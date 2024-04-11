Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
494L, 2 Star, Bottom Freezer, Inverter Linear Compressor, Shiny Steel Finish, Double Door Refrigerator

GC-B569BLCF

GC-B569BLCF

494L, 2 Star, Bottom Freezer, Inverter Linear Compressor, Shiny Steel Finish, Double Door Refrigerator

Chill In Style with LG
Double-Door Refrigerators

LG GC-B569BLCF

LG GC-B569BLCF 494 Ltr Linear Cooling
A Technology that keeps your food fresh up to 14 days"

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
"Based on third party test report under standard test conditions conducted exclusively for temperature & humidity. Test carried out on specific fruits & vegetable. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.

Uniform Cooling Anytime

Uniform Cooling Anytime

ILC Functions within a temperature range of ±0.5°C*, that’s almost half the temperature variation as compared to the conventional compressor. It reduces noise by 25%***, comes with 10 year warranty and is certified for a lifespan of 20 years. Not just this, LG comes with 51%** energy saving in refrigerator with ILC.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Based on third party test report under standard test conditions conducted exclusively for temperature & humidity fluctuation. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.
**Based on third party test report under standard test conditions(ISO 15502) conducted exclusively for energy consumption, Models Tested GBB530NSQWB (Reciprocating Compressor), GBB530NSCXE (Inverter Linear Compressor). Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions. Models Tested GBB530NSQWB (Reciprocating Compressor), GBB530NSCXE (Inverter Linear Compressor).
***Based on third party test report conducted exclusively for noise test of refrigerator compressor under starting & stabilizing condition under standard test conditions. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.
10 year warranty :- Applicable on compressor of select models of Refrigerator.
*The testing was conducted according to LG’s internal accelerated 20-year life-test protocol. Results based in laboratory tests considering accelerated and proper use conditions. The estimated life span does not constitute any kind of warranty whatsoever.

*10 Year warranty on the Inverter Linear compressor as a spare part. Labor and service are not included in the warranty.
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.

LG GC-B569BLCF 494 Ltr Door Cooling+
Door Cooling+™

Faster Cooling for Stored Door Items

Air vents located in the front ceiling of the fridge direct cold air onto items stored in the top door baskets. Door cooling starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GC-B569BLCF 494 Ltr ThinQ

AI ThinQ

With AI ThinQ, you can control and diagnose your refrigerator by your smart phone even when you're not at home. Easily set the refrigerator temperature, control Express Freeze, and diagnose your refrigerator with simple touch on your smart phone.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GC-B569BLCF 494 Ltr Smart Diagnosis

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GC-B569BLCF 494 Ltr Multi Air Flow

Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling air vents distribute and circulate cool air to every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring that each and every food item is properly cooled.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Range catalogue- Double Door Refrigerator

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

Capacity (Litre)
494
DIMENSIONS (W X D X H) (MM)
705 x 740 x 1850
Technology
Inverter Linear Compressor
Performance
Door Cooling+™

BASIC SPEC

  • Energy Consumption Grade

    -

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • External LED Display

    Yes

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    -

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door Alarm

    -

  • Express Cool

    -

  • Express Freeze

    -

  • External LCD Display

    -

  • Internal LED Display

    -

  • Manual Control

    -

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Star Rating

    2

  • Door-in-Door

    -

  • InstaView

    -

  • LINEAR Cooling

    -

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    -

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    705 x 1850 x 740

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    -

  • Product Weight (kg)

    -

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    High Gloss Finish

  • Handle Type

    Bar

  • Door (Material)

    -

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    -

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    -

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Toughened Glass

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    -

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    -

  • Non-Plumbing

    -

  • Water Only Dispenser

    -

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Bottle(Wine) Rack

    -

  • Door Basket_Non-transparent

    -

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    -

  • Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

    -

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    -

  • Refrigerator Light

    -

  • Shelf_Folding

    -

  • Vegetable Box

    -

  • Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)

    -

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Drawer_Freezer

    3

  • Door Basket_Non-transparent

    -

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    -

  • Freezer Light

    -

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    -

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    -

GC-B569BLCF

494L, 2 Star, Bottom Freezer, Inverter Linear Compressor, Shiny Steel Finish, Double Door Refrigerator