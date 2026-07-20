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LG 398L Double Door Refrigerator, Wi - Fi Convertible, AI ThinQ, Matte Black, 2 Star

LG 398L Double Door Refrigerator, Wi - Fi Convertible, AI ThinQ, Matte Black, 2 Star

GLT4026SNMC
Front view of LG 398L Double Door Refrigerator, Wi - Fi Convertible, AI ThinQ, Matte Black, 2 Star GLT4026SNMC
GLT4026SNPZ-Refrigerators-Front-View-Door-Open-Without-Content
front view open
front view open
detail
GLT4026SNPZ Refrigerators-Front-View-Bottom-Door-Open
GLT4026SNPZ-Refrigerators-Front-View-Top-Door-Open
GLT4026SNPZ-Refrigerators-Left-View-Door-Open-Without-Content
GLT4026SNPZ-Refrigerators-Left-Low-Perspective-View
GLT4026SNPZ-Refrigerators-Left-View
GLT4026SNPZ-Refrigerators-Right-View
GLT4026SNMC-Refrigerators-Back-View
Front view of LG 398L Double Door Refrigerator, Wi - Fi Convertible, AI ThinQ, Matte Black, 2 Star GLT4026SNMC
GLT4026SNPZ-Refrigerators-Front-View-Door-Open-Without-Content
front view open
front view open
detail
GLT4026SNPZ Refrigerators-Front-View-Bottom-Door-Open
GLT4026SNPZ-Refrigerators-Front-View-Top-Door-Open
GLT4026SNPZ-Refrigerators-Left-View-Door-Open-Without-Content
GLT4026SNPZ-Refrigerators-Left-Low-Perspective-View
GLT4026SNPZ-Refrigerators-Left-View
GLT4026SNPZ-Refrigerators-Right-View
GLT4026SNMC-Refrigerators-Back-View

Key Features

  • Wi - Fi Convertible
  • AI ThinQ
  • Multi Air Flow
  • Smart Diagnosis
  • Smart Inverter Compressor
More
Chill In Style with LG Double-Door Refrigerators

Chill In Style with LG
Double-Door Refrigerators

LG ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Control Your Appliance Remotely from Anywhere

Control your LG refrigerator settings anywhere through any Wi-Fi-enabled device with LG ThinQ™.

LG ThinQ

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed to AI ThinQ.
*Smart feature products may vary by country and model. Check your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*UIs (User Interfaces) of Apps in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*Products in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

Convert the Freezer When You Need More Fridge Space
Convertible

Convert the Freezer When You Need More Fridge Space

Convert a section of the freezer to more refrigeration as needed to keep foods fresher for longer.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG Multi Air Flow

Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling air vents distribute and circulate cool air
to every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring
that each and every food item is properly cooled.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Smart inverter Compressor

Smart Inverter Compressor

The new range of LG Frost Free Refrigerators with cutting edge Smart Inverter Compressor technology that takes energy efficiency to another level and helps you save more. Not only this, it comes with 10 year warranty and provides super silent operation.

*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.

Auto Smart Connect™

Auto Smart Connect™

Auto Smart Connect™ is a technology that helps connect your refrigerator to home inverter. Once the refrigerator is connected to the home inverter, every time the power goes off it automatically takes inverter power to run the refrigerator without any manual supervision. Consumes power less than 2 CFL~ bulbs during power cut.

*Based on LG internal Lab test report under standard test conditions. CFL Bulb wattage should not be less than 18 W individually. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Toughened Glass Shelves

Toughened Glass Shelves

LG Refrigerators come with specialized Toughened Glass Shelves that are meant to carry heavy load without any spillage. Now store more without any worry.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

A refrigerator with dedicated bottle storage, designed to hold 2-liter bottles conveniently in the door compartments.

2 L Bottle Storage

LG Refrigerators come with space to keep as much as 2 Litre Bottles in the refrigerator doors.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG Double Door Refrigerator Range Catalogue

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FAQs

Q.

 What is the dimension of GLT4026SNMC LG Refrigerator model?

A.

 The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of GLT4026SNMC is 700x1760x680. 

Q.

 What is the capacity of GLT4026SNMC LG Refrigerator model?

A.

 The capacity of GLT4026SNMC is 398 L.

Q.

Why is Smart Inverter Compressor considered energy efficient?

A.

A Smart Inverter Compressor is designed to deliver efficient cooling while ensuring optimal energy consumption based on daily refrigeration needs. Instead of operating continuously at the same level, it adjusts performance intelligently to maintain consistent cooling on reduced power consumption. Important factors that make a Smart Inverter Compressor energy efficient include:

 

●       Adjusting cooling speed automatically based on internal temperature and storage requirements to avoid unnecessary energy usage.

●       Ensuring constant and efficient cooling performance for maximum food freshness and preservation.

●       Reducing excess power consumption during lower cooling demand for better energy optimization.

●       Operating with advanced compressor technology that supports efficient everyday refrigerator performance.

●       Delivering quieter and smoother operation while maintaining reliable cooling efficiency.

●       Supporting long-term energy savings and dependable refrigeration performance for modern households.

 

*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.

 

Q.

What are the benefits of a moving ice tray?

A.

A moving ice tray is a practical feature in modern refrigerators that helps improve storage flexibility and overall freezer organization. It allows users to adjust the position of the tray as per their daily storage needs, makes space management more convenient and efficient. This simple design enhancement supports better usability and helps keep the freezer compartment neat and accessible.

 

  • Allows flexible positioning of the ice tray inside the freezer.
  • Helps create extra space for larger food items and containers.
  • Improves overall freezer organization and storage efficiency.
  • Enables easy sliding for better accessibility.
  • Supports neat and clutter-free freezer arrangement.
  • Adapts to changing household storage needs.
  • Enhances convenience in everyday refrigerator use.
  • Optimizes available freezer space effectively.

 

Q.

How does Smart Diagnosis™ work?

A.

Smart Diagnosis™ helps identify appliance issues quickly and conveniently without any need for complicated checks. It allows the appliance to share basic troubleshooting information with support teams, helps users receive guidance faster, and reduces downtime during common problems.

 

●       Turn on the appliance and prepare it for diagnosis.

●       Call the customer support helpline for assistance.

●       Place your phone near the indicated area of the appliance.

●       The appliance sends troubleshooting signals via sound technology.

●       The support system analyzes the information received within seconds.

●       A possible issue and recommended solution are then provided.

●       Follow the suggested steps to resolve minor problems easily.

●       If needed, further service support may be recommended for better assistance.

 

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Specs

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1760 x 680

  • PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    252

  • BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    2 Star

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • FEATURES - Door-in-Door

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    Matte Black PCM

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    2 Star

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    Yes [Inner Dot Display]

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Manual Control

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    79

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1760 x 680

  • Product Weight (kg)

    74

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

  • Star Rating

    3

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Lever 2 Tray

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    VCM

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black PCM

  • Handle Type

    Horizontal Pocket

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    252

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2 Full + 1 Half

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

  • Turbo Fresh Zone

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    398

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator Total (L)

    398

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    308

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    90

COMPLIANCE

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Mark of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Ltd., Plot No A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tai Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) - 412220

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

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