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LG 185 L Single Door Refrigerator, Base Stand Drawer, Smart Connect, Moist ‘N’ Fresh, Wine Blossom, 2 Star

LG 185 L Single Door Refrigerator, Base Stand Drawer, Smart Connect, Moist ‘N’ Fresh, Wine Blossom, 2 Star

GLD1925XOWB
Front view of LG 185 L Single Door Refrigerator, Base Stand Drawer, Smart Connect, Moist ‘N’ Fresh, Wine Blossom, 2 Star GLD1925XOWB
front with logo view
-15° side view
15° side view
-15° side view
front open
front open with food
detail view
right view
left view
rear view
Front view of LG 185 L Single Door Refrigerator, Base Stand Drawer, Smart Connect, Moist ‘N’ Fresh, Wine Blossom, 2 Star GLD1925XOWB
front with logo view
-15° side view
15° side view
-15° side view
front open
front open with food
detail view
right view
left view
rear view

Key Features

  • Base Stand drawer
  • Auto Smart Connect
  • Solar Connect
  • 2 L Bottle Storage & Lower door basket
  • Toughned Glass shelves
  • Anti Bacterial Gasket
More
10 years
stabilizer free operation
concealed condenser
Toughned Glass shelves
Spillproof toughened glass shelves​

Spillproof toughened glass shelves​

Spillproof toughened glass shelves​

Can take load of up to 175kgs^ (maximum in its class). A feature, exclusive to LG.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Under test conducted at LG in house laboratory.

Stabilizer Free​

Stabilizer Free​

Stabilizer Free​

Operates safely without an external stabilizer, ensuring reliable cooling even during high and low voltage fluctuations.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Under test conducted at LG in house laboratory.

Fast Ice Making​

Fast Ice Making​

Fast Ice Making​

Enjoy ice in no time with advanced cooling technology designed to freeze water faster and keep up with every gathering.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Under test conducted at LG in house laboratory.

Smart Connect​

The revolutionary Smart Connect technology in LG Direct Cool refrigerator helps you connect your refrigerator to home inverter in case of power cuts. Thus providing you the convenience of storing food for long, without spoilage.

Moist ‘N’ Fresh​

Moist ‘N’ Fresh​

Moist ‘N’ Fresh​

MOIST ‘N’ FRESH is an innovative lattice - patterned box cover which maintains the moisture at the optimal level.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Anti-Bacterial Gasket

This door seal encloses freshness inside and keeps bacteria mildew and dust particles outside. So everything is more hygienic and food is less likely to spoil quickly.

*Anti Bacterial Shield keeps the bacterial mildew outside as tested by Intertek.
*The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product. Feature may vary from model to model.

Fit Max Chiller Tray​

Fit Max Chiller Tray​

Fit Max Chiller Tray​

A dedicated lower - temperature zone designed to keep milk, dairy products, and beverages perfectly chilled and fresh for longer.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Under test conducted at LG in house laboratory.

Lower Door Basket and 2L Bottle Storage​

Lower Door Basket and 2L Bottle Storage​

Lower Door Basket and 2L Bottle Storage​

Ample storage with space for 2L bottles and More space for small items

*The image of the product is for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Base Stand Drawer​

Base Stand Drawer​

Base Stand Drawer​

Thoughtfully designed with a base drawer

to maximise storage and minimise clutter.

FAQs

Q.

 What is the dimension of GLD1925XOWB LG Refrigerator model?

A.

 The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of GLD1925XOWB is 537x1142x638. 

Q.

 What is the capacity of GLD1925XOWB LG Refrigerator model?

A.

 The capacity of GLD1925XOWB is 185 L.

*The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product. Feature may vary from model to model.

Range Catalogue – Single Door Refrigerators

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SUMMARY

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DIMENSIONS

Key Specs

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    537 x 1142 x 638

  • PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    170

  • BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    2 Star

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Recipro Compressor

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    Wine Blossom

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    1Door

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    2 Star

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    36

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    537 x 1142 x 638

  • Product Weight (kg)

    32

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PCM

  • Finish (Door)

    Wine Blossom

  • Handle Type

    Optima

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Recipro Compressor

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    170

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    5

  • Refrigerator Light

    Bulb Light

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    185

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    16

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    169

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator Total (L)

    185

FEATURES

  • Star Rating

    3

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Ltd., Plot No A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tai Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) - 412220

  • Mark of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

  • Net Quantity

    1

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Manual Control

    Knob dial

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