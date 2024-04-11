We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
506L, 1 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Fresh+™, Shiny Steel Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Based on third party test report under standard test conditions conducted exclusively for temperature & humidity fluctuation. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.
**Based on third party test report under standard test conditions(ISO 15502) conducted exclusively for energy consumption, Models Tested GBB530NSQWB (Reciprocating Compressor), GBB530NSCXE (Inverter Linear Compressor). Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions. Models Tested GBB530NSQWB (Reciprocating Compressor), GBB530NSCXE (Inverter Linear Compressor).
***Based on third party test report conducted exclusively for noise test of refrigerator compressor under starting & stabilizing condition under standard test conditions. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.
10 year warranty :- Applicable on compressor of select models of Refrigerator.
*The testing was conducted according to LG’s internal accelerated 20-year life-test protocol. Results based in laboratory tests considering accelerated and proper use conditions. The estimated life span does not constitute any kind of warranty whatsoever.
*10 Year warranty on the Inverter Linear compressor as a spare part. Labor and service are not included in the warranty.
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.
**Bacteria : Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae
Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.
The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.
Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result where directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions.
**Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only. The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
Control Your Appliance Remotely from Anywhere
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed to AI Thinq.
*Smart feature products may vary by country and model. Check your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*UIs (User Interfaces) of Apps in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*Products in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
**Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
780x730x1800
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Liner Compressor
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Shiny Steel
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Country of Origin
India
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
External LED Display
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
780x730x1800
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Star Rating
3 Star
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Shiny Steel
-
Handle Type
Handle
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Liner Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
BAR CODE
-
BAR CODE
8806098651245
COMPLIANCE
-
Importer
LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
-
Manufacturer
LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306
-
Mark of Origin
India
-
Net Quantity
1
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes
-
Freezer Light
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
What people are saying
Buy Directly
GN-H702HLHQ
506L, 1 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Fresh+™, Shiny Steel Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator