LG UQ75 50 (126cm) 4K UHD Smart TV | WebOS | Active HDR

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
AI Brightness Control
A screen, depicting an image of a forest, having its brightness being adjusted for depending on the surrounding.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Smart beyond what you think
Details showing logos of Hey Google, alexa, Apple Airplay, and Apple HomeKit in which ThinQ AI is compatible with.
*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
My profile
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.
Sport Alert
*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*4K Ultra HD limitations apply. Visit http://go.nflx.me/4K
HDR10 Pro
FILMMAKER MODE™
All your favorites in one place.
*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney+.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*®2022 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC. All Rights Reserved. HBO Max™ is used under license. HBO Max subscription required.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported service may differ by country.
Game Dashboard & Optimizer
HGiG
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Content on box may vary by model or country.
Key Specs
-
Refresh Rate
Refresh Rate 60Hz
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Active HDR
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Resolution
3840*2160
-
Refresh Rate
Refresh Rate 60Hz
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Active HDR
-
Picture Mode
Yes 9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-/Yes/Yes
SMART TV
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Ready
-
Magic Remote Control
Ready
-
Room to Room Share
Yes
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
AI Sound (virtual surround 5.1 up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Clear Voice Pro
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Ready
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
CONNECTIVITY
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Yes (Rear)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
1 (Rear, RF)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz (Differ by region)
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5 W
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Imported By
Manufactured in India-LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
L-con
-
Power Cable
Yes (Detached)
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AAA x 2EA)
