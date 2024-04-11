We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 190L Single Door Refrigerator with Anti Bacterial Gasket in Scarlet Plumeria Color
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Under test conducted at LG in house laboratory.
^Under test conducted at LG in house laboratory.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
534 x 1277 x 671
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Country of Origin
India
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
534 x 1277 x 671
FEATURES
-
Star Rating
4 Star
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Handle Type
Ariana
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Glass
-
Vegetable Box
12.6 Litres
COMPLIANCE
-
Importer
LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
-
Manufacturer
LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Buy Directly
GL-D201ASPD
LG 190L Single Door Refrigerator with Anti Bacterial Gasket in Scarlet Plumeria Color