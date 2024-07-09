Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG OLED evo C2 55 (139cm) 4K Smart TV | TV Wall Design | WebOS | Dolby Vision

OLED55C2PSC

(5)
LG OLED55C2PSC Front view

Rollable-shahrukh




*The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

2022 CES Innovation Award Logo.

CES 2022 Innovation Award

LG C2

Honoree of the Gaming category1.

T3 Best of CES 2022 Logo.

T3 Best of CES 2022

LG 42C2

"Includes LG's most advanced image processing yet to make everything look great on its 4K screen."

TechRadar Logo.

TechRadar

LG 65C2

"C2 showcases everything we love about OLED technology."(04/2022)

What Hi-Fi? Logo.

What Hi-Fi?

LG 65C2

"C2 is the performance-per-pound champ of 2022..."(05/2022)

HDTVTest Logo.

HDTVTest

LG 42C2

42C2 delivers the best overall picture quality in the 40 to 43 (109.22 cm) size class.

AVForums Logo.

AVForums

LG 65C2

there is an obvious step up in image quality and video processing thanks to the a9 Gen5 AI processor

T3 Logo.

T3

LG 65C2

"The best OLED TV for most people in 2022."(04/2022)

AVForums Logo.

AVForums

LG 42C2

The LG 42 (106.68cm) C2 is probably the best small-screen TV on the market

Red Dot Design Logo.

Red Dot Design

LG 77C2

iF Design Logo.

iF Design

LG 77C2, LG 65C2

Your window to a bright new world.

*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Brightness Booster

OLED that shines bright.

Heightening the vivid beauty of LG OLED self-lit pixels. Brightness Booster takes refinements by the α9 Gen 5 AI processor to the next level, delivering up to 20%2 more luminance. Now, visuals looks bolder with superior light efficiency.

 

Find out more

*Screen images simulated.

a9 Gen 5 AI Processor

Beauty meets brains.

The brains behind the beauty. Following deep learning advancements, LG's α9 Gen 5 AI Processor uses Body and Object Enhancing to detect and sharpen people and things in the frame. Foreground and Background Enhancing maximizes the field of depth for outstandingly lifelike image quality.
FIND OUT MORE

*Screen images simulated.

Infinite Contrast

Dazzling darks, luminous lights.

With no backlight to dull their impact,self-lit pixels achieve the deepest blacks for crisp contrast in every light. Visuals are more defined, so you can make out subtle details your eyes usually miss.

*Screen images simulated.

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

The details set the tone.

All-new Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro goes deeper to improve the picture. Previously, it elevated just the frames. Now, the technique hones in on over 5000 blocks across the screen for more vivid HDR down to each last detail.

*Screen images simulated.

Immersive Surround Sound

Sounds like you're in the scene.

The α9 Gen 5 AI Processor up-mixes 2-channel audio into virtual 7.1.2 channel sound. Feel the action and chaos around you, just like you're the main character of the movie.

People sit on a couch watching a concert with bubbles depicting surround sound around them.

*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

ThinQ AI & webOS

Television just for you.

Need inspiration for movie night? ThinQ gives recommendations based on your taste. Set up profiles for everyone at home to quickly dive back into their favorite TV series and receive tailored news and sports updates.
FIND OUT MORE

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.

Seamless Screen

The minimalist view.

With bezels this narrow, be fully immersed in the picture with nothing to distract your view3. The unbelievably slim design4 fits seamlessly into your home with the stylish Floor Stand and Gallery Stand.
FIND OUT MORE

An LG OLED C2 with Floor Stand is in the corner of a mint-colored room. An LG OLED C2 with Gallery Stand sits in front of a large window in a modern room. An LG OLED C2 sits on a vintage TV cabinet in a lime green room with colorful art and furnishings. A close-up angled view of LG OLED C2's base.

*Floor Stand is supported by 48C2 and 42C2.
**Gallery Stand is supported by 65C2 and 55C2.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Vast Size Range

Find your fit.

Whether you need a display for your game cave or home cinema, with sizes from 42 (106cm) to 83 (210cm), the ideal choice is waiting.

LG OLED C2 TV lineup in various sizes from 42 (106.68cm) to 83 (210.82cm)

True Cinema Experience

Now, you're the main character.

Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos come together for sensational immersion. Using LG's α9 Gen 5 AI Processor, Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail adds extraordinary depth and brings out subtle textures.
FIND OUT MORE

People sit on a couch watching an action movie with a huge bubble around them and the television depicting movie immersion.

*Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update due for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Entertainment

All your favorites in one place.

Ready for movie night. All set up for binging. Find virtually anything to watch on the available streaming apps. With Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+ and many more, something exciting is always showing.
FIND OUT MORE

A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.

*Netflix streaming membership required.
**Disney+ content available on Hotstar App.
***Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
****Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
******Supported service may differ by country.

Ultimate Gaming

Powerful winning machine.

Up your play with the first televisions in the industry to support Dolby Vision Gaming 4K at 120Hz for more fluid and realistic gaming. With a 0.1ms response time, NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR support, even ultra-fast action appears clear and smooth.
FIND OUT MORE

Two people sit on a couch playing a racing game with a controller and LG OLED G2 in a living room.

*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Eco-friendly LG OLED cardboard packaging depicted around thriving trees and mountains.

Sustainability

Made with the planet in mind.

Made of composite materials and UL ECV-certified recycled plastics, C2 is now 39% lighter. This SGS-certified TV has a high recycling rate, lack of hazardous substances like Cd and InP, and is energy efficient. It’s also Carbon Trust certified for reduced carbon emissions, from production to disposal, and boxed with just enough packaging to get to you safely — a single recyclable cardboard box.
Made with the planet in mind. OUR MISSION FOR THE PLANET

*Only 65G2 is shown in the image for example purposes. All 2022 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packaging.
**65C2 Stand model is at a minimum 39% lighter than the C1 series.
***The 'Reducing CO2' footprint label applies to 65C2 only. All other C2 models feature a 'CO2 Measured' label.
****UL ECV certification based on TV frame and back cover. Percentage of recycled content varies by model and size.

 

1.CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
2.Comparison based on internal LG testing of LG OLED TV Full White measurements, excluding the OLED evo series. Brightness Booster improvements do not apply to 48/42C2.
3.The cable may be visible depending on installation environment.
4.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
5.Netflix streaming membership required.
6.Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2022 Disney and its related entities.
7.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
8.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
9.©2022 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC. All Rights Reserved. HBO MaxTM is used under license.
10.Supported service may differ by country.

All Spec

PICTURE(PANEL)

  • Resolution

    Ultra HD 3840 x 2160

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Eye Comfort Display

    Yes

PICTURE(PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ

    Yes

  • HDR 10 Pro

    Yes

  • HLG

    Yes

  • HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Pro)

  • Dynamic Vivid

    Yes

  • Perfect Black

    Infinite Contrast

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Perfect Color

  • Billion Rich Color

    Yes

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler

    AI 4K Upscaler

  • Motion Pro

    OLED Motion

GAMING FEATURES

  • G-Sync Compatible

    Yes

  • FreeSync™ Compatible

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • Game Genre

    Yes

  • Game Dashboard

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes

AI FEATURES(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

  • LG AI ThinQ™

    Yes

  • Google Assistant

    Yes

  • Amazon Alexa

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Yes

  • AI Picture Pro/ AI Picture

    AI Picture Pro

  • AI Brightness

    Yes

  • Scene Analysis

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • AI Functions

    AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

  • Google Home Connection

    Yes

  • Amazon Echo Connection

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Homekit

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

SMART TV FEATURES

  • Operating System

    LG webOS Smart TV

  • My Profile (Content Recommendation)

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Yes (Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)

  • Magic Tap

    Yes

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Direct Keys (Apps)

    Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

  • Multi view

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Speaker System

    2.2 Ch Speaker

  • Audio Output (rms)

    40W

  • Sub Woofer

    Yes (20W)

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • AI Sound Pro/ AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveling

    Yes

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Separate Dongle to be purchased)

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice Pro

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes ( 2 Way Playback)

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wi-Fi (Built-in)

    Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V 5.0)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

INPUTS & OUTPUTS

  • HDMI Input

    4 (Side)

  • USB Ports

    3 (Side)

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • RF Input

    1 (Side)

  • LAN

    1 (Side)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1 (Side)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Power Consumption Standby Mode

    Under 0.5 W

DIMENSION SET

  • Set Weight (without Stand ) Kg

    12.7

  • Set Weight (With Stand) Kg

    14.4

  • Set Weight (In Carton) Kg

    18.0

  • Set WXHXD (without Stand ) mm

    1222 x 703 x 45.1

  • Set WXHXD (with Stand ) mm

    1222 x 756 x 215

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Magic Remote

    Yes

  • e-manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd﻿. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )

  • Imported By

    Manufactured in India-LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd﻿. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )

What people are saying

