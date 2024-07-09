Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG NanoCell TV NANO73 43 (108cm) 4K Smart TV | WebOS | ThinQ AI | Active HDR

43NANO73SQA

(3)
A front view of the LG NanoCell TV

Blooming with the
essence of pure colour

Experience colour anew with Pure Colours and Real 4K on LG NanoCell TV.

NanoCell Technology

Essential colour technology

LG NanoCell technology uses nanoparticles to filter out impure colours from RGB wavelengths.

α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

Remastered pure colour
powered by processing

The α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K analyses the original content and optimizes it for improved quality.

AI Brightness Control

Automatically adjusts your screen's brightness to match the surrounding ambient lighting levels, ensuring optimal viewing in any setting.

A screen, half in darkness, half in light, shows an image of colourful macarons. The brightness is adjusted to each side.

AI Sound Pro

Enjoy immersive audio with AI Sound Pro. AI deep learning algorithms convert 2 channels of audio into 5.1.2 virtual surround, allowing any content to be appreciated with rich, enhanced sound. AI Sound Pro also adjusts sound settings based on the type of content you're enjoying for an exceptional audio-visual experience no matter what.
An epic battle plays out on screen. Arrows show sound flowing from the TV coming from multiple directions and sources.

ThinQ AI

Convenience
customized to fit you

LG NanoCell TV features a convenient voice-activated interface that's totally personalized for you.

Smart Assistant & Connectivity

LG NanoCell takes convenience to a new level with support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay, and Homekit. Conveniently monitor connected appliances, check information almost instantly with just your voice.

A remote control with a speech bubble reading "Find me landscapes." Logos of affiliated OTT services are pictured.

My Profile

Set a personalized profile for every member of the family to quickly find the content you want and select frequently used apps with ease.
LG NanoCell TV showing three different users' LG Account pages and customized recommendations.

Sports Alert

Don't miss out on updates from your favourite teams and most important matches.
A game notification appears at the bottom of the screen. After clicking "Watch" the channel changes to a soccer match.

*Google is a trademark of Google LLC.
*Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.

 

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.

 

*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.

 

*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

NanoCell Cinema

Bring fantasy to your home

Enjoy your favourite movies in stunning Pure Colour on LG NanoCell TV's ultra-large screen.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Enjoy movies as the director intended, without adjustments to the texture or other visual settings of the film.

A filmmaker is sitting at a desk using two montiors to edit the colours of a video.

HDR 10 Pro

By applying dynamic tone mapping on a frame-by-frame basis, all types of content are displayed with greater contrast for a more impactful and immersive viewing experience.

A screen shows a scene from Avengers Endgame. Below, a diagram shows two of the above image, divided to show contrast.

A screen shows a scene from Avengers Endgame. Below, a diagram shows two of the above image, divided to show contrast.

*Supported service may differ by country.

 

*Subscription required to access Disney+.

NanoCell Gaming

AAA gaming begins here

Transform your experience with fast, smooth gaming and feel like you're truly immersed in the game.

Game Optimizer & Dashboard

Streamline your gaming experience. Access various settings on a single menu for faster, more intuitive operation.

A gaming menu with features like Low Latency and FPS and settings like Game Optimizer and Dark Room Mode is shown.

Game-changing specs

Enjoy high-speed HDR gaming on NanoCell TV with the latest gaming specifications, including ALLM, eARC, and HGiG. An enhanced audio system helps you become even more immersed in the game.

A still from a racing game showing the enhanced image quality provided by HGIG and ALLM compared to the image without.

*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make guidelines available for the public in order to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

Entertainment

All your favorites in one place.

Ready for movie night. All set up for binging. Find virtually anything to watch on the available streaming apps. With Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+ and many more, something exciting is always showing.

All your favorites in one place.1

*Netflix streaming membership required.
**Disney+ content available on Hotstar App.
***Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
****Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
******Supported service may differ by country.

LG NanoCell TV's recyclable box with flowers and plants sprouting from the top of the box.

Just one more thing
to love about NanoCell

LG NanoCell's packaging has been redesigned using single colour printing and a recyclable box.

*Content on box may vary by model or country.

Print

All Spec

PICTURE(PANEL)

  • Resolution

    Ultra HD 3840 x 2160

  • Display Type

    4K NanoCell

PICTURE(PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • HDR

    Active HDR

  • HDR 10 Pro

    Yes

  • HLG

    Yes

  • HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Nano Color

  • Billion Rich Color

    Yes

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

GAMING FEATURES

  • HGiG Mode

    Yes

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • Game Genre

    Yes

  • Game Dashboard

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes

AI FEATURES(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

  • LG AI ThinQ™

    Yes

  • Google Assistant

    Yes

  • Amazon Alexa

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • AI Brightness

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • AI Functions

    AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Google Home Connection

    Yes

  • Amazon Echo Connection

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Homekit

    Yes

SMART TV FEATURES

  • Operating System

    LG webOS Smart TV

  • My Profile (Content Recommendation)

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Yes (Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)

  • Magic Tap

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Direct Keys (Apps)

    Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

AUDIO

  • Speaker System

    2.0 Ch Speaker

  • Audio Output (rms)

    20W

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • AI Sound Pro/ AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveling

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice Pro

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wi-Fi (Built-in)

    Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V 5.0)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

INPUTS & OUTPUTS

  • HDMI Input

    1 (Rear) / 2 (Side)

  • USB Ports

    1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • RF Input

    1 (Side)

  • LAN

    1 (Rear)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1 (Rear)

  • HDMI Version

    HDMI 2.0

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Power Consumption Standby Mode

    Under 0.5 W

DIMENSION SET

  • Set Weight (without Stand ) Kg

    9.2

  • Set Weight (With Stand) Kg

    9.3

  • Set Weight (In Carton) Kg

    11.0

  • Set WXHXD (without Stand ) mm

    967 x 564 x 57.7

  • Set WXHXD (with Stand ) mm

    967 x 622 x 216

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Magic Remote

    Yes

  • e-manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd﻿. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )

  • Imported By

    Manufactured in India-LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd﻿. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )

What people are saying

