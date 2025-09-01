Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG TV + Soundbar OBS ADD on Bundle
Terms and Conditions

Buy together Eligible LG TV with LG Soundbar & get discount on the combo purchase



Offer Details:

  1. LG OBS will be Bundling SKUs and pass on additional benefit to customers buying 102 Cm (42) + Above 4K TVs and Soundbar in single invoice.

  2. Below is the Overview of Applicable TV & Soundbar with Discount component mentioned

  3. Pls note :

    1. Table below showcase all The applicable models for the offer however LGEIL reserves the right to edit/ showcase all /Keep specific /delete models of both TV +Soundbar to be displayed on its website for the offer without any prior intimation

    2. LGEIL reserves the right to maintain/Change the discount percentage associated without any prior intimation

Applicable
TVs
Category

Audio
Model Suffix

OBS Buy Button
(Price to be displayed at website)

Additional discount in
Case of
Add-on
Bundle

Remarks

Validity

All Models of
OLED/QNED/NANOCELL/UHD/UHD-N
(102cm (42) & Above 4K TVs)
*refer point 6

S40T.DINDLLK

As
Per On-going Active Buy Button Price (BAU/Event Price/ AS per On-going Price EP)

8000

CIC Additional discount 2% & Weekly Offer shall be applicable over & above)
Additional Bank Cashback/Weekly offer will be applicable. For detail of cashback/EMI/ Offer Details/ Weekly Offers please visit. https://www.lg.com/in/

25 Sept-31st Dec_2025

S65TR.CINDLLK

5000

25 Sept-31st Dec_2025

S70TY.CINDLLK

2500

25 Sept-31st Dec_2025

S77TY.CINDLLK

3000

25 Sept-31st Dec_2025

SQ70TY.CINDLLK

2000

25 Sept-31st Dec_2025

SQ75TR.CINDLLK

6000

25 Sept-31st Dec_2025

Process Flow:

  1. This offer will be applicable for both

    1. Organic (customer who land at website by their own accord/or by clicking any banners/other possible reference) and

    2. CIC customers.(Customer who have consented & clicked specific LG Lead generation Ads & are reached out via LG agents)

  2. Organic Customer Journey:

    1. Step1 - Customer visits on LG.com TV Product Page

    2. Step 2 - Add on offer visible on select TV Product page

    3. Step 3 - Customer select the Add-on offer visible on the TV product page

    4. Step 4 - Total Amount visible to customer (TV + Soundbar)

    5. Step 5 - Customer click on checkout

    6. Step 6 - Customer to Enter Address and Make Payment from available payment options

  3. E-Promoter Journey:

    1. Step1 - Customers arriving through Facebook/Digital Media Leads will be informed by CIC agent about the offer and guided to LG.com TV Product Page

    2. Step 2 - Add on offer visible on select TV Product page

    3. Step 3 - Customer select the Add-on offer visible on the TV product page

    4. Step 4 - Total Amount visible to customer (TV + Soundbar)

    5. Step 5 - Customer click on checkout

    6. Step 6 - Customer to Enter Address and Make Payment from available payment options

  4. Offer conditions

    1. LGEIL reserves the right to display which TV +Soundbar to be shown at any given point of time

    2. Based on business condition may change product combination & associated discount percentage

    3. Complete offer can changed/cancelled/ paused without any prior intimation

    4. Products may Reach consumer separately with different delivery timelines

    5. In-case of Return /defectiveness etc. both the products have to be returned together to LGEIL

    6. Exclusive consumer offer applicable till promo stock last

    7. CIC Additional discount 2% & Weekly Offer shall be applicable over & above ( if new member 5% is re-started by Management, same to be applicable)

    8. Additionally Bank cashbacks/EMI/Weekly offers will be applicable .For detail of cashback/EMI/ Offer Details/ Weekly Offers please visit. https://www.lg.com/in/

    9. No Other Offers are applicable unless specifically mentioned

    10. LG shall assume no liability financial or otherwise and reserves the right to change, amend, modify, suspend, or terminate all or any part of the offer at any time without any notice, based on market conditions/stock availability.

  5. General Terms

    1. Finance Offers: All finance offers, if applicable, are subject to approval by finance companies/banks based on their respective terms and conditions and are subject to their assessment. LG does not influence these decisions. LG Electronics India Ltd. (LGEIL) assumes no responsibility regarding cashback offers.

    2. Protection of Personal Information: LG India is committed to protecting the personal information of its customers. By participating in this offer, the customer agrees to all the terms and conditions herein and consents to the processing of personal data, including for marketing and promotional communications, in accordance with LG's privacy policy.

    3. Decision Authority: LG's decisions on all matters relating to offers shall be final and binding. No claims or disputes will be entertained in this regard. LG reserves the right to modify, alter, withdraw, or extend the offer at any time without prior notice or justification.

    4. Product Representation: Images of products shown are for illustrative purposes only. Actual products may vary due to product enhancement.

    5. Dispute Resolution: All disputes shall be settled or adjudicated in courts located in New Delhi.

    6. Additional Information: For more details, please visit www.lg.com/in or contact the retailer or store manager.

  6. Duration of this campaign:

    1. Exclusive consumer offer applicable till promo stock last

    2. Duration : 25Sep'25 ~ 31 Dec'25

    3. Product Purchase period: 26Sep'25 ~ 30th Dec'25

  7. Indicative List of Applicable Models
    (For reference only/visit LG Dotcom Product Display Page to know eligibility of the exact model)

Category

Size Marker

Model. Suffix

NANO

65

65NANO83A6A.ATR

NANO

55

55NANO83A6A.ATR

NANO

43

43NANO83A6A.ATR

OLED

65

OLED65G56LA.ATR

OLED

55

OLED55G56LA.ATR

OLED

65

OLED65C56LA.ATR

OLED

55

OLED55C56LA.ATR

OLED

48

OLED48C56LA.ATR

OLED

42

OLED42C54LA.ATR

OLED

65

OLED65B56LA.ATR

OLED

55

OLED55B56LA.ATR

OLED

97

OLED97G56LA.ATRZ

OLED

77

OLED77G56LA.ATR

OLED

83

OLED83C56LA.ATR

OLED

77

OLED77C56LA.ATR

OLED

77

OLED77B56LA.ATR

QNED

65

65QNED92ALA.ATRQ

QNED

55

55QNED92ALA.ATRQ

QNED

65

65QNED8GA6A.ATR

QNED

55

55QNED8GA6A.ATR

QNED

65

65QNED8AA6A.ATR

QNED

55

55QNED8AA6A.ATR

QNED

43

43QNED8AA6A.ATR

QNED

65

65QNED8CA6A.ATR

QNED

55

55QNED8CA6A.ATR

QNED

43

43QNED8CA6A.ATR

QNED

50

50QNED8CA6A.ATR

QNED

50

50QNED8BA6A.ATR

QNED

75

75QNED92ALA.ATRQ

QNED

86

86QNED8GA6A.ATR

QNED

75

75QNED8GA6A.ATR

QNED

86

86QNED8CA6A.ATR

QNED

75

75QNED8CA6A.ATR

QNED

75

75QNED8BA6A.ATR

QNED

65

65QNED8BA6A.ATR

QNED

55

55QNED8BA6A.ATR

QNED

43

43QNED8BA6A.ATR

UHD

65

65UA83006LA.ATR

UHD

55

55UA83006LA.ATR

UHD

50

50UA83006LA.ATR

UHD

43

43UA83006LA.ATR

UHD

43

43UT73006LA.ATRQ

UHD

65

65UA82006LA.ATR

UHD

55

55UA82006LA.ATR

UHD

50

50UA82006LA.ATR

UHD

43

43UA82006LA.ATR

UHD

65

65UR75506LC.ATR

UHD

55

55UR75506LC.ATR

UHD

50

50UR75506LC.ATR

UHD

43

43UR75506LC.ATR

UHD

65

65UA82506LA.ATR

UHD

55

55UA82506LA.ATR

UHD

50

50UA82506LA.ATR

UHD

43

43UA82506LA.ATR

UHD

43

43UT73806LA.ATRQ

UHD

43

43UT73506LA.ATRQ

UHD-N

50

50NANO85A6A.ATR

UHD-N

86

86NANO85A6A.ATR

UHD-N

65

65NANO85A6A.ATR

UHD-N

55

55NANO85A6A.ATR

UHD-N

75

75NANO83A6A.ATR