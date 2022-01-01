We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Collars & cuffs of your clothes are subjected to tough stains!
- Hard to remove - manual brushing consumes too much effort & time
- Causes wear & tear - kills the life of your clothes
Zero tolerance to stains!
Gift your clothes the newness they deserve!
LG's D-Soil:
A powerful & cloth friendly stain remover:-
- Removes tough stains from collars & cuffs of your clothes
- Gives it new like Shine
- Retains the newness of your clothes
HOW TO USE:
Soak the cloth in water
Apply D'Soil to the stain
Wait for 5 Mins
Gently Rub & then Wash
New like shining
