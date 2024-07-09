LG UM77 43 (108.22 cm) 4K Smart UHD TV

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
43UM7790PTA

front view
Google Assistant

Alexa Built-in

Google Assistant

Apple HomeKit

Netflix

Prime video

Hotstar

Youtube

LG Ultra HD TV AI ThinQ™


AI Smart.
The New Smart Evolved by AI

Expand your TV viewing experience with both built-in Google Assistant and Alexa (No external devices required). Just ask, and LG AI TV satisfies your curiosity in your interest, offers recommendations as per your tastes and controls devices on your demand.
<br>AI Smart. <br>The New Smart Evolved by AI Learn more

*Google Assistant activated by "Microphone Button", Amazon Alexa activated by "Prime Video" button.
*The actual product may differ from image shown.

LG Ultra HD TV 4K

4K Resolution on IPS Display

Experience more realistic 4K images with fine detail and vivid color
on the IPS display offering four times greater resolution than Full HD.

*The IPS panel is not applied to all LG UHD TV models.

LG Ultra HD TV Wide Viewing Angle

True Immersion.
Even at A Wide Viewing Angle

Wherever you sit, the IPS 4K panel's wide viewing angle keeps you enthralled with spectacular realism— maintaining color accuracy even from the sides and allows everyone to enjoy realistic picture.

*The conventional mentioned in this content means TVs without in-plane switching technology, and the images are simulated.

LG Ultra HD TV DTS Virtual:X

DTS Virtual:X Adding
Another Dimension to Sound

You will enjoy rich, flawless, multi-dimensional audio as the built-in speakers on your TV deliver sound from all angles.
LG 35W Built In Woofer Smart TV

35W Built In Woofer

Ultimate in Sound "Powerful Sound". 35 W powerful sound with Dolby digital plus and DTS support
LG Ultra HD TV Apple AirPlay


Airplay2-Connect your Apple devices Seamlessly

Seamlessly connect your Apple devices to your TV to play videos, music, photos and more content directly to your TV. You can enjoy the high quality contents from the largest video libraries, iTunes.
LG Ultra HD TV Home Dashboard
Home Dashboard

Home at Your Command.
All in One Place.

Using the intuitive Home Dashboard, you can access connected smart devices remotely from one big screen. Create your unique daily routine with the Magic Remote.
LG Ultra HD TV 4K Active HDR

4K Active HDR
for Incredible Detail

4K Active HDR optimizes every scene, delivering delicate detail and rich color. The multi-HDR format, including HDR10 and HLG, coupled with LG's dynamic scene-by-scene adjustment technology, lets you enjoy any video content in amazing HDR quality.
LG Ultra HD TV With Quad Core Processor

Quad Core Processor
The Origin of 4K Images

A fast, accurate quad-core processor eliminates noise and creates more dynamic color and contrast. Low-resolution images are up-scaled and reproduced at close to 4K quality images.
LG UHD Advanced Color Enhancer

Advanced Color Enhancer

No matter how dark or bright the image is, the Advanced Color Enhancer dynamically adjusts the color and contrast for more vivid, vibrant images.

*The conventional mentioned in this content is based on the previous LG models and the images are simulated.

LG UHD TV One Touch Sound Tuning

One Touch Sound Tuning

Get the best sound no matter how you have arranged your room and where you are sitting. With 1 Touch Sound Tuning technology recognizing your watching spot, you can fully enjoy the optimized sound.

*This feature is available by turning on One Touch Sound Tuning in sound setting mode.

LG UHD Magic Remote

Magic Remote

Feel the magic with Bluetooth based LG Magic Motion Remote that can work from any direction. So no more standing in front of your TV or Set Top Box to operate it, you can do so from any corner of the room.
LG Ultra HD TV WebOS

Live Smarter with AI ThinQ™

Now enjoy your favourite movies & TV series on Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime and many more on your LG Smart TV with WebOS.
LG Connect Ultra HD TV

Choose, Connect and Enjoy

Enjoy your favourite movies or any content on your TV in higher resolution by connecting your USB or other external hard drives. Also, connect your Bluetooth Headset or HTS/Sound Bar Wirelessly with TV through 2 Way Bluetooth connectivity.
LG Design Ultra HD TV

Simple yet Exquisite Design

A slim bezel and sleek modern lines add a premium design aesthetic to your space and enhance your viewing experience.

*The actual product may differ from image shown.

All Spec

PICTURE(PANEL)

  • Resolution

    Ultra HD 3840 x 2160

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

PICTURE(PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    Quad Core Processor 4K

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • HDR

    4K Active HDR

  • HDR 10 Pro

    Yes

  • HLG

    Yes

  • HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • Color Enhancer

    Advanced color enhancer

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • True Color Accuracy

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

AI FEATURES(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

  • LG AI ThinQ™

    Yes

  • Google Assistant

    Google Assistant (Built-in)

  • Amazon Alexa

    Alexa (Built-in)

  • Apple

    Apple Airplay 2, Apple HomeKit

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • AI Functions

    AI UX, AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit, Conversational AI

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

SMART TV FEATURES

  • Operating System

    LG webOS Smart TV

  • Magic Remote Control

    Yes (Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Direct Keys (Apps)

    Netflix, Prime Video

AUDIO

  • Speaker System

    2.1Ch Speaker

  • Audio Output (rms)

    35W

  • Sub Woofer

    Yes (15W)

  • Speaker Direction

    Front Firing

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wi-Fi (Built-in)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V 5.0)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Share & Control

    Yes

  • Magic Mobile Connection

    Yes

INPUTS & OUTPUTS

  • HDMI Input

    2 (Side) /1 (Rear)

  • USB Ports

    1 (Side) /1 (Rear)

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    ARC (HDMI 2)

  • RF Input

    1 (Rear, RF)

  • LAN

    1 (Rear)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1 (Rear)

  • HDMI Version

    HDMI 2.0

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Power Consumption Standby Mode

    Under 0.5 W

DIMENSION SET

  • Set Weight (without Stand ) Kg

    9.5

  • Set Weight (With Stand) Kg

    9.6

  • Set Weight (In Carton) Kg

    12.0

  • Set WXHXD (without Stand ) mm

    977 x 593 (With Reflector) x 94.4: (26.7)

  • Set WXHXD (with Stand ) mm

    977 x 629 x 216

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Magic Remote

    Yes

  • e-manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd﻿. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )

  • Imported By

    Manufactured in India-LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd﻿. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )

What people are saying

