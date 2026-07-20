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LG 466L Double Door Refrigerator, Smart Inverter Compressor, AI ThinQ Wi-Fi, Black Mirror Finish, 2 Star

LG 466L Double Door Refrigerator, Smart Inverter Compressor, AI ThinQ Wi-Fi, Black Mirror Finish, 2 Star

GLT4626TEMC
Front view of LG 466L Double Door Refrigerator, Smart Inverter Compressor, AI ThinQ Wi-Fi, Black Mirror Finish, 2 Star GLT4626TEMC
front view
LG 466L Double Door Refrigerator, Wifi Convertible, Door Cooling+™, Black Mirror Finish, 2 Star, GL-T492EBMY, Door Open
front open view
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detail view
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right view
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rear view
Front view of LG 466L Double Door Refrigerator, Smart Inverter Compressor, AI ThinQ Wi-Fi, Black Mirror Finish, 2 Star GLT4626TEMC
front view
LG 466L Double Door Refrigerator, Wifi Convertible, Door Cooling+™, Black Mirror Finish, 2 Star, GL-T492EBMY, Door Open
front open view
front open view
front open view
detail view
detail view
left view
right view
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left view open
rear view

Key Features

  • Smart Inverter Compressor
  • AI ThinQ Wi-Fi
  • Smart Connect
  • Convertilble
  • Door Cooling+™
More
Upgrade to ultimate luxury

Glass That Speaks Luxury
 LG Frost Free Refrigerators with Glass Door

LG ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Control Your Appliance Remotely from Anywhere

Control your LG refrigerator settings anywhere through any Wi-Fi-enabled device with LG ThinQ™.

LG ThinQ

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed to AI ThinQ.
*Smart feature products may vary by country and model. Check your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*UIs (User Interfaces) of Apps in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*Products in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

LG Convertible
Convertible

Convert the Freezer When You Need More Fridge Space

Convert a section of the freezer to more refrigeration as needed to keep foods fresher for longer.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG Door Cooling+
Door Cooling+™

Delivers FreshnessEvenly & Faster

Food stays fresh and drinks get ice cold on any shelf with even and faster cooling performance.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket todrop between Door Cooling+ and Non-Door Cooling+ models. Applicable models only.
*Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

LG Multi Air Flow
Multi Air Flow

Optimal Temperatures Everywhere

The Multi-Air Flow System was designed to maintain ideal temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, for longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions inside the refrigerator, and vents are strategically placed throughout to surround your food with cool air to keep it at its freshest at all times.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

GLT4626TEMC Hygiene Fresh
Hygiene Fresh

Up to 99.99% reduction in activity of bacteria, Maximize Freshness

Keep your food items fresher in a cleaner environment.

*Bacteria:Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Bacillus cereus, Klebsiellapneumonia.
*Confirmed by TÜV Rheinland on all processes and results, test method refering to the ASTM E2149 test protocol.
*The number of bacteria was counted before and after an hour(1hr) reaction made by placing fractions(1g) of the filter into the 50ml diluted bacterial solution.
*Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result direct interactions were observed. Results may vary in real use conditions.
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

LG Smart Diagnosis

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

logos of Smart Inverter Compressor and 10 Year Warranty

Energy Efficient & Durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years peace of mind.

*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.

Background white image
Smart Learner

The Smarter Way to Cool

Smart Learner learns your usage patterns to optimize cooling, even during peak use times.
Smart Learner Function is working when Fridge door is closed.

Step 1. Smart Learner Algorithm

Smart Learner analyzes usage patterns over a 3-week period to optimize cooling performance
Smart Learner Air Function lowers the temperature by 1℃ when Fridge door is closed.

Step 2. Lower 1℃ from user setting temperature

Based on the usage patterns, Smart Learner will increase cooling 2 hours before periods of high usage
Smart Learner Air Function is working even when Fridge door is opened.

Step 3. Minimize temperature rise to keep food fresh

Even when the door is opened frequently, the inside temperature stays at optimal levels to keep food fresh

*Wi-Fi connection should be required.
*Smart Leaner operation controlled and monitored only in AI ThinQ App. (Ref. Display check not supported)
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

LG Auto Smart Connect

Auto Smart Connect™

Auto Smart Connect™ is a technology that helps connect your refrigerator to home inverter. Once the refrigerator is connected to the home inverter, every time the power goes off it automatically takes inverter power to run the refrigerator without any manual supervision. Consumes power less than 2 CFL~ bulbs during power cut.

*Based on LG internal Lab test report under standard test conditions. CFL Bulb wattage should not be less than 18 W individually. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Toughened Glass Shelves

Toughened Glass Shelves

LG Refrigerators come with specialized Toughened Glass Shelves that are meant to carry heavy load without any spillage. Now store more without any worry.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG Moving Ice Tray

Moving Ice Tray

The sliding ice tray can be moved to the left or right to position it in your preferred location.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG Double Door Refrigerator Range Catalogue

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FAQs

Q.

 What is the dimension of GLT4626TEMC LG Refrigerator model?

A.

 The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of GLT4626TEMC is 700 x 1845 x 725. 

Q.

 What is the capacity of GLT4626TEMC LG Refrigerator model?

A.

 The capacity of GLT4626TEMC is 466 L.

Q.

How does LG ThinQ™ help control a refrigerator remotely?

A.

LG ThinQ™ helps users manage and monitor their refrigerator conveniently through a Wi-Fi-enabled smartphone or compatible device. It adds flexibility to daily appliance usage by allowing important settings and functions to be controlled remotely. This smart connectivity feature improves convenience, helps maintain optimal cooling performance, and keeps users informed about refrigerator activity even when they are not at home.

 

Keyways LG ThinQ™ supports remote refrigerator control include:

 

●       Adjusting fridge and freezer temperature settings remotely.

●       Receiving alerts for door-open notifications.

●       Activating features like Express Freeze when required.

●       Monitoring appliance performance through the mobile app.

●       Accessing Smart Diagnosis™ for faster issue detection.

●       Managing refrigerator functions anytime through a connected Wi-Fi-enabled device.

●       Using Wi-Fi Convertible mode to switch and customize cooling zones as per storage needs.

●       Creating a smarter and more convenient kitchen experience.

 

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed to AI ThinQ.

*Smart feature products may vary by country and model. Check your local retailer or LG for service availability.

*UIs (User Interfaces) of Apps in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

 

Q.

How does Hygiene Fresh contribute to long-lasting freshness?

A.

Hygiene Fresh helps create a cleaner refrigerator environment by reducing bacterial activity and unpleasant odors. It supports better food preservation by circulating fresher air throughout the storage compartments. The following are some important ways through which Hygiene Fresh helps preserve food for longer periods:

 

●       Reduces up to 99.99% bacterial activity to help maintain improved hygiene inside the refrigerator.

●       Help to eliminate unwanted food odors for a fresh and clean storage experience.

●       Circulate clean air evenly across all shelves to support consistent cooling performance.

●       Supports the prolonged freshness of fruits, vegetables, dairy products, and other stored food items.

●       Use advanced filtration and air purification technology to improve overall storage conditions.

●       Create a more hygienic and comfortable environment for everyday food preservation needs.

 

*Bacteria:Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Bacillus cereus, Klebsiellapneumonia.

*Confirmed by TÜV Rheinland on all processes and results, test method refering to the ASTM E2149 test protocol.

*The number of bacteria was counted before and after an hour(1hr) reaction made by placing fractions(1g) of the filter into the 50ml diluted bacterial solution.

*Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result direct interactions were observed. Results may vary in real use conditions.

Q.

How does Door Cooling+™ deliver faster cooling performance?

A.

Door Cooling+™ is an advanced cooling feature designed to maintain uniform temperature across the refrigerator. It helps ensure faster cooling and better freshness retention for everyday use.

 

·       Delivers powerful and even airflow throughout all compartments, ensuring consistent cooling across the entire refrigerator.

·       Provides 35% faster cooling than a conventional cooling system, helps to restore ideal temperatures quickly after door openings.

·       Ensures fresher food & colder beverages on every shelf by maintaining stable and balanced cooling conditions.

·       Helps reduce temperature fluctuations, especially in the door area where cooling loss is more frequent.

·       Maintains freshness of frequently accessed items such as dairy products, snacks, and beverages.

·       Supports improved food preservation by evenly distributing cold air across all storage zones for reliable daily performance.

 

 

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket todrop between Door Cooling+ and Non-Door Cooling+ models. Applicable models only.

*Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Specs

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1845 x 725

  • PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    261

  • BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    2 Star

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • FEATURES - Door-in-Door

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    Matte Black PCM

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    2 Star

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    Yes [Inner Dot Display]

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Manual Control

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    85

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1845 x 725

  • Product Weight (kg)

    80

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

  • Star Rating

    2

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Lever 2 Tray

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PET

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black PCM

  • Handle Type

    Horizontal Pocket

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    261

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

  • Turbo Fresh Zone

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    466

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator Total (L)

    466

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    363

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    103

COMPLIANCE

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Mark of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Ltd., Plot No A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tai Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) - 412220

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

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