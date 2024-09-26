We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Who We Are
LG India is one of the India’s largest manufacturer of home appliances and consumer electronics. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, which is regarded as a pioneer of cutting-edge technology globally.
LG India has been present in India since 1997 and has an annual production capacity of 20 million+ units at their Noida and Pune Manufacturing Units.
Addresses
Registered Office
Location : Delhi
Address : LG Electronics india Pvt. Ltd. A-24/6 Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate Mathura Road, New Delhi, Delhi, India - 110044
Corporate Office
Location : Noida
Address : LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. 11th to 20th Floor, Tower-D C001, Sector - 16B Noida - 201301 (UP)
Tel: +91(120) 718 0100
Factory - I
Location : Noida
Address : LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot No. 51, Surajpur - Kasna Road, Udyog Vihar, Greater Noida, U.P. India (201306)
Factory - II
Location : Pune
Address : LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot No. A5, MIDC Ranjangaon Tq: Shirur, Pune, Maharashtra India (412220)