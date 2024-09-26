Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Benefits for Government Defence Personnel Purchase Program

FAQs

Q.

Who is eligible for the Defence discount?

A.

All Defence personnel in India with a legitimate email ID are eligible for the Defence
discount.

Q.

When I try to log in, I get the message "You are not eligible to participate in the program."

A.

If you see this message, it is possible that you are not properly registered with us. Please check your registration status or contact support for assistance.

Q.

Do I need an LG account to access the Defence discount?

A.

Yes, an LG account is required to access Defence discounts unless you are accessing the store through an affiliate website.

Q.

Which products qualify for the Defence discount?

A.

You can enjoy exclusive discounts on LG products. These will include IT products, primarily laptops.

Q.

Can I share the Defence discount with someone else?

A.

No, the discounts cannot be transferred to another person.

Q.

Can I combine the Defence discount with other offers?

A.

Any offers, discounts, or promotions provided by LG.com, independent of the Program, are not available to users in connection with a Program purchase.