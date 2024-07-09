LG UHD TV UQ80 55 (139cm) 4K Smart TV| WebOS | ThinQ AI | Active HDR

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*86 (218.44cm) UQ90 features α7 Gen5 AI Processor.
AI Brightness Control
A screen, depicting an image of a forest, having its brightness being adjusted for depending on the surrounding.
*86 (218.44cm) UQ90 features α7 Gen5 AI Processor.
*UQ80/75/70 feature virtual surround 5.1 up-mix.
Smart beyond what you think
Details showing logos of alexa, Apple Airplay, and Apple HomeKit in which ThinQ AI is compatible with.
My profile
Sport Alert
HDR10 Pro
FILMMAKER MODE™
All your favorites in one place.
Game Dashboard & Optimizer
HGiG
All Spec
PICTURE(PANEL)
-
Resolution
Ultra HD 3840 x 2160
-
Display Type
4K UHD
PICTURE(PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
HDR 10 Pro
Yes
-
HLG
Yes
-
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
4K Upscaler
GAMING FEATURES
-
HGiG Mode
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
Game Genre
Yes
-
Game Dashboard
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes
AI FEATURES(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)
-
LG AI ThinQ™
Yes
-
Google Assistant
Yes
-
Amazon Alexa
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
-
AI Brightness
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
AI Functions
AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Google Home Connection
Yes
-
Amazon Echo Connection
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
Yes
SMART TV FEATURES
-
Operating System
LG webOS Smart TV
-
My Profile (Content Recommendation)
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Yes (Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Direct Keys (Apps)
Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar
AUDIO
-
Speaker System
2.0 Ch Speaker
-
Audio Output (rms)
20W
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
AI Sound Pro/ AI Sound
AI Sound(Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveling
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice Pro
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes ( 2 Way Playback)
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wi-Fi (Built-in)
Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
INPUTS & OUTPUTS
-
HDMI Input
1 (Rear) / 2 (Side)
-
USB Ports
1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
RF Input
1 (Side)
-
LAN
1 (Rear)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1 (Rear)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Power Consumption Standby Mode
Under 0.5 W
DIMENSION SET
-
Set Weight (without Stand ) Kg
14.0
-
Set Weight (With Stand) Kg
14.2
-
Set Weight (In Carton) Kg
19.2
-
Set WXHXD (without Stand ) mm
1235 x 715 x 57.5
-
Set WXHXD (with Stand ) mm
1235 x 776 x 231
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Magic Remote
Yes
-
e-manual
Yes
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )
-
Imported By
Manufactured in India-LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )
