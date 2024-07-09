Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Make your TV experience yours

Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge,

AI Chatbot, AI magic remote and Quick Card.

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

***AI Concierge, AI Chatbot and AI Voice recognition are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

****Screen images simulated.

The webOS logo hovering in the center on a black background, and the space below is illuminated with the logo colors of red, orange, and yellow. The words "webOS Re:New Program" are below the logo.

webOS Re:New Program

Every year, a new TV for 5 years

It's always as fresh as new, even as we add new features and convenience.

Five rectangles in different colors are staggered upwards, each labeled with a year from "webOS 24" to "webOS 28". Upward-pointing arrows are between the rectangles, labeled from "Upgrade 1" to "Upgrade 4".

With the webOS Re:New Program, customers can enjoy four upgrades over five years, ensuring a total of five webOS versions, including the current one at the time of purchase.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.

**Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

***Upgrades available for 2023 include UHD and above models.

My Profile

Your space is
dedicated to you

With My Profile, you can easily create a profile for each member of the family. Everyone gets a personal home screen, with custom content recommendations.

*Screen images simulated.

**Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

***10 profiles can be created and displayed on the home screen.

Quick Card

Take a shortcut to
your favorites

Just one click. Quick Card gets you to where you want in a second, whether that's your games hub, your favorite playlists, or your home office.

*Screen images simulated.

**Supported features, menus, and apps above may vary by country and upon release.

Sports Portal

A space for sports fans

Dive into the action from Sports Portal — the home of all your favorite sports with live games, match highlights, league tables, and more on one screen.

Sports Alert

Never miss a goal again

Set a Sports Alert for your favorite teams and get reminders about upcoming games, alerts about goals, and final scores as they happen.

Sports Mode

Goals and passes, sharp and clear

Switch to Sports Mode for a picture tailored to sports with the right brightness, contrast, acoustics, and smooth action.

*Screen images simulated.

**The service and league supported may vary by region and country.

***An internet connection is required.

****The Sports Alert Function is only available for teams and players registered via My Team. 

Multi View

Multiply your view,
multiply your fun

When one screen isn't enough, split it into 2-4 segments. Use your TV as a dual monitor for your PC, or add more screen to search on the web and to watch in PiP at the same time.

*Screen images simulated.

**Picture and sound settings on both screens are the same.

***Support for 2 screen / 4 screen mode varies by model and country. (3&4 screen mode is available only with M4 and G4 series.)

AI Picture Wizard

A picture tailored to your taste

Select your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.

*AI Picture Wizard is available on OLED M4, OLED G4, OLED C4, OLED CS4, OLED B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and 86NANO80.

Always Ready

Your assistant is always
ready to serve

Even when your TV is off, ask for information like the time, weather, sports alerts, and Google Calendar updates. Your assistant is always ready to help.

*Screen images simulated. 

**Always Ready feature is available with LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and 86NANO80.

An LG Magic Remote with the middle circular button, as neon pink light emanates around the button to highlight them. A pink signal is coming from the remote with pink speech bubble above the LG Magic Remote.

AI Magic Remote

The magic is in your hands

Free yourself from the constraints of old-fashioned buttons. The LG Magic Remote unlocks your LG TV's smart functionality with a click, scroll, or through AI Voice Recognition that changes the channel or recommends content when you speak into the mic.

*The Magic Remote's support, functions, and features may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

**An internet connection is required.

***AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

An LG TV displays an image of a woman and a dog in a vast field. At the bottom of the screen, the text "Get keyword recommendations every time you press the mic button on the remote control." is displayed next to a pink-purple circle graphic. Pink bars show the following keywords as recommendations: Dog shows, Animal animations, Documentaries, Movies with dogs, and Relaxation. In front of the LG TV, the LG Magic Remote is pointed toward the TV with neon purple concentric circles around the mic button. Next to the remote, a graphic of a finger pressing a button and the text "Short press" are displayed.

AI Concierge

Your favorites at your service

AI Concierge gets to know you through your search history, and recommends content and keyword presets including 'For you,' 'Recommended,' 'Trending now,' and 'Tips.'

*'For you' in AI Concierge can only be provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

**Keyword recommendations are based on search history and vary according to the app and time of day.

Before and After images of an LG TV are displayed side by side. The Before screen has a dark picture with a popup for the AI Help Desk. The user writes in the chat, "Screen is dark." The reply says, "Hello, it seems there is an issue with the screen. I'll resolve it quickly. By optimizing the screen settings, you can watch on a brighter and clearer screen." The user clicks on the Optimize button. The After screen has a brighter and clearer picture. The AI Help Desk chat popup says, "Optimizing the Screen Settings. Picture mode = vivid. Energy saving = max. Reduce blue light = on. Setting optimization is complete."

Accessibility

AI Chatbot makes TV more accessible for more of us

LG TV is for everyone with smart assistance from the built-in AI Chatbot and quick-to-access menus that let you control all your TV's accessibility settings easily.

*Screen images simulated.

**The service may vary by region and country.

***An internet connection is required.

****AI Chatbot is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

Room to Room Share

Move your
entertainment anywhere

Move rooms and pick up where you left off. Room-to-room share lets you watch your living room TV and the peripheral connected to it from your bedroom with

just a simple voice prompt.

*Only TVs connected to the same WiFi AP can be synced.

**The service supported may vary by region and country and supported peripheral may different.

***Sending and receiving compatibilities vary by different models. 

****The TV models capable of sending content are LG OLED Z2, G2, C2, CS, M3, Z3, G3, C3, M4, Z4, G4, and C4, and LG QNED95Q and QNED99T.

*****All LG Smart TVs released from 2020 onwards are capable of receiving content. 

Home Hub

Control your smart home
from one place

Home Hub enables seamless control of your smart ecosystem from your TV, including mobile, soundbar, and IoT devices like smart lighting, Heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning, etc.

*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

**Use of the hands-free voice function without a remote control is only possible with the alpha 9 AI Processor and alpha 11 AI Processor. It may vary depending on products and regions.

***Chromecast built-in service may not yet be available at the time of purchase of OLED CS4, but you will be able to enjoy the service after installing webOS software updates.

An LG TV mounted on a wall in a living room, displaying a lion and lion cub. A man sits in the foreground with a smartphone in his hand displaying the same image of lions. A graphic of three neon red curved bars is displayed just above the smartphone pointing toward the TV.

Mobile Connectivity

Cast your apps directly
onto your TV

See content from your iPhone or Android device on your LG TV screen effortlessly with Apple AirPlay and

Chromecast built-in.

*Screen images simulated.

**Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

***Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast Built-in, and may vary by region, and language.

****LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app. 

*****Chromecast built-in service may not yet be available at the time of purchase of OLED CS4, but you will be able to enjoy the service after installing webOS software updates. 

LG OLED evo TV C4, evo G4, and B4 standing in a line against a black backdrop with subtle swirls of color. The "World's number 1 OLED TV for 11 Years" emblem is in the image. A disclaimer reads: "Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013 to 2023. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details."

ALL-NEW LG OLED

11 years later, Still on top

11 years later, Still on top