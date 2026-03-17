LG 674L Double Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor and Multi-Air Flow, Shiny Steel Finish, 1 Star

The Multi Air Flow feature helps maintain consistent cooling throughout the refrigerator for better food preservation. It circulates cool air evenly across multiple sections to create perfect storage conditions and support long-lasting freshness for everyday food items.

● Distributes cool air evenly within all the shelves and compartments for balanced cooling performance.

● Helps maintain optimal temperatures to support better freshness for stored food items.

● Uses strategically placed vents to surround food with continuous cool airflow.

● Supports longer-lasting freshness for fruits, vegetables, beverages, and daily essentials.

● Creates a consistent cooling environment for convenient and efficient food storage throughout daily use.