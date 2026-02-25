





Welcome to the LG Electronics Students Store Program (“Program”) brought to you by LG Electronics India Limited (“LG Electronics”). This Program is designed exclusively for the Students providing access to special offers at the discretion of LG Electronics. By participating in this Program, the Students confirm that they have read, understood, and accepted, unconditionally, these terms and conditions, Terms and Conditions of Purchase (h https://www.lg.com/in/shop/special-members-store/for-students/) and LG Electronics’ Privacy Policy (https://www.lg.com/in/terms-and-conditons-of-purchase/)







1. Eligibility and Access

Current or newly admitted full-time or part-time students in India with a valid Student email address are eligible for this Program. For the purpose of this Program, a ‘student’ shall mean any individual enrolled in a recognized academic program who holds a valid student ID card with authorized educational email ID

LG Electronics reserves the right to determine eligibility for access to the LG Online Brand Store (https://www.lg.com/in/)

The LG Online Brand Store ("OBS") refers to LG’s official Online Business Store hosted at https://www.lg.com/in/ which enables customers to purchase LG products directly from the brand.







2. Account Cancellation

Users may cancel their account at the Students store any time. However, cancellation or deactivation of the account will result in limited access to the features available on the OBS. Certain benefits such as Special Member Program discounts are available only to signed-in users with active LG accounts.

Guest users or users without verified student status may not be eligible to receive program-specific discounts or offers







3. Offers and Discounts

Receipt of any discount, special offer, promotion, or similar benefit is at the sole discretion of LG Electronics. Moreover, LG Electronics reserves the right to determine the LG products/ models that are eligible for any discounts. Such select products/ models are subject to change from time to time at the discretion of LG Electronics, without prior notice. Moreover, the offers under the Program can be used on (https://www.lg.com/in/shop/special-members-store/for-students/) only. None of these offers can be used for any offline sales channels and such offers may change without any prior notice.

Benefits offered under the Program:

Up to 63% discount valid for LG Sound bar Model: SC9S.DINDLLK







7% Additional Off

Students will receive an automatic discount of 7% (seven percent) off the offer price of all eligible/ select items in their cart. The discount will be automatically applied at the time of checkout. No coupon code or manual intervention is required for this specific discount.







Up to 17% Off via Auto Applied Coupon code at Checkout

Students will receive an automatic discount of Up to 17% off the offer price of all eligible/ select items in their cart. The discount will be automatically applied at the time of checkout. No coupon code or manual intervention is required for this specific discount.

Only the above-mentioned specific offers are eligible to be combined. No other offer, promotion, discount, benefit or coupon can be used or “clubbed” with these stated, combinable offers.

Category Model MRP LG Online Brand Shop Offer Discount LG Online Brand Shop Price (after offer Discount) Additional 7% off on Brand Shop Price Price After 7% Additional Discount Additional discount via Auto Applied Coupon Code Net Price Soundbar S40T ₹ 26,990 50% ₹ 13,490 7% ₹ 12,546 9% ₹ 11,417 Soundbar SC9S ₹ 89,990 63% ₹ 32,990 7% ₹ 30,681 16% ₹ 25,772 Soundbar SPT8-S ₹ 12,990 8% ₹ 11,990 7% ₹ 11,151 16% ₹ 9,352 XBOOM RNC5 ₹ 34,990 43% ₹ 19,990 7% ₹ 18,591 17% ₹ 15,392







4. Purchase Limitations

Purchases made by Students are subject to a quantity cap per registered and verified user ID within a calendar year (January 01 to December 31), as detailed below:

A user may purchase up to three (3) units per category per year for the following product categories:

Refrigerators

Washing Machines

Air Conditioners

Water Purifiers

Dishwashers

Microwave







A user may purchase up to two (2) units per category per year for the following product categories:

LED

Sound System

Monitors

Projectors

Example, within a single calendar year and using one registered user ID, a user may purchase up to 3 refrigerators and up to 2 Televisions, subject to eligibility and verification norms.







5. Modification and Revocation

LG Electronics reserves the absolute and sole right, at any time and without prior notice or liability, to suspend, modify, cancel or revoke the Program, its terms and conditions, any offers or benefits offered thereunder, or any individual account related to the Students Store of the LG Online Brand Shop.







6. Confidentiality and Use

As the Student Store of the LG Online Brand Shop offers exclusive benefits to Students, the Students must ensure that the purchase of LG Electronics products are strictly for personal use and not for unauthorized resale.

LG Electronics reserves the right to withdraw any Student’s access to the Students Store of the LG Online Brand Shop if there is reasonable doubt that such Student commits any violation under these Terms and Conditions.







7. General Provisions