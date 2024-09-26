We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
This Offer is brought to you by LG Electronics India Private Limited (“LG” or “LGEIL”). By participating in this offer, the Participant/user confirms that they have read, understood, and accepted these Terms and Conditions and agrees to be bound by all terms and conditions outlined herein.
1. Offer Description
Offer 1: Buy 2 LG products and Get 12% discount at the time of Check-out of the products.
Offer 2: Buy 3 LG products and Get 18% discount at the time of Check-out of the products.
Participant/user can get Additional discounts on LG products when purchasing select multiple LG products from the below table during the promotional period (as mentioned below).
Category
Model
Water Purifier
WW142NPC
Water Purifier
WW152NP
Water Purifier
WW184EPB
Water Purifier
WW184EPC
Water Purifier
WW155NPB
Water Purifier
WW156RPTC
Water Purifier
WW176GPBW
Water Purifier
WW146RPLC
Washing Machine
T65SKSF4Z
Washing Machine
T70SKSF1Z
Washing Machine
THD09SWM
Washing Machine
T80SKSF1Z
Washing Machine
T75SKMB1Z
Washing Machine
THD11SWP
Washing Machine
THD11SWM
Washing Machine
P7020NGAZ
Washing Machine
P8530SRAZ
Washing Machine
P9555SKAZ
Washing Machine
P1040RGAZ
Washing Machine
FHM1065SDW
Washing Machine
FHM1408BDW
Washing Machine
FHM1207SDW
Washing Machine
FHM1207SDM
Washing Machine
FHD1508STB
Washing Machine
FWT1310BG
Washing Machine
FHD0905STB
Washing Machine
FHP1209Z5M
Washing Machine
FHD0905SWM
Washing Machine
FHP1208Z5M
Washing Machine
FHD1107STB
Washing Machine
FHD1308STB
Washing Machine
FHB1208Z4M
TV
OLED65G46LA
TV
OLED65C46LA
TV
OLED65B46LA
TV
OLED55G46LA
TV
OLED55C46LA
TV
OLED55B46LA
TV
OLED48C46LA
TV
OLED42C44LA
TV
75UT90506LB
TV
75UT90406LB
TV
75UT80406LA
TV
75QNED88T6A
TV
75QNED82T6A
TV
70UT80406LA
TV
65UT90406LB
TV
65UT80406LA
TV
65QNED90T6A
TV
65QNED88T6A
TV
65QNED82T6A
TV
55UT90406LB
TV
55UT80406LA
TV
55QNED88T6A
TV
55QNED82T6A
TV
50UT80406LA
TV
50QNED82T6A
TV
43UT90406LB
TV
43UT80406LA
TV
43QNED82T6A
Refrigerator
GL-I292RPZX
Refrigerator
GL-S382SDSX
Refrigerator
GL-T312TPZX
Refrigerator
GL-T342TPZY
Refrigerator
GL-T382TPZX
Refrigerator
GL-D201ABEU
Refrigerator
GL-B257HDSY
Refrigerator
GL-B257DBM3
Refrigerator
GL-B257DLW3
Refrigerator
GL-B257EMC3
Refrigerator
GL-B257HDS3
Refrigerator
GL-X257ABS3
Refrigerator
GL-X257AMC3
Refrigerator
GL-L257CMC3
Refrigerator
GL-L257CPZ3
Refrigerator
GL-B257HWBY
Refrigerator
GL-S292RDSX
Refrigerator
GL-B199OBJC
Refrigerator
GL-B199OSJC
Refrigerator
GL-D201ASCY
Refrigerator
GL-D201ABCY
Refrigerator
GL-S342SPZX
Refrigerator
GL-S342SDSX
Refrigerator
GL-S382SPZX
Refrigerator
GL-S302SPZY
Refrigerator
GL-N292DPZY
Refrigerator
GL-T312TESX
Refrigerator
GL-D211HBEZ
Microwave
MJEN286UFW
Microwave
MC3286BRUM
Microwave
MJEN326UIW
Microwave
MJ2887BFUM
Microwave
MC2846BV
Microwave
MS2043BP
Dishwasher
DFB424FP
Dishwasher
DFB532FP
Air Purifier
AS60GHWG0
Air Conditioner
TS-H19VNXE
Air Conditioner
TS-H24VNXE
Air Conditioner
TS-Q24ENXE
Air Conditioner
TS-Q19YNZE
2. Discount Period
The Promotion offer is effective starting on November 8th, 2024 and ends on December 15th, 2024.
3. Eligibility
This offer is available to all users, including both registered users on LG.Com as LG Member and guest users who are not registered at LG.Com.
This offer is available on LG.Com only and not on any other channel of purchase.
If the user wishes to register himself as a Member on LG.Com the Participant/users should refer, read, understand, accept and agree to the user agreement and terms and conditions of the LG website, and proceed only if the Participant/users agrees to abide by the same. The Participant/users will be required to give personal information and other details online. The Participant/users should read and understand the privacy policy of the website, prior to providing any such information. LG is committed to collect, store or use personal data only for the purposes of this contest, in accordance with its stated Privacy Practices (www.lg.com/in/privacy). By visiting this platform, providing your information or availing out product/service, Participant/users expressly agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy and the applicable service/product and offer terms and conditions.
4. Usage
4.1 This Promotional offer is available on Select Products and Models as mentioned in the offer.
4.2 All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi courts and shall be governed by the laws applicable in India. LG shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period under this Offer.
LG shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This offer is subject to Force Majeure Conditions including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, Natural Disasters Etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne by the customer. Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same.
4.3 Promotional offer cannot be redeemed for cash at any point of time.
4.4 This Promotional offer cannot be combined with any other offer/Coupon. If there are any other offers which are applicable on the Select Product and the Participant/user wishes to use Discount under this offer once applied any other offers which are applicable on the product would be canceled/unavailable on the Select Product.
4.5 Products are available for purchase without this offer as well.
4.6 The Promotional offer will be auto applied at checkout at the time of buying of the select products and on the basis of number of products added (as per Offer 1 &2). However, it would be upon the Customer to opt-in for the offer or not.
4.7 LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to discontinue or cancel this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control.
4.8 By participating in this offer, the Participant/users hereby accepts unconditionally the Terms and Conditions of the offer, including the LGEIL's Privacy Policy Statement, and all entry instructions form part of these terms and conditions.
4.9 We reserve the right to cancel or modify the Promotional offer at any time without giving notice.
4.10 Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same.
4.11 LGEIL shall not assume any legal or financial responsibility for unclaimed benefits beyond the promotional Validity Period of the Offer. LG reserve the right to interpret these Terms and Conditions at its sole discretion.