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LG 185 L Single Door Refrigerator with Anti Bacterial Gasket, Toughened Glass Shelves Blue Klase, 1 Star

LG 185 L Single Door Refrigerator with Anti Bacterial Gasket, Toughened Glass Shelves Blue Klase, 1 Star

GLD1915WOBK
Front view of LG 185 L Single Door Refrigerator with Anti Bacterial Gasket, Toughened Glass Shelves Blue Klase, 1 Star GLD1915WOBK
BEE stickers
-15° side view
15° side view
-15° side view
front open
front open with food
detail view
right view
left view
rear view
Front view of LG 185 L Single Door Refrigerator with Anti Bacterial Gasket, Toughened Glass Shelves Blue Klase, 1 Star GLD1915WOBK
BEE stickers
-15° side view
15° side view
-15° side view
front open
front open with food
detail view
right view
left view
rear view

Key Features

  • 2 L Bottle Storage & Lower door basket
  • Toughned Glass shelves
  • Anti Bacterial Gasket
10 years
stabilizer free operation
concealed condenser
Toughned Glass shelves
Spillproof toughened glass shelves​

Spillproof toughened glass shelves​

Spillproof toughened glass shelves​

Can take load of up to 175kgs^ (maximum in its class). A feature, exclusive to LG.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Under test conducted at LG in house laboratory.

Stabilizer Free​

Stabilizer Free​

Stabilizer Free​

Operates safely without an external stabilizer, ensuring reliable cooling even during high and low voltage fluctuations.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Under test conducted at LG in house laboratory.

Fast Ice Making​

Fast Ice Making​

Fast Ice Making​

Enjoy ice in no time with advanced cooling technology designed to freeze water faster and keep up with every gathering.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Under test conducted at LG in house laboratory.

Moist ‘N’ Fresh​

Moist ‘N’ Fresh​

Moist ‘N’ Fresh​

MOIST ‘N’ FRESH is an innovative lattice - patterned box cover which maintains the moisture at the optimal level.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Anti-Bacterial Gasket

This door seal encloses freshness inside and keeps bacteria mildew and dust particles outside. So everything is more hygienic and food is less likely to spoil quickly.

*Anti Bacterial Shield keeps the bacterial mildew outside as tested by Intertek.
*The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product. Feature may vary from model to model.

Fit Max Chiller Tray​

Fit Max Chiller Tray​

Fit Max Chiller Tray​

A dedicated lower - temperature zone designed to keep milk, dairy products, and beverages perfectly chilled and fresh for longer.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Under test conducted at LG in house laboratory.

Lower Door Basket and 2L Bottle Storage​

Lower Door Basket and 2L Bottle Storage​

Lower Door Basket and 2L Bottle Storage​

Ample storage with space for 2L bottles and More space for small items

*The image of the product is for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

FAQs

Q.

 What is the dimension of GLD1915WOBK LG Refrigerator model?

A.

 The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of GLD1915WOBK is 537x1142x651. 

Q.

 What is the capacity of GLD1915WOBK LG Refrigerator model?

A.

 The capacity of GLD1915WOBK is 185 L.

Range Catalogue – Single Door Refrigerators

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SUMMARY

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DIMENSIONS

Storage Volume Refrigerator Total (L)
185
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
537 x 1142 x 651
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
1 Star
Compressor Type
Recipro Compressor

Key Specs

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    537 x 1142 x 651

  • PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    189

  • BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    1 Star

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Recipro Compressor

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    Blue Klase

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    1Door

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    1 Star

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Manual Control

    Knob dial

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    33

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    537 x 1142 x 651

  • Product Weight (kg)

    30

FEATURES

  • Star Rating

    1

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Normal Ice Tray

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PCM

  • Finish (Door)

    Blue Klase

  • Handle Type

    Optima

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Recipro Compressor

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    189

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Refrigerator Light

    Bulb Light

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    185

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    16

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    169

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator Total (L)

    185

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306

  • Mark of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

  • Net Quantity

    1

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