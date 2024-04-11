Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
506L, 1 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Fresh+™, Shiny Steel Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

506L, 1 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Fresh+™, Shiny Steel Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

GN-H702HLHQ

506L, 1 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Fresh+™, Shiny Steel Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

LG GN-H702HLHQ 547 Ltr Front View
Chill In Style with LG Double-Door Refrigerators

Chill In Style with LG
Double-Door Refrigerators

LG GN-H702HLHQ 547 Ltr Inverter Linear Compressor

Uniform Cooling Anytime

ILC Functions within a temperature range of ±0.5°C*, that’s almost half the temperature variation as compared to the conventional compressor. It reduces noise by 25%***, comes with 10 year warranty and is certified for a lifespan of 20 years. Not just this, LG comes with 51%** energy saving in refrigerator with ILC.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Based on third party test report under standard test conditions conducted exclusively for temperature & humidity fluctuation. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.
**Based on third party test report under standard test conditions(ISO 15502) conducted exclusively for energy consumption, Models Tested GBB530NSQWB (Reciprocating Compressor), GBB530NSCXE (Inverter Linear Compressor). Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions. Models Tested GBB530NSQWB (Reciprocating Compressor), GBB530NSCXE (Inverter Linear Compressor).
***Based on third party test report conducted exclusively for noise test of refrigerator compressor under starting & stabilizing condition under standard test conditions. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.
10 year warranty :- Applicable on compressor of select models of Refrigerator.
*The testing was conducted according to LG’s internal accelerated 20-year life-test protocol. Results based in laboratory tests considering accelerated and proper use conditions. The estimated life span does not constitute any kind of warranty whatsoever.

*10 Year warranty on the Inverter Linear compressor as a spare part. Labor and service are not included in the warranty.
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.

Minimize bacteria and odors, maximize freshness
Hygiene Fresh+™

Up to 99.99% reduction in activity of bacteria, Maximize Freshness

Keep your food items fresher in a cleaner environment.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
**Bacteria : Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae
Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.
The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.
Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result where directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions.

Delivers Freshness Evenly

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with the even and faster performance of DoorCooling+™.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
**Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only. The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

LG GN-H702HLHQ 547 Ltr Smart Diagnosis

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

AI ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Control Your Appliance Remotely from Anywhere

Control your LG refrigerator settings anywhere through any Wi-Fi-enabled device with AI ThinQ™.

Remote Control

Smart Alert

Monitoring

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed to AI Thinq.
*Smart feature products may vary by country and model. Check your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*UIs (User Interfaces) of Apps in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*Products in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer
LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
**Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

LG GN-H702HLHQ 547 Ltr Multi Air Flow

Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling air vents distribute and circulate cool air to every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring that each and
every food item is properly cooled.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GN-H702HLHQ 547 Ltr LED lighting

LED Lighting

Energy Efficient & Longer Life Span


LED Lighting is more energy efficient & has longer life span than conventional bulb lighting.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GN-H702HLHQ 547 Ltr Toughened Glass Shelves

Toughened Glass Shelves

LG Refrigerators come with specialized Toughened Glass Shelves that are meant to carry heavy load without any spillage. Now store more without any worry.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GN-H702HLHQ 547 Ltr Bottle Storage

2 L Bottle Storage

LG Refrigerators come with space to keep as much as 2 Litre Bottles in the refrigerator doors.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GN-H702HLHQ 547 Ltr Moving Ice Tray

Moving Ice Tray

The sliding ice tray can be moved to the left or right to position it in your preferred location.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Range catalogue- Double Door Refrigerator

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

Capacity (Litre)
506
DIMENSIONS (W X D X H) (MM)
780 x 730 x 1800
Technology
Inverter Linear Compressor
Performance
Hygiene Fresh+™

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    780x730x1800

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Liner Compressor

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Shiny Steel

BASIC SPEC

  • Country of Origin

    India

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • External LED Display

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    780x730x1800

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Star Rating

    3 Star

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Shiny Steel

  • Handle Type

    Handle

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Liner Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes

  • Refrigerator Light

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • BAR CODE

    8806098651245

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306

  • Mark of Origin

    India

  • Net Quantity

    1

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes

  • Freezer Light

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

LG GN-H702HLHQ 547 Ltr Front View

GN-H702HLHQ

506L, 1 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Fresh+™, Shiny Steel Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator