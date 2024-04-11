We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
494L, 2 Star, Bottom Freezer, Inverter Linear Compressor, Shiny Steel Finish, Double Door Refrigerator
Chill In Style with LG
Double-Door Refrigerators
LG GC-B569BLCF
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
"Based on third party test report under standard test conditions conducted exclusively for temperature & humidity. Test carried out on specific fruits & vegetable. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.
*Based on third party test report under standard test conditions conducted exclusively for temperature & humidity fluctuation. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.
**Based on third party test report under standard test conditions(ISO 15502) conducted exclusively for energy consumption, Models Tested GBB530NSQWB (Reciprocating Compressor), GBB530NSCXE (Inverter Linear Compressor). Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions. Models Tested GBB530NSQWB (Reciprocating Compressor), GBB530NSCXE (Inverter Linear Compressor).
***Based on third party test report conducted exclusively for noise test of refrigerator compressor under starting & stabilizing condition under standard test conditions. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.
10 year warranty :- Applicable on compressor of select models of Refrigerator.
*The testing was conducted according to LG’s internal accelerated 20-year life-test protocol. Results based in laboratory tests considering accelerated and proper use conditions. The estimated life span does not constitute any kind of warranty whatsoever.
*10 Year warranty on the Inverter Linear compressor as a spare part. Labor and service are not included in the warranty.
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Energy Consumption Grade
-
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
External LED Display
Yes
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
-
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door Alarm
-
-
Express Cool
-
-
Express Freeze
-
-
External LCD Display
-
-
Internal LED Display
-
-
Manual Control
-
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Star Rating
2
-
Door-in-Door
-
-
InstaView
-
-
LINEAR Cooling
-
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Linear Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
705 x 1850 x 740
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
High Gloss Finish
-
Handle Type
Bar
-
Door (Material)
-
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
-
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Toughened Glass
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
-
Non-Plumbing
-
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
-
-
Door Basket_Non-transparent
-
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
-
-
Hygiene Fresh+
-
-
Refrigerator Light
-
-
Shelf_Folding
-
-
Vegetable Box
-
-
Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)
-
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Drawer_Freezer
3
-
Door Basket_Non-transparent
-
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
-
Freezer Light
-
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
-
