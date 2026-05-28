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LG 224 L Single Door Refrigerator, Base Stand Drawer, Smart Inverter Compressor, Blue Charm, 5 Star

LG 224 L Single Door Refrigerator, Base Stand Drawer, Smart Inverter Compressor, Blue Charm, 5 Star

GLD2356ZAWS
Front view of LG 224 L Single Door Refrigerator, Base Stand Drawer, Smart Inverter Compressor, Blue Charm, 5 Star GLD2356ZAWS
view
left view
right view
bottom view
front view open
front view open
detail
right view
left view
rear view
Front view of LG 224 L Single Door Refrigerator, Base Stand Drawer, Smart Inverter Compressor, Blue Charm, 5 Star GLD2356ZAWS
view
left view
right view
bottom view
front view open
front view open
detail
right view
left view
rear view

Key Features

  • Toughened Glass Shelves
  • Anti Bacterial Gasket
  • Chiller Tray
  • Fast Ice Making
  • 10 Year Compressor Warranty
  • Concealed Condenser
More
Smart Inverter  Compressor
10 years
stabilizer free operation
Solar Connect
concealed condenser
Toughned Glass shelves
Smart Inverter Compressor​

Smart Inverter Compressor​

Smart Inverter Compressor​

Unmatched performance, great savings and super silent operation; the New Smart Inverter Compressor is thoughtfully designed to provide added convenience to you.

Spillproof toughened glass shelves​

Spillproof toughened glass shelves​

Spillproof toughened glass shelves​

Can take load of up to 175kgs^ (maximum in its class). A feature, exclusive to LG.

Stabilizer Free​

Stabilizer Free​

Stabilizer Free​

Operates safely without an external stabilizer, ensuring reliable cooling even during high and low voltage fluctuations.

Fast Ice Making​

Fast Ice Making​

Fast Ice Making​

Enjoy ice in no time with advanced cooling technology designed to freeze water faster and keep up with every gathering.

Smart Connect​

The revolutionary Smart Connect technology in LG Direct Cool refrigerator helps you connect your refrigerator to home inverter in case of power cuts. Thus providing you the convenience of storing food for long, without spoilage.

Solar Smart​

Solar Smart​

Solar Smart​

Runs on solar energy for uninterrupted cooling and lower electricity bills.

Moist ‘N’ Fresh​

Moist ‘N’ Fresh​

Moist ‘N’ Fresh​

MOIST ‘N’ FRESH is an innovative lattice - patterned box cover which maintains the moisture at the optimal level.

Anti-Bacterial Gasket

This door seal encloses freshness inside and keeps bacteria mildew and dust particles outside. So everything is more hygienic and food is less likely to spoil quickly.

Fit Max Chiller Tray​

Fit Max Chiller Tray​

Fit Max Chiller Tray​

A dedicated lower - temperature zone designed to keep milk, dairy products, and beverages perfectly chilled and fresh for longer.

Lower Door Basket and 2L Bottle Storage​

Lower Door Basket and 2L Bottle Storage​

Lower Door Basket and 2L Bottle Storage​

Ample storage with space for 2L bottles and More space for small items

Base Stand Drawer​

Base Stand Drawer​

Base Stand Drawer​

Thoughtfully designed with a base drawer

to maximise storage and minimise clutter.

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FAQs

Q.

 What is the dimension of GLD2356ZAWS LG Refrigerator model?

A.

 The Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm) of GLD2356ZAWS is 591x1392x610. 

Q.

 What is the capacity of GLD2356ZAWS LG Refrigerator model?

A.

 The capacity of GLD2356ZAWS is 224 L.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

GLD2356ZAWS-Dimension

Key Specs

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    591 x 610 x 1392

  • PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    118

  • BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    5 Star

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    Blue Charm

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    1Door

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    5 Star

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    43

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    591 x 610 x 1392

  • Product Weight (kg)

    40

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Normal Ice Tray

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PET

  • Finish (Door)

    Blue Charm

  • Handle Type

    Ariana

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    118

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    6

  • Refrigerator Light

    Bulb Light

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    224

  • Storage Volume Freezer (L)

    27

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    197

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator Total (L)

    224

FEATURES

  • Star Rating

    5

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd., Plot No A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tai Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) - 412220

  • Mark of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

  • Net Quantity

    1

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Manual Control

    Knob dial

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