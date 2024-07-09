Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 55 (139 cm) LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV 2024

(3)
Front view with LG OLED evo TV, OLED C4, 11 Years of world number 1 OLED Emblem and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise

Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.

*Screen images simulated.

WEB OS

A gold emblem of World's number 1 OLED TV for 11 Years against a black backdrop. A spotlight shines on the emblem, and gold abstract stars fill the sky above it.

The World's No.1

11 years later,
still on top

Our reign as the world's favorite OLED continues.

11 years later,<br/>still on top Find out More

*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

What makes LG OLED evo AI stand apart?

LG's alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7 on top of a motherboard, emitting green bolts of light. Brightness Booster with a side face image of a white leopard. Ultra slim and LG Soundbar-ready as they are placed flat against the wall in a modern living space. OLED TV with the OLED Care menu is selected in the support menu that is up on the screen.
alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7

Only α makes OLED
as vivid as this

The alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7 chip redefines OLED with refinements that add transformative yet lifelike detail.

LG's alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7 barely visible amidst darkness. The AI Processor lights up green, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

1.5x

Faster AI Performance

4.5x

Improved Graphics

2.2x

Processing Speeds

*Comparison is based on a conventional TV with alpha 5 AI Processor. 

**Screen images simulated. 

Intelligence that refines the OLED experience

LG OLED in a modern living space displaying a musical performance on screen. Blue circular waves depicting personalization surround the TV and space. A woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull. LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.
AI Customization

Syncs with how you watch

 

 

 

A gallery featuring 6 images of hot air balloons in the sky are shown. Two images are selected. Next, a gallery featuring 6 images of people blowing bubbles appears. 2 more are selected. A black screen appears with a pink and purple loading icon. A mystical landscape appears, and refinements appear gradually from left to right.

A picture tailored to your taste

Select your favorite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.

LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment. A grid overlay appears over the image like a scan of the space, and then blue soundwaves project from the screen, perfectly filling the room with sound.

AI Acoustic Tuning

The optimal audio
fits your space

The sound system detects the layout of your room and where you're sitting to create a dome of sound around you, perfectly tuned to your room's unique acoustics.

LG OLED TV in a modern living space in nighttime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

night

LG OLED TV in a modern living space in daytime. The screen image of the aurora borealis is displayed with the ideal brightness levels.

day

Intelligence that's bright in any light

Come day or night, Brightness Control detects the light in your space and balances the picture accordingly for crisp and clear visuals.

AI Picture Pro

Insane realism with
authentic charm

AI Super Upscaling

AI fine-tunes the resolution

After classifying the frame, AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution realistically elevate scenes.

*Screen images simulated.

AI Sound Pro

Hear every detail of
the soundscape

LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.

Virtual 9.1.2ch Surround

Lifelike audio soars through your space

Experience the insane immersion of an all-encompassing 9.1.2 virtual surround sound system.

A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

Dynamic Sound Booster

Impactful sound resonates

AI processor refinements give your sound a dynamic boost packed with power.

LG OLED TV showing musicians performing, with bright circle graphics around the microphones and instruments.

Adaptive Sound Control

Sound suits whatever you watch

Adaptive Sound Control balances the audio according to the genre in real-time for rich clarity.

*Screen images simulated.

**Must be activated through the sound mode menu.

***Sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

Brightness Booster

Illuminating a brighter picture

Brightness Booster's improved Light Boosting Algorithm lights up the picture with even more clarity.

*30% brighter applies to 55(139cm)/65(164cm)/77(195cm)/83(210cm) C4. 

**Brightness differs by series and size.

***Screen images simulated.

A white leopard showing its side face on the left side of the image. The words "Up to 30% brighter" appear on the left.

SELF LIT OLED 4K

Backlight-free brings
boundless beauty

Rather than relying on an additional backlight, LG OLED's self lit pixels illuminate independently. The result is true-to-life color, perfect blacks that never gray, and a picture beyond compare. With Eye Comfort Technology's low-blue light, flicker-free, and discomfort glare-free certifications, watch for longer without eye strain.

*Screen images simulated.

A video shows a side view of the 4 layers of a TV: a backlight, TFT & OLED, Film, & Glass. The backlight disappears, and the other 3 come together and then rotate upwards to show the full TV from a front view.

Endless contrast creates infinite impact

Scenes burst boldly into life where the darkest shadows and brightest lights intertwine.

The Milky Way fills the night sky above a canyon scene. Above the image, "gray is not black" is written in white block capitals against a black backdrop. The screen is split into two sides and marked "Others" and "LG OLED." The other side is noticeably dimmer and lower in contrast, whereas the LG OLED side is bright with high contrast. The LG OLED side also features Discomfort Glare Free and Perfect Black technology certifications.

*Screen Images simulated.

**‘Others’ refer to it as a non-glossy OLED.

***LG OLED TV panels are certified Discomfort Glare Free by UL based on the Unified Glare Rating (UGR) evaluation method.

****Verification issued when UGR is less than 22 when watching TV between 70 lux and 300 lux.

*****LG OLED display only applied to C4, B4, and CS4 was verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

A bustling city scene in the early evening with bold colors and contrast.

100% Color Fidelity & Volume

Scenes shine with lifelike colors

100% color volume boosts rich hues, while 100% color fidelity preserves shades without distortion.

*LG OLED Panel is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity measured to CIE DE2000 with 125 color patterns.

**Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek. 

OLED TV is standing on the right side of the image. The Support menu is up on the screen, and the OLED Care menu is selected.

OLED Care

Boost the longevity of
your OLED

Relax more and enjoy more with integrated panel care that keeps
your screen like new for longer.

LG OLED TV, OLED C4 facing 45 degrees to the left displaying a beautiful sunset with a boat on a lake, as TV is attached to an LG Soundbar via the Synergy bracket in a minimalist living space.

Ultra Slim Design

Elegance in simplicity

An angled perspective of the bottom corner of OLED C4 showing an abstract artwork on the screen. OLED C4 and an LG Soundbar in a clean living space flat against the wall with an orchestral performance playing on screen.

Experience the ultra-
slim sensation

A minimalist design with narrow bezels ensures a clean presence for sleek elegance and your full focus.

*Bezel size differs by series and size.

Best Harmony with LG Audio

The top-tier soundbar worthy
of the best-in-class LG OLED

Synergy Bracket

Designed to amplify sight and sound

The Synergy Bracket holds your LG Soundbar in the sweet spot for optimal audio and aesthetics.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

**Soundbar SC9 matches with OLED C2 / C3 and C4.

A remote control pointed at an LG OLED TV showing settings on the right side of the screen.

WOW Interface

Simplicity at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface on LG TV for simple soundbar control, like modes, profiles, and handy features.

LG OLED TV and soundbar mounted on the wall in a living room and bright shape graphics all around the room.

WOW Orchestra

Every picture is perfectly on pitch

WOW Orchestra brings the unique sound of your LG Soundbar and LG OLED together in synergy.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

****WOW Interface / WOW Orchestra / WOWCAST Compatible TVs: OLED G4, C4 and B4.

Vast Size Range

Sized to fit every life

Discover a size for every space and taste with a lineup ranging from 42 (106 cm) to 83 (210 cm).

Comparing LG OLED TV, OLED C4's varying sizes, showing OLED C4 42", OLED 48", OLED C4 55", OLED C4 65", OLED C4 77", and OLED C4 83".

webOS 24

Make your TV experience yours

Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Cards.

Find out More

The webOS logo hovering in the center on a black background, and the space below is illuminated with the logo colors of red, orange, and yellow. The words "webOS Re:New Program" are below the logo.

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***Screen images simulated.

The webOS logo hovering in the center on a black background, and the space below is illuminated with the logo colors of red, orange, and yellow. The words "webOS Re:New Program" are below the logo.

webOS Re:New Program

Every year new TV for 5 years

It's always as fresh as new, even as we add new features and convenience.

Five rectangles in different colors are staggered upwards, each labeled with a year from "webOS 24" to "webOS 28". Upward-pointing arrows are between the rectangles, labeled from "Upgrade 1" to "Upgrade 4".

With the webOS Re:New Program, customers can enjoy four upgrades over five years, ensuring a total of five webOS versions, including the current one at the time of purchase.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.

**Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

***Upgrades available for 2023 include UHD and above models.

Tune into cinematic
marvels and arcade fun

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode

Authentic movie scenes burst into life

Transform movie night. Dolby Vision's ultra-vivid picture comes together with the support of FILMMAKER MODE™ to preserve the director's intention, optimizing the picture quality while ensuring no distortion or over-processing.

*Screen images simulated.

**FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos

Enticing soundscapes surround you

Hear action surround you with Dolby Atmos's unparalleled clarity, intricate detail, and spatial depth.

An image of a cozy, dimly lit living space. A scene is being shown on TV where a couple is using an umbrella, and bright circle graphics surround the room. Dolby atoms logo in the bottom left corner.

*Screen images simulated.

Director-approved for advanced processing

Palme d'Or winner Sean Baker on his influences and inspirations.

In conversation with Netflix's Beef director Lee Sung Jin.

Where Ryusuke Hamaguchi crafts his award-winning movies.

Ultimate Gaming

Where fast action never stutters

Obliterate tears and lags with AMD FreeSync Premium, G-Sync compatibility, 144Hz Mode, and VRR built in.

*Certified for "Excellent Gaming Performance" and response times by Intertek.

**VRR ranges from 40Hz to 144Hz, and is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1. 

***144Hz of C4 only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.

Controls right where you
need them

Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.

A FPS gaming scene with the Game Dashboard appearing over the screen during gameplay. A dark, wintery scene with the Game Optimizer menu appearing over the game.

*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on. 

**Screen images simulated.

Access to all your favorite games

Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.

A Boosteroid home screen image showing "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". A GeForce NOW home screen showing five different game thumbnails in right.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.

**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.

***Boosteroid subscription may be required.

Sustainability

Discover LG OLED AI's vision for tomorrow

Choose what's right for the planet with light, bio packaging and global sustainability credentials.

LG OLED packaging against a beige background with illustrated trees.

*All 2024 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packing.

**All G4, C4, and B4 models are certified “Environmentally Evaluated".

***The "Reducing CO2" footprint label applies to 77/65/55G4. All C4, and 97/83G4 models feature a "CO2 Measured" label.

****The “Recycled Content” label applies to all G4 & C4 models. Verification based on product sampling using the Mass Balance Approach per ISO 14021.

Print

Key Specs

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

  • Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • Speaker System

    2.2 Channel

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1222 x 703 x 45.1

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    14.1

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Color Gamut

    OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

  • AI Upscaling

    α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimizer

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 144Hz)

SMART TV

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes (Sender/Receiver)

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1222 x 703 x 45.1

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

    1222 x 757 x 230

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

    1360 x 810 x 187

  • TV Stand (WxD, mm)

    470 x 230

  • TV Weight without Stand (kg)

    14.1

  • TV Weight with Stand (kg)

    16.0

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    21.3

  • VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

    300 x 200

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.2 Channel

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • USB Input

    3ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India (P) Ltd

  • Net Quantity

    1N

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Plot No. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 (India)

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR24

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Attached)

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

