemption:

The Coupon Code will be auto applied at checkout at the time of buying of the product.

The Coupon can only be redeemed once per customer/transaction.

The Coupon can only be combined with membership discount.

The Coupon is not valid on previously purchased items.

The Coupon cannot be redeemed for cash or credit.

The Coupon is only applicable on lg.com .

Restrictions:

The Coupon may not apply to all products.

The Coupon may not apply to shipping and handling charges or taxes.

We reserve the right to cancel or modify the Coupon at any time without notice.

Miscellaneous:

These Terms and Conditions are governed by the laws of India. All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi courts and shall be governed by the laws applicable in India. LGEIL shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period of the promotional offer. LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This offer is subject to Force Majeure Conditions including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, Natural Disasters Etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne by the customer. Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same. Actual products may vary in appearance and features due to enhancements. LGEIL shall not assume any legal or financial responsibility for unclaimed benefits beyond the promotional Validity Period. We reserve the right to interpret these Terms and Conditions at our sole discretion.

By registering as LG Member on (https://www.lg.com/in/my-lg/login?page=signup), the customer agrees and accepts the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website and accepts. By registering under this offer the customer agrees to have read, understood and unconditionally accept the Privacy Policy (www.lg.com/in/privacy) and specifically agrees to be contacted by us in relation to the offer.