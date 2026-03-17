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LG 674L Double Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor and Multi-Air Flow, Shiny Steel Finish, 1 Star
*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
Auto Smart Connect
The revolutionary Smart Connect technology in LG Direct Cool refrigerator helps you
connect your refrigerator to home inverter in case of power cuts. Thus providing
you the convenience of storing food for long, without spoilage.
*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.
All Spec
What people are saying
FAQs
Q.
What is the dimension of GLT6816PDMC LG Refrigerator model?
A.
The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of GLT6816PDMC is 830 x 1740 x 820.
Q.
What is the capacity of GLT6816PDMC LG Refrigerator model?
A.
The capacity of GLT6816PDMC is 674 L.
Q.
How does the Multi Air Flow feature keep food fresh?
A.
The Multi Air Flow feature helps maintain consistent cooling throughout the refrigerator for better food preservation. It circulates cool air evenly across multiple sections to create perfect storage conditions and support long-lasting freshness for everyday food items.
● Distributes cool air evenly within all the shelves and compartments for balanced cooling performance.
● Helps maintain optimal temperatures to support better freshness for stored food items.
● Uses strategically placed vents to surround food with continuous cool airflow.
● Supports longer-lasting freshness for fruits, vegetables, beverages, and daily essentials.
● Creates a consistent cooling environment for convenient and efficient food storage throughout daily use.
Q.
How do separate compartments improve storage?
A.
Separate compartments improve storage by helping different food items stay organized and fresh for a longer time. They create dedicated spaces for fruits, vegetables, and other essentials to reduce the mix of odors and moisture. This also makes it easy to arrange items neatly and access them quickly whenever needed.
● Keeps fruits and vegetables separated for better freshness.
● Helps maintain proper moisture levels in each section.
● Prevents odor transfer between different food items.
● Makes cleaning and organizing more convenient.
● Reduces chances of spoilage and food waste.
● Allows easy access to stored items without clutter.
● Supports efficient use of storage space.
● Provides a cleaner, more organized, and practical storage experience for daily use.
Q.
What are the benefits of a Smart Inverter Compressor?
A.
A Smart Inverter Compressor is designed to deliver efficient and reliable cooling performance for everyday use. It helps improve convenience while supporting better energy management and quieter operation.
● Helps save energy by adjusting cooling performance as per usage needs.
● Reduces operating noise and creates a more comfortable and peaceful environment.
● Maintains uniform cooling to keep stored items fresh for a longer time.
● Supports durable and reliable performance for regular use.
● Reduces unnecessary power consumption for improved overall efficiency.
● Provides smooth and stable operation for better user convenience.
● Enhances long-term appliance performance with advanced cooling technology.
● Includes warranty support for added confidence and peace of mind.
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