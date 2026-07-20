LG 466L Double Door Refrigerator, Smart Inverter Compressor, AI ThinQ Wi-Fi, Black Mirror Finish, 2 Star

LG ThinQ™ helps users manage and monitor their refrigerator conveniently through a Wi-Fi-enabled smartphone or compatible device. It adds flexibility to daily appliance usage by allowing important settings and functions to be controlled remotely. This smart connectivity feature improves convenience, helps maintain optimal cooling performance, and keeps users informed about refrigerator activity even when they are not at home.

Keyways LG ThinQ™ supports remote refrigerator control include:

● Adjusting fridge and freezer temperature settings remotely.

● Receiving alerts for door-open notifications.

● Activating features like Express Freeze when required.

● Monitoring appliance performance through the mobile app.

● Accessing Smart Diagnosis™ for faster issue detection.

● Managing refrigerator functions anytime through a connected Wi-Fi-enabled device.

● Using Wi-Fi Convertible mode to switch and customize cooling zones as per storage needs.

● Creating a smarter and more convenient kitchen experience.

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed to AI ThinQ.

*Smart feature products may vary by country and model. Check your local retailer or LG for service availability.

*UIs (User Interfaces) of Apps in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.