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LG 398L Double Door Refrigerator, Wi - Fi Convertible, AI ThinQ, Matte Black, 2 Star
LG ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Control Your Appliance Remotely from Anywhere
Control your LG refrigerator settings anywhere through any Wi-Fi-enabled device with LG ThinQ™.
LG ThinQ
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed to AI ThinQ.
*Smart feature products may vary by country and model. Check your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*UIs (User Interfaces) of Apps in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*Products in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.
*Based on LG internal Lab test report under standard test conditions. CFL Bulb wattage should not be less than 18 W individually. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
LG Double Door Refrigerator Range Catalogue
FAQs
What is the dimension of GLT4026SNMC LG Refrigerator model?
The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of GLT4026SNMC is 700x1760x680.
What is the capacity of GLT4026SNMC LG Refrigerator model?
The capacity of GLT4026SNMC is 398 L.
Why is Smart Inverter Compressor considered energy efficient?
A Smart Inverter Compressor is designed to deliver efficient cooling while ensuring optimal energy consumption based on daily refrigeration needs. Instead of operating continuously at the same level, it adjusts performance intelligently to maintain consistent cooling on reduced power consumption. Important factors that make a Smart Inverter Compressor energy efficient include:
● Adjusting cooling speed automatically based on internal temperature and storage requirements to avoid unnecessary energy usage.
● Ensuring constant and efficient cooling performance for maximum food freshness and preservation.
● Reducing excess power consumption during lower cooling demand for better energy optimization.
● Operating with advanced compressor technology that supports efficient everyday refrigerator performance.
● Delivering quieter and smoother operation while maintaining reliable cooling efficiency.
● Supporting long-term energy savings and dependable refrigeration performance for modern households.
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.
What are the benefits of a moving ice tray?
A moving ice tray is a practical feature in modern refrigerators that helps improve storage flexibility and overall freezer organization. It allows users to adjust the position of the tray as per their daily storage needs, makes space management more convenient and efficient. This simple design enhancement supports better usability and helps keep the freezer compartment neat and accessible.
- Allows flexible positioning of the ice tray inside the freezer.
- Helps create extra space for larger food items and containers.
- Improves overall freezer organization and storage efficiency.
- Enables easy sliding for better accessibility.
- Supports neat and clutter-free freezer arrangement.
- Adapts to changing household storage needs.
- Enhances convenience in everyday refrigerator use.
- Optimizes available freezer space effectively.
How does Smart Diagnosis™ work?
Smart Diagnosis™ helps identify appliance issues quickly and conveniently without any need for complicated checks. It allows the appliance to share basic troubleshooting information with support teams, helps users receive guidance faster, and reduces downtime during common problems.
● Turn on the appliance and prepare it for diagnosis.
● Call the customer support helpline for assistance.
● Place your phone near the indicated area of the appliance.
● The appliance sends troubleshooting signals via sound technology.
● The support system analyzes the information received within seconds.
● A possible issue and recommended solution are then provided.
● Follow the suggested steps to resolve minor problems easily.
● If needed, further service support may be recommended for better assistance.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700 x 1760 x 680
PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
252
BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
2 Star
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
FEATURES - Door-in-Door
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)
Matte Black PCM
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Top Mount
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
2 Star
Country of Origin
MADE IN INDIA
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Door alarm
Yes
Internal LED Display
Yes [Inner Dot Display]
Express Freeze
Yes
Manual Control
Yes
Express Cool
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Packing Weight (kg)
79
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700 x 1760 x 680
Product Weight (kg)
74
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
No
Door-in-Door
No
LINEAR Cooling
No
Star Rating
3
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
2
Shelf_Tempered Glass
1
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Ice Maker_Manual
1 Lever 2 Tray
Water Only Dispenser
No
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door (Material)
VCM
Finish (Door)
Matte Black PCM
Handle Type
Horizontal Pocket
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
252
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
2 Full + 1 Half
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
Hygiene Fresh+
No
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
Hygiene Fresh
No
Turbo Fresh Zone
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
CAPACITY
Storage Volume Total (L)
398
Storage Volume Refrigerator Total (L)
398
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
308
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
90
COMPLIANCE
Net Quantity
1
Mark of Origin
MADE IN INDIA
Manufacturer
LG Electronics India Ltd., Plot No A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tai Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) - 412220
Importer
LG Electronics India Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
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