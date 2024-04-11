Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
GL-D241APZD

LG Single Door Refrigerator with Mosit N Fresh

MOIST ‘N' FRESH

MOIST ‘N' FRESH is an innovative lattice-patterned box cover which maintains the moisture at the optimal level.

LG Toughened Glass Shelves Single Door Refrigerator

Spillproof toughened glass shelves

Can take load of up to 175kgs^ (maximum in its class).
A feature, exclusive to LG.

^Under test conducted at LG in house laboratory.

LG Single Door Refrigerator Other Key Features

Other Key Features

^Under test conducted at LG in house laboratory.

DIMENSIONS

Capacity (Litre)
235
DIMENSIONS (W X D X H) (MM)
591 x 621 x 1500
Technology
Moist
Performance
Fast Ice Making

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    584x648x1500

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    153

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • Finish (Door)

    Shiny Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Country of Origin

    India

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Manual Control

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    584x648x1500

  • Product Weight (kg)

    40

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    49

FEATURES

  • Star Rating

    4 Star

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Shiny Steel

  • Handle Type

    Ariana Handle

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    153

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes

  • Refrigerator Light

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    21L

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

BAR CODE

  • BAR CODE

    8806098388004

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd., Plot No A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tai Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) - 412220

  • Mark of Origin

    India

  • Net Quantity

    1

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes

What people are saying

