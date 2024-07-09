Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
oled evo

A masterpiece perfected by
time-honed expertise.

The Next Generation of LG AI TVs

lg qned

It’s all about the new QNED

The Next Generation of LG AI TVs

An image of LG OLED C3 and a Soundbar on the wall of a city apartment with a music concert playing on screen. The "11 Years World's No.1 OLED TV" logo is also in the image.

LG OLED evo C3

TV and sound harmony

Feel the synchronictiy of LG OLED C3 and LG Soundbar SC9.

TV and sound harmony Learn more

What makes our TVs so great?

An alpha 11 AI Processor 4K.

Next-level chipsets

The webOS Re:New Program logo.

Free webOS upgrades

Graphics of LG OLED TV, LG Soundbar, and rear speakers.

The perfect LG Soundbar match

Why LG OLED evo?

why lg oled evo

LG OLED evo G4

A masterpiece perfected by
time-honed expertise.

A masterpiece perfected by<br>time-honed expertise. Buy Now
An alpha 11 AI Processor 4K on top of a motherboard, emitting purple and pink bolts of light.

alpha 11 AI Processor

11 years of expertise packed into one chipset

A whale jumping out of the water before a starry night sky. Above the whale is the phrase "up to 150% brighter".

Brightness Booster Max

Brightness, now 150% brighter

oled g4 one wall design

OLED Care+

Peace of mind prevails

Why QNED?

LG QNED

LG QNED MiniLED

It's all about the
new QNED

The alpha 8 AI Processor 4K is shown with orange light emanating from underneath. A red, yellow and purple spiral shape is shown between the words "Upgradeable webOS" and "webOS Re:New Program". LG QNED89, QNED90 and QNED99 TVs are shown in order from left to right. Each TV shows a colorful splash and the words "Ultra Big TV" are shown above the TVs.

Why LG Soundbar?

An aerial perspective of the LG Soundbar's Center Up firing speaker.

LG Soundbar 

Meet the top-tier soundbar
your LG TV deserves

LG TV and LG Soundbar are in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar.

Center UP-firing Channel 

Soundscapes put you at their epicenter

LG TV, LG Soundbar, rear speakers and a subwoofer are in a living room of a skyscraper, playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and rear speakers, looping around the sofa and living space. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

9.1.5ch Surround Sound

Mesmerizing sound all around

LG TV and LG Soundbar in a living room playing an orchestra performance. White waves of droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar and project from the TV, as subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

WOW Orchestra

Duets with your LG TV's sound

Buy LG TV Online At Best Price in India

With their sleek, clean styling and design, LG TVs are the focal point of any room. Patented technologies and innovative features allow our LED & OLED televisions to deliver unbeatable detail, colour and contrast. LG televisions offer high resolution picture quality with infinite detail. Learn more about our TV range below. 

Browse LG’s range of TVs

