We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
T3 Awards 2022
LG G2
"The G2 is a truly astounding OLED TV that can punch a step higher in terms of brightness."
TechRadar
LG 65G2
"…take OLED picture quality to places we once never imagined it would be able to go."(04/2022)
The pinnacle of bright beauty and sleek design.
A bright new era of pixels.
*Screen images simulated.
Beauty meets brains.
*Screen images simulated.
Dazzling darks, luminous lights.
*Screen images simulated.
The details set the tone.
*Screen images simulated.
Sounds like you're in the scene.
People sit on a couch watching a concert with bubbles depicting surround sound around them.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Television just for you.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
Art or television? You decide.
"An LG OLED G2 is hung on the wall in a neutral-colored living room with plants and rustic ornaments. An LG OLED G2 sits on a TV stand in a mint green room with colorful art and furnishings. An LG OLED G2 with Gallery Stand is in the corner of a room in a family home. A side view of the ultra-slim edge of LG OLED G2."
*Gallery Stand is supported by 65G2 and 55G2.
**A TV stand is NOT included. As this model is designed to be wall-mounted, it includes a slim mount bracket. The TV stand can be purchased separately.
***The G2 Swivel Stand tilts about 4 degrees when installed.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Now, you're the main character.
People sit on a couch watching an action movie with a huge bubble around them and the television depicting movie immersion.
*Dolby Vision's Precision Detail will become available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update due for release starting in June 2022; specific timing will vary by country.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
All your favorites in one place.
A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.
*Netflix streaming membership required.
**Disney+ content available on Hotstar App.
***Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
****Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
******Supported service may differ by country.
Powerful winning machine.
Two people sit on a couch playing a racing game with a controller and LG OLED G2 in a living room.
*Response time tested and certified by Intertek.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Only 65G2 is shown in the image for example purposes. All 2022 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packaging.
**The 'Reducing CO2' footprint label applies to 65G2 and 65C2 only. All other G2 and C2 models feature a 'CO2 Measured' label.
Level-up your experience with an LG Soundbar
Hear everything you watch at its best
TV and sound in perfect harmony
One remote controls them all
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV models.
**TV AI Processor version varies by TV models.
***Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
****LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
Best Matching Sound Bar for Your LG OLED
1.CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
2.Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.
3.The cable may be visible depending on installation environment.
4.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
5.Installation into a stud is recommended. Please note that the anchors supplied may not be appropriate for all situations. Read all instructions and consult with a professional, if necessary, prior to starting installation.
All Spec
PICTURE(PANEL)
-
Resolution
Ultra HD 3840 x 2160
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
-
Eye Comfort Display
Yes
PICTURE(PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
Refresh Rate
120 Hz
-
HDR
Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ
Yes (with Precision Detail)
-
HDR 10 Pro
Yes
-
HLG
Yes
-
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Pro)
-
Dynamic Vivid
Yes
-
Perfect Black
Infinite Contrast
-
Wide Color Gamut
Perfect Color
-
Billion Rich Color
Yes
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
AI 4K Upscaler
-
Motion Pro
OLED Motion
GAMING FEATURES
-
G-Sync Compatible
Yes
-
FreeSync™ Compatible
Yes
-
HGiG Mode
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
Game Genre
Yes
-
Game Dashboard
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes
AI FEATURES(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)
-
LG AI ThinQ™
Yes
-
Google Assistant
Yes
-
Amazon Alexa
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
-
AI Picture Pro/ AI Picture
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Brightness
Yes
-
Scene Analysis
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
AI Functions
AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
-
Google Home Connection
Yes
-
Amazon Echo Connection
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
SMART TV FEATURES
-
Operating System
LG webOS Smart TV
-
My Profile (Content Recommendation)
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Yes (Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)
-
Magic Tap
Yes
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Direct Keys (Apps)
Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar
-
Multi view
Yes
-
Gallery Design
Yes
AUDIO
-
Speaker System
4.2 Ch Speaker
-
Audio Output (rms)
60W
-
Sub Woofer
Yes (20W)
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
AI Sound Pro/ AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveling
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Separate Dongle to be purchased)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice Pro
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wi-Fi (Built-in)
Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
INPUTS & OUTPUTS
-
HDMI Input
4 (Side)
-
USB Ports
3 (Side)
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
RF Input
1 (Bottom)
-
LAN
1 (Side)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1 (Side)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Power Consumption Standby Mode
Under 0.5W
DIMENSION SET
-
Set Weight (without Stand ) Kg
57.0
-
Set Weight (In Carton) Kg
95.0
-
Set WXHXD (without Stand ) mm
2155x1225x28.2
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Magic Remote
Yes
-
e-manual
Yes
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
Korea
-
Imported By
LG Electronics
A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative
IND Estate, Mathura Road
New Delhi -110044
(India )
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS INC.,
168, SUCHUL-DAERO, GUMI-SI GYEONG
SANGBUK-DO, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, NA,
GYEONGSANGBUK-DO, South Korea
What people are saying
Find Locally
PICKS FOR YOU:
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.