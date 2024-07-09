LG UN73 55 (139 cm) 4K Smart UHD TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The Real 4K TV for all your entertainment needs
LG 55UN7350PTD Real 4K
*The actual product may differ from image shown.
Enhance everything you watch
LG 55UN7350PTD Quad Core Processor
Your central hub of convenience
LG 55UN7350PTD AI ThinQ
*Supported service may differ by country.
Bring theater home
LG 55UN7350PTD Cinema Experience
*FILMMAKER MODE™ logo is a trademark of UHD Aliance, Inc.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple TV+ is a trademark of Apple Inc.
**Disney+ content available on Hotstar App.
Win the game with LG UHD TV
LG 55UN7350PTD Gaming Experience
Feel the stadium atmosphere
LG 55UN7350PTD Sports Experience
*Connection Available : LG PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5, RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5.
Live smarter with the new webOS
LG 55UN7350PTD WebOS
Designed for your space and entertainment
LG 55UN7350PTD Design
Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Refresh Rate
50Hz
-
Picture Processor
Quad Core Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Active HDR
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
2.0 Ch Speaker
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Display Resolution
Ultra HD 3840 x 2160
-
Refresh Rate
50Hz
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
Quad Core Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Active HDR
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes (MR)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
SMART TV
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Apple Airplay 2, Apple HomeKit
-
Operating System (OS)
LG webOS
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Yes
-
Multi View
Yes
AUDIO
-
AI Sound
AI Sound
-
Clear Voice Pro
Clear Voice III
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
2.0 Ch Speaker
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
ARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (V 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1 (Rear)
-
HDMI Input
2 (Side) /1 (Rear)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
1 (Rear)
-
USB Input
1 (Side) /1 (Rear)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.5W
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Imported By
Manufactured in India-LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes
What people are saying
