We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
235L, Fastest In Ice Making, Toughened Glass Shelves
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
^Under test conducted at LG in house laboratory.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Saving Calculated for LG 3 Star 185L Model in Comparison to LG 1 Star 185L Model, Considering Usage Span of 10 Years & Electricity Rate Rs. 7 Per KWh (May Differ Basis Respective State Tariff Rate). ^Under test conducted at LG in house laboratory.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
584x648x1500
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
153
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
Finish (Door)
Shiny Steel
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Country of Origin
India
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Manual Control
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
584x648x1500
-
Product Weight (kg)
40
-
Packing Weight (kg)
49
FEATURES
-
Star Rating
4 Star
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Shiny Steel
-
Handle Type
Ariana Handle
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
153
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Vegetable Box
21L
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
No
BAR CODE
-
BAR CODE
8806098388004
COMPLIANCE
-
Importer
LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
-
Manufacturer
LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd., Plot No A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tai Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) - 412220
-
Mark of Origin
India
-
Net Quantity
1
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
GL-D241APZD
235L, Fastest In Ice Making, Toughened Glass Shelves