We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TV + Soundbar OBS ADD on Bundle
Terms and Conditions
Buy together Eligible LG TV with LG Soundbar & get discount on the combo purchase
Offer Details:
-
LG OBS will be Bundling SKUs and pass on additional benefit to customers buying 102 Cm (42) + Above 4K TVs and Soundbar in single invoice.
-
Below is the Overview of Applicable TV & Soundbar with Discount component mentioned
-
Pls note :
-
Table below showcase all The applicable models for the offer however LGEIL reserves the right to edit/ showcase all /Keep specific /delete models of both TV +Soundbar to be displayed on its website for the offer without any prior intimation
-
LGEIL reserves the right to maintain/Change the discount percentage associated without any prior intimation
-
|
Applicable
|
Audio
|
OBS Buy Button
|
Additional discount in
|
Remarks
|
Validity
|
All Models of
|
S40T.DINDLLK
|
As
|
8000
|
CIC Additional discount 2% & Weekly Offer shall be applicable over & above)
|
25 Sept-31st Dec_2025
|
S65TR.CINDLLK
|
5000
|
25 Sept-31st Dec_2025
|
S70TY.CINDLLK
|
2500
|
25 Sept-31st Dec_2025
|
S77TY.CINDLLK
|
3000
|
25 Sept-31st Dec_2025
|
SQ70TY.CINDLLK
|
2000
|
25 Sept-31st Dec_2025
|
SQ75TR.CINDLLK
|
6000
|
25 Sept-31st Dec_2025
Process Flow:
-
This offer will be applicable for both
-
Organic (customer who land at website by their own accord/or by clicking any banners/other possible reference) and
-
CIC customers.(Customer who have consented & clicked specific LG Lead generation Ads & are reached out via LG agents)
-
-
Organic Customer Journey:
-
Step1 - Customer visits on LG.com TV Product Page
-
Step 2 - Add on offer visible on select TV Product page
-
Step 3 - Customer select the Add-on offer visible on the TV product page
-
Step 4 - Total Amount visible to customer (TV + Soundbar)
-
Step 5 - Customer click on checkout
-
Step 6 - Customer to Enter Address and Make Payment from available payment options
-
-
E-Promoter Journey:
-
Step1 - Customers arriving through Facebook/Digital Media Leads will be informed by CIC agent about the offer and guided to LG.com TV Product Page
-
Step 2 - Add on offer visible on select TV Product page
-
Step 3 - Customer select the Add-on offer visible on the TV product page
-
Step 4 - Total Amount visible to customer (TV + Soundbar)
-
Step 5 - Customer click on checkout
-
Step 6 - Customer to Enter Address and Make Payment from available payment options
-
-
Offer conditions
-
LGEIL reserves the right to display which TV +Soundbar to be shown at any given point of time
-
Based on business condition may change product combination & associated discount percentage
-
Complete offer can changed/cancelled/ paused without any prior intimation
-
Products may Reach consumer separately with different delivery timelines
-
In-case of Return /defectiveness etc. both the products have to be returned together to LGEIL
-
Exclusive consumer offer applicable till promo stock last
-
CIC Additional discount 2% & Weekly Offer shall be applicable over & above ( if new member 5% is re-started by Management, same to be applicable)
-
Additionally Bank cashbacks/EMI/Weekly offers will be applicable .For detail of cashback/EMI/ Offer Details/ Weekly Offers please visit. https://www.lg.com/in/
-
No Other Offers are applicable unless specifically mentioned
-
LG shall assume no liability financial or otherwise and reserves the right to change, amend, modify, suspend, or terminate all or any part of the offer at any time without any notice, based on market conditions/stock availability.
-
-
General Terms
-
Finance Offers: All finance offers, if applicable, are subject to approval by finance companies/banks based on their respective terms and conditions and are subject to their assessment. LG does not influence these decisions. LG Electronics India Ltd. (LGEIL) assumes no responsibility regarding cashback offers.
-
Protection of Personal Information: LG India is committed to protecting the personal information of its customers. By participating in this offer, the customer agrees to all the terms and conditions herein and consents to the processing of personal data, including for marketing and promotional communications, in accordance with LG's privacy policy.
-
Decision Authority: LG's decisions on all matters relating to offers shall be final and binding. No claims or disputes will be entertained in this regard. LG reserves the right to modify, alter, withdraw, or extend the offer at any time without prior notice or justification.
-
Product Representation: Images of products shown are for illustrative purposes only. Actual products may vary due to product enhancement.
-
Dispute Resolution: All disputes shall be settled or adjudicated in courts located in New Delhi.
-
Additional Information: For more details, please visit www.lg.com/in or contact the retailer or store manager.
-
-
Duration of this campaign:
-
Exclusive consumer offer applicable till promo stock last
-
Duration : 25Sep'25 ~ 31 Dec'25
-
Product Purchase period: 26Sep'25 ~ 30th Dec'25
-
-
Indicative List of Applicable Models
(For reference only/visit LG Dotcom Product Display Page to know eligibility of the exact model)
|
Category
|
Size Marker
|
Model. Suffix
|
NANO
|
65
|
65NANO83A6A.ATR
|
NANO
|
55
|
55NANO83A6A.ATR
|
NANO
|
43
|
43NANO83A6A.ATR
|
OLED
|
65
|
OLED65G56LA.ATR
|
OLED
|
55
|
OLED55G56LA.ATR
|
OLED
|
65
|
OLED65C56LA.ATR
|
OLED
|
55
|
OLED55C56LA.ATR
|
OLED
|
48
|
OLED48C56LA.ATR
|
OLED
|
42
|
OLED42C54LA.ATR
|
OLED
|
65
|
OLED65B56LA.ATR
|
OLED
|
55
|
OLED55B56LA.ATR
|
OLED
|
97
|
OLED97G56LA.ATRZ
|
OLED
|
77
|
OLED77G56LA.ATR
|
OLED
|
83
|
OLED83C56LA.ATR
|
OLED
|
77
|
OLED77C56LA.ATR
|
OLED
|
77
|
OLED77B56LA.ATR
|
QNED
|
65
|
65QNED92ALA.ATRQ
|
QNED
|
55
|
55QNED92ALA.ATRQ
|
QNED
|
65
|
65QNED8GA6A.ATR
|
QNED
|
55
|
55QNED8GA6A.ATR
|
QNED
|
65
|
65QNED8AA6A.ATR
|
QNED
|
55
|
55QNED8AA6A.ATR
|
QNED
|
43
|
43QNED8AA6A.ATR
|
QNED
|
65
|
65QNED8CA6A.ATR
|
QNED
|
55
|
55QNED8CA6A.ATR
|
QNED
|
43
|
43QNED8CA6A.ATR
|
QNED
|
50
|
50QNED8CA6A.ATR
|
QNED
|
50
|
50QNED8BA6A.ATR
|
QNED
|
75
|
75QNED92ALA.ATRQ
|
QNED
|
86
|
86QNED8GA6A.ATR
|
QNED
|
75
|
75QNED8GA6A.ATR
|
QNED
|
86
|
86QNED8CA6A.ATR
|
QNED
|
75
|
75QNED8CA6A.ATR
|
QNED
|
75
|
75QNED8BA6A.ATR
|
QNED
|
65
|
65QNED8BA6A.ATR
|
QNED
|
55
|
55QNED8BA6A.ATR
|
QNED
|
43
|
43QNED8BA6A.ATR
|
UHD
|
65
|
65UA83006LA.ATR
|
UHD
|
55
|
55UA83006LA.ATR
|
UHD
|
50
|
50UA83006LA.ATR
|
UHD
|
43
|
43UA83006LA.ATR
|
UHD
|
43
|
43UT73006LA.ATRQ
|
UHD
|
65
|
65UA82006LA.ATR
|
UHD
|
55
|
55UA82006LA.ATR
|
UHD
|
50
|
50UA82006LA.ATR
|
UHD
|
43
|
43UA82006LA.ATR
|
UHD
|
65
|
65UR75506LC.ATR
|
UHD
|
55
|
55UR75506LC.ATR
|
UHD
|
50
|
50UR75506LC.ATR
|
UHD
|
43
|
43UR75506LC.ATR
|
UHD
|
65
|
65UA82506LA.ATR
|
UHD
|
55
|
55UA82506LA.ATR
|
UHD
|
50
|
50UA82506LA.ATR
|
UHD
|
43
|
43UA82506LA.ATR
|
UHD
|
43
|
43UT73806LA.ATRQ
|
UHD
|
43
|
43UT73506LA.ATRQ
|
UHD-N
|
50
|
50NANO85A6A.ATR
|
UHD-N
|
86
|
86NANO85A6A.ATR
|
UHD-N
|
65
|
65NANO85A6A.ATR
|
UHD-N
|
55
|
55NANO85A6A.ATR
|
UHD-N
|
75
|
75NANO83A6A.ATR
Your email has been successfully registered.
The restocking notification has already been updated.
Add items to your MY LG wishlist
OTP authentication failed. Please verify your mobile number to use for mobile OTP login.