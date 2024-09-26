Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Terms and Conditions

 

This Offer is brought to you by LG Electronics India Private Limited (“LG” or “LGEIL”). By participating in this offer, the Participant/user confirms that they have read, understood, and accepted these Terms and Conditions and agrees to be bound by all terms and conditions outlined herein.

 

1. Offer Description

 

Offer 1: Buy 2 LG products and Get 12% discount at the time of Check-out of the products.

 

Offer 2: Buy 3 LG products and Get 18% discount at the time of Check-out of the products.

 

Participant/user can get Additional discounts on LG products when purchasing select multiple LG products from the below table during the promotional period (as mentioned below).

 

Category

Model

Water Purifier

WW142NPC

Water Purifier

WW152NP

Water Purifier

WW184EPB

Water Purifier

WW184EPC

Water Purifier

WW155NPB

Water Purifier

WW156RPTC

Water Purifier

WW176GPBW

Water Purifier

WW146RPLC

Washing Machine

T65SKSF4Z

Washing Machine

T70SKSF1Z

Washing Machine

THD09SWM

Washing Machine

T80SKSF1Z

Washing Machine

T75SKMB1Z

Washing Machine

THD11SWP

Washing Machine

THD11SWM

Washing Machine

P7020NGAZ

Washing Machine

P8530SRAZ

Washing Machine

P9555SKAZ

Washing Machine

P1040RGAZ

Washing Machine

FHM1065SDW

Washing Machine

FHM1408BDW

Washing Machine

FHM1207SDW

Washing Machine

FHM1207SDM

Washing Machine

FHD1508STB

Washing Machine

FWT1310BG

Washing Machine

FHD0905STB

Washing Machine

FHP1209Z5M

Washing Machine

FHD0905SWM

Washing Machine

FHP1208Z5M

Washing Machine

FHD1107STB

Washing Machine

FHD1308STB

Washing Machine

FHB1208Z4M

TV

OLED65G46LA

TV

OLED65C46LA

TV

OLED65B46LA

TV

OLED55G46LA

TV

OLED55C46LA

TV

OLED55B46LA

TV

OLED48C46LA

TV

OLED42C44LA

TV

75UT90506LB

TV

75UT90406LB

TV

75UT80406LA

TV

75QNED88T6A

TV

75QNED82T6A

TV

70UT80406LA

TV

65UT90406LB

TV

65UT80406LA

TV

65QNED90T6A

TV

65QNED88T6A

TV

65QNED82T6A

TV

55UT90406LB

TV

55UT80406LA

TV

55QNED88T6A

TV

55QNED82T6A

TV

50UT80406LA

TV

50QNED82T6A

TV

43UT90406LB

TV

43UT80406LA

TV

43QNED82T6A

Refrigerator

GL-I292RPZX

Refrigerator

GL-S382SDSX

Refrigerator

GL-T312TPZX

Refrigerator

GL-T342TPZY

Refrigerator

GL-T382TPZX

Refrigerator

GL-D201ABEU

Refrigerator

GL-B257HDSY

Refrigerator

GL-B257DBM3

Refrigerator

GL-B257DLW3

Refrigerator

GL-B257EMC3

Refrigerator

GL-B257HDS3

Refrigerator

GL-X257ABS3

Refrigerator

GL-X257AMC3

Refrigerator

GL-L257CMC3

Refrigerator

GL-L257CPZ3

Refrigerator

GL-B257HWBY

Refrigerator

GL-S292RDSX

Refrigerator

GL-B199OBJC

Refrigerator

GL-B199OSJC

Refrigerator

GL-D201ASCY

Refrigerator

GL-D201ABCY

Refrigerator

GL-S342SPZX

Refrigerator

GL-S342SDSX

Refrigerator

GL-S382SPZX

Refrigerator

GL-S302SPZY

Refrigerator

GL-N292DPZY

Refrigerator

GL-T312TESX

Refrigerator

GL-D211HBEZ

Microwave

MJEN286UFW

Microwave

MC3286BRUM

Microwave

MJEN326UIW

Microwave

MJ2887BFUM

Microwave

MC2846BV

Microwave

MS2043BP

Dishwasher

DFB424FP

Dishwasher

DFB532FP

Air Purifier

AS60GHWG0

Air Conditioner

TS-H19VNXE

Air Conditioner

TS-H24VNXE

Air Conditioner

TS-Q24ENXE

Air Conditioner

TS-Q19YNZE

 

2. Discount Period

 

The Promotion offer is effective starting on November 8th, 2024 and ends on December 15th, 2024.

 

3. Eligibility

 

This offer is available to all users, including both registered users on LG.Com as LG Member and guest users who are not registered at LG.Com.

 

This offer is available on LG.Com only and not on any other channel of purchase.

 

If the user wishes to register himself as a Member on LG.Com the Participant/users should refer, read, understand, accept and agree to the user agreement and terms and conditions of the LG website, and proceed only if the Participant/users agrees to abide by the same. The Participant/users will be required to give personal information and other details online. The Participant/users should read and understand the privacy policy of the website, prior to providing any such information. LG is committed to collect, store or use personal data only for the purposes of this contest, in accordance with its stated Privacy Practices (www.lg.com/in/privacy). By visiting this platform, providing your information or availing out product/service, Participant/users expressly agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy and the applicable service/product and offer terms and conditions.

 

4. Usage

 

4.1 This Promotional offer is available on Select Products and Models as mentioned in the offer.

 

4.2 All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi courts and shall be governed by the laws applicable in India. LG shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period under this Offer.

 

LG shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This offer is subject to Force Majeure Conditions including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, Natural Disasters Etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne by the customer. Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same.

 

4.3 Promotional offer cannot be redeemed for cash at any point of time.

 

4.4 This Promotional offer cannot be combined with any other offer/Coupon. If there are any other offers which are applicable on the Select Product and the Participant/user wishes to use Discount under this offer once applied any other offers which are applicable on the product would be canceled/unavailable on the Select Product.

 

4.5 Products are available for purchase without this offer as well.

 

4.6 The Promotional offer will be auto applied at checkout at the time of buying of the select products and on the basis of number of products added (as per Offer 1 &2). However, it would be upon the Customer to opt-in for the offer or not.

 

4.7 LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to discontinue or cancel this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control.

 

4.8 By participating in this offer, the Participant/users hereby accepts unconditionally the Terms and Conditions of the offer, including the LGEIL's Privacy Policy Statement, and all entry instructions form part of these terms and conditions.

 

4.9 We reserve the right to cancel or modify the Promotional offer at any time without giving notice.

 

4.10 Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same.

 

4.11 LGEIL shall not assume any legal or financial responsibility for unclaimed benefits beyond the promotional Validity Period of the Offer. LG reserve the right to interpret these Terms and Conditions at its sole discretion. 