LG NanoCell TV NANO75 43 (108cm) 4K Smart TV | WebOS | ThinQ AI | Active HDR

AI Brightness Control
A screen, half in darkness, half in light, shows an image of colourful macarons. The brightness is adjusted to each side.
AI Sound Pro
Smart Assistant & Connectivity
A remote control with a speech bubble reading "Find me landscapes." Logos of affiliated OTT services are pictured.
My Profile
Sports Alert
FILMMAKER MODE™
A filmmaker is sitting at a desk using two montiors to edit the colours of a video.
HDR 10 Pro
A screen shows a scene from Avengers Endgame. Below, a diagram shows two of the above image, divided to show contrast.
A screen shows a scene from Avengers Endgame. Below, a diagram shows two of the above image, divided to show contrast.
Game Optimizer & Dashboard
A gaming menu with features like Low Latency and FPS and settings like Game Optimizer and Dark Room Mode is shown.
Game-changing specs
A still from a racing game showing the enhanced image quality provided by HGIG and ALLM compared to the image without.
All your favorites in one place.
Entertainment
Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K NanoCell
-
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
-
Wide Color Gamut
Nano Color
-
Picture Processor
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Active HDR
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
2.0 Ch Speaker
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K NanoCell
-
Display Resolution
Ultra HD 3840 x 2160
-
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
-
Wide Color Gamut
Nano Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Active HDR
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
SMART TV
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
LG webOS Smart TV
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Yes (Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)
AUDIO
-
Clear Voice Pro
Clear Voice Pro
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
-
Audio Output
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
2.0 Ch Speaker
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1 (Rear)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
1 (Side)
-
USB Input
1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)
-
Wi-Fi
1 (Rear) / 2 (Side)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5 W
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India (P) Ltd.
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Yes
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes
