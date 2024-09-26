Who We Are

LG India is one of the India’s largest manufacturer of home appliances and consumer electronics. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, which is regarded as a pioneer of cutting-edge technology globally.

LG India has been present in India since 1997 and has an annual production capacity of 20 million+ units at their Noida and Pune Manufacturing Units.

Addresses

Registered Office

Location : Delhi

Address : LG Electronics india Pvt. Ltd. A-24/6 Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate Mathura Road, New Delhi, Delhi, India - 110044

Corporate Office

Location : Noida

Address : LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. 11th to 20th Floor, Tower-D C001, Sector - 16B Noida - 201301 (UP)

Tel: +91(120) 718 0100

Factory - I

Location : Noida

Address : LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot No. 51, Surajpur - Kasna Road, Udyog Vihar, Greater Noida, U.P. India (201306)

Factory - II

Location : Pune

Address : LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot No. A5, MIDC Ranjangaon Tq: Shirur, Pune, Maharashtra India (412220)