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LG 674L Double Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor and Multi-Air Flow, Shiny Steel Finish, 1 Star

LG 674L Double Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor and Multi-Air Flow, Shiny Steel Finish, 1 Star

GLT6816PDMC
Front view of LG 674L Double Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor and Multi-Air Flow, Shiny Steel Finish, 1 Star GLT6816PDMC
front view
right view
left view
right top view
open all door front view with nothing
open all door front view with thing
open all door front detail view
open all door left view with nothing
open bottom door front view with nothing
open top door front view with nothing
rear view
Front view of LG 674L Double Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor and Multi-Air Flow, Shiny Steel Finish, 1 Star GLT6816PDMC
front view
right view
left view
right top view
open all door front view with nothing
open all door front view with thing
open all door front detail view
open all door left view with nothing
open bottom door front view with nothing
open top door front view with nothing
rear view

Key Features

  • Bigger Depth & Bigger Storage
  • Separate Boxes for Fruits and Vegetables
  • Utility Box
  • Auto Smart Connect
  • Multi Air Flow
  • Smart Inverter Compressor
More
Bigger Depth Bigger Capacity

Bigger Depth & Bigger Storage​

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Separate Boxes for fruits Vegetables​

Separate Boxes for fruits Vegetables​

Separate Boxes for 
fruits Vegetables

Separate Boxes for Fruits and Vegetables with separate

humidity controller for each box

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Utility box

Utility box

Multi Utility Box

Dedicated storage for medicines, cosmetics, and everyday essentials.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Auto Smart Connect​

The revolutionary Smart Connect technology in LG Direct Cool refrigerator helps you

connect your refrigerator to home inverter in case of power cuts. Thus providing

you the convenience of storing food for long, without spoilage.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Multi - Air Flow​

Multi - Air Flow​

Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling vents help circulate air throughout the refrigerator,

maintaining consistent cooling in every corner.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Express Freeze

Smart Inverter Compressor​

Express Freeze

By accelerating the freezing cycle, Express Freeze helps preserve 

taste and nutritional value while supporting efficient ice 

production during high-usage periods.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Smart Inverter Compressor​

Smart Inverter Compressor​

Smart Inverter Compressor​

Enjoy higher energy efficiency, quieter performance, and a 10-year warranty with the Smart Inverter Compressor.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.

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All Spec

What people are saying

FAQs

Q.

 What is the dimension of GLT6816PDMC LG Refrigerator model?

 

A.

The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of GLT6816PDMC is 830 x 1740 x 820.

Q.

 What is the capacity of GLT6816PDMC LG Refrigerator model?

 

A.

The capacity of GLT6816PDMC is 674 L.

Q.

How does the Multi Air Flow feature keep food fresh?

A.

The Multi Air Flow feature helps maintain consistent cooling throughout the refrigerator for better food preservation. It circulates cool air evenly across multiple sections to create perfect storage conditions and support long-lasting freshness for everyday food items.

 

●       Distributes cool air evenly within all the shelves and compartments for balanced cooling performance.

●       Helps maintain optimal temperatures to support better freshness for stored food items.

●       Uses strategically placed vents to surround food with continuous cool airflow.

●       Supports longer-lasting freshness for fruits, vegetables, beverages, and daily essentials.

●       Creates a consistent cooling environment for convenient and efficient food storage throughout daily use.

 

Q.

How do separate compartments improve storage?

A.

Separate compartments improve storage by helping different food items stay organized and fresh for a longer time. They create dedicated spaces for fruits, vegetables, and other essentials to reduce the mix of odors and moisture. This also makes it easy to arrange items neatly and access them quickly whenever needed.

 

●       Keeps fruits and vegetables separated for better freshness.

●       Helps maintain proper moisture levels in each section.

●       Prevents odor transfer between different food items.

●       Makes cleaning and organizing more convenient.

●       Reduces chances of spoilage and food waste.

●       Allows easy access to stored items without clutter.

●       Supports efficient use of storage space.

●       Provides a cleaner, more organized, and practical storage experience for daily use.

 

Q.

What are the benefits of a Smart Inverter Compressor?

A.

A Smart Inverter Compressor is designed to deliver efficient and reliable cooling performance for everyday use. It helps improve convenience while supporting better energy management and quieter operation.

●       Helps save energy by adjusting cooling performance as per usage needs.

●       Reduces operating noise and creates a more comfortable and peaceful environment.

●       Maintains uniform cooling to keep stored items fresh for a longer time.

●       Supports durable and reliable performance for regular use.

●       Reduces unnecessary power consumption for improved overall efficiency.

●       Provides smooth and stable operation for better user convenience.

●       Enhances long-term appliance performance with advanced cooling technology.

●       Includes warranty support for added confidence and peace of mind.

 

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