Benefits for student's purchase store
  • VIP Price on Buy Now
    Special Discount
    7% additional off
  • Exclusive Deal
    Exclusive deal
    Special coupon
  • No cost EMI
    No cost EMI
    On selected products
Select the perfect LG program
Choose the ideal LG program tailored to your needs and enjoy access to exclusive benefits an offers.
  • Government Personnel Purchase Store
    Sign-up to unlock exclusive benefits
    Verify Now
  • Students Purchase Store
    Sign-up to unlock special benefits
    Verify Now
  • Corporate Employee Store
    Sign-up & Get incredible offers on LG products
    Verify Now
How it works
Verification's a breeze, setting you up for discount shopping in no time
  1. Step 1
    1
    1. Select a program

  2. Step 2
    2
    2. Verify email

  3. Step 3
    3
    3. Start shopping and saving

FAQs

Q1. Who can access the partner shop?

Employees within the corporate structure or authorized partners can participate in the program.

Q2. When I try to log in, I get the message "You are not eligible to participate in the program.”

If you see this message, it is possible your business may not be registered with LG.com/in.

Q3. How do I sign up for the partner shop?

To inquire about participating, please connect with your Human Resources Manager or Employee Benefits Manager at b2bsupport.india@lgepartner.com

Q4. Do I need an LG account?

Yes, an LG account is required for verification to access discounts.

Q5. Can I get international delivery?

No, unfortunately, delivery is currently limited to addresses within India. Please ensure all delivery details are accurate.

Q6. What can I buy?

The partner shop offers exclusive savings on a wide range of LG products available on LG.com.

Q7. Are discounts transferable?

 No, the partner shop discounts are not transferable to other people

Q8. Can I combine discounts?

No, discounts offered through the partner shop cannot be combined with other offers, benefits, or promotions available on LG.com.

Q1. Who is eligible for the education discount?

Current or newly admitted full-time or part-time students in India with a valid email address.

Q3. Do I need an LG account to access the education discount?

Yes, an LG account is required to access educational discounts unless you are accessing the store through an affiliate website

Q4. Which products qualify for the education discount?

You can enjoy exclusive discounts on LG products. These will include IT products, primarily laptops.

Q5. Can I share the education discount with someone else?

No, the discounts cannot be transferred to other people

Q6. Can I combine the education discount with other offers?  

Any offers, discounts, or promotions provided by LG.com, independent of the Program, are not available to users in connection with a Program purchase.

Q1. Who can access the partner shop?

Authorized government personnel are eligible to participate in the program.

Q3. How do I sign up for the partner shop?

To inquire about participating, please get in touch with your Human Resources Manager or Employee Benefits Manager at b2bsupport.india@lgepartner.com

