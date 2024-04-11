We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27SR50F-W
LG MyView 27 (68.58 cm) Full HD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS
27 (68.58 cm) Full HD (1920x1080) IPS display
Slim & Flat style stand
webOS Smart Monitor
ThinQ Home Dashboard
Magic Remote support
AirPlay 2, Screen Share, Bluetooth
32SR50F-W
LG MyView 32 (81.28 cm) Full HD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS
31.5 (80.01 cm) Full HD (1920x1080) IPS display
Slim & Flat style stand
webOS Smart Monitor
ThinQ Home Dashboard
Magic Remote support
AirPlay 2, Screen Share, Bluetooth