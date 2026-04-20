LG 322L Double Door Refrigerator, Toughened Glass Shelves, Multi Air Flow, Matte Black PCM, 2 Star

A Smart Inverter Compressor is designed to deliver efficient cooling while ensuring optimal energy consumption based on daily refrigeration needs. Instead of operating continuously at the same level, it adjusts performance intelligently to maintain consistent cooling on reduced power consumption. Important factors that make a Smart Inverter Compressor energy efficient include:

● Adjusting cooling speed automatically based on internal temperature and storage requirements to avoid unnecessary energy usage.

● Ensuring constant and efficient cooling performance for maximum food freshness and preservation.

● Reducing excess power consumption during lower cooling demand for better energy optimization.

● Operating with advanced compressor technology that supports efficient everyday refrigerator performance.

● Delivering quieter and smoother operation while maintaining reliable cooling efficiency.

● Supporting long-term energy savings and dependable refrigeration performance for modern households.

*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.