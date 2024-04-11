Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
front view

It shows a Solid Green & Silver color LG French Door Objet Collection.

LG Objet Collection

Complete your space

LG French Door Objet Collection has an elegant design for a clean, modern kitchen.

It shows solid green&silver color LG French Door Objet Collection is placed in a wood-tone modern kitchen.

It shows solid green&silver color LG French Door Objet Collection is placed in a green-tone modern kitchen.

It shows solid green&silver color LG French Door Objet Collection is built in a dark-tone modern kitchen.

It shows solid green&silver color LG French Door Objet Collection is built in a bright-tone modern kitchen.

Surround Cooling

Surround Cooling

Delivers freshness quickly & evenly with Door cooling and multi air flow

Faster & Even Cooling Everywhere

DoorCooling+™

DoorCooling+™ provide cold air where it is easily lost, keeping your food fresher.

Multi Air Flow

Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling air vents distribute and circulate cool air to every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring that each and every food item is properly cooled.

Freshness

 

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

Enjoy fresh food longer with LG's temperature control and cooling technology.

The top part of the image is harvesting lettuce from the field. The bottom part of the image is a fresh salad in a round plate. The vegetables in these two images are naturally connected as if they were one image.

hygienie fresh

Minimize Bacteria and Odors, Maximize Freshness

Keep your fridge clean with Hygiene Fresh+, which deodorizes and removes up to 99.999%* of bacteria.

*Bacteria : Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae

*Tested by Intertek, ISO27447 Test Protocol.

*The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.

*Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions. *Blue light is used for illustration only.

Smart Convenience

Smart Living Begins with LG ThinQ™

Control your refrigerator and receive the latest alerts on the convenient LG ThinQ™ app.

This image shows a mobile phone with a French Door and a ThinQ screen. Around the mobile phone, icons that introduce ThinQ functions are displayed.

*LG Smart ThinQ is now renamed to LG ThinQ.

*Smart feature and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check your local retailer or LG for service availability.

*UIs (User Interfaces) of Apps in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

Link your Fridge & Smartphone

The LG ThinQ™ app gives you smart fridge monitoring and lets you turn on 'Express Freeze' with just the tap of a button.

Image on the right shows a woman with a shopping basket looking at her cell phone. Image on the left shows the refrigerator front view. In the center of the images is an icon to show connectivity between the phone and refrigerator.

Open Door Alerts

Not sure if you left the refrigerator door open? The LG ThinQ™ app will send an alert to your phone.

The image on the left shows the woman cooking.The image on the right shows that the refrigerator door has been left open. In the foreground of the two images is the phone screen which shows the LG ThinQ app notifications and the Wifi icon above the phone.

Enjoy Personalized Operation & Savings

Your refrigerator temperature stays set even with frequent door openings thanks to Smart Learner analysing usage habits to enhance cooling.

The whole family is sitting at the table preparing a meal. InstaView refrigerator installed on one side of the kitchen is creating cool air quickly.

An image with a dark background. The outline of the refrigerator is dimmed. Cool air from the compressor is supplied into the product. Next to it, there is a logo for a 10-year warranty.

Smart Inverter Compressor

The cutting edge Smart Inverter Compressor technology takes energy efficiency to another level and helps you save more. Not only this, it comes with 10 year warranty and provides super silent operation.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

GR-B24FQSJB-Dimension-D

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    914 x 1860 x 680

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    508

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Green-Sliver

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Multi Door

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Star

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN KOREA

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    Inner Top Display

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    140

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    914 x 1860 x 680

  • Product Weight (kg)

    131

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • InstaView

    No

  • Star Rating

    ****

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Lever 2 Tray

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    STS

  • Finish (Door)

    Green-Sliver

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    R Metal

  • Handle Type

    Square Handle

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    508

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    6

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top + Side LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    4

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Shelf_Folding

    1-step folding

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics Korea 170, Seongsanpaechong-ro, Seongsan-gu, Cahngwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do - 51533

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    No

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    No

  • Drawer_Freezer

    6 Tranparent

