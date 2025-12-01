About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Bigger Deals.

Become an LG member & avail amazing discounts & other benefits for your business.

Sign in/Join usEnquire Now

Benefits for your business

Intra-State Tax Perks
a. Intra-State Tax Perks

Experience the ease of shopping with the flexibility to choose different billing and shipping addresses as long as both are within the same state making your shopping experience more flexible and personalized.

GST Tax Benefits
b. GST Tax Benefits

Members can claim back the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on eligible purchases, helping reduce the overall cost.

Type of business

Infra

Build a smarter future with special offers & discounts designed for your infrastructure needs.

Gifting

Deliver premium gifting experiences with premium products at exclusive bulk discounts.

Microfinance institutions

Empower your initiatives with access to essential products at specially curated rates.

Hospitality / Projects

Deliver exceptional experiences with high-quality products offered at exclusive discounts.

How to access
Verification's a breeze, setting you up for discount shopping in no time
  1. Step 1
    1
    1. Create LG account

    Create LG account and become a LG member

  2. Step 2
    2
    2. Verify GST-ID

    Verify your GST-ID to get exclusive discount.

  3. Step 3
    3
    3. Start shopping

    Special discounts curated just for you.

Terms and Conditions for Small Medium Business Store

KNOW MORE